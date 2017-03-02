News
Les news du 2 Mars 2017
Venenum - Chambre Froide
|VENENUM (Death Metal) sortira son premier album intitulé Trance Of Death le 17 mars prochain via Sepulchral Voice Records. Découvrez ci-dessous un nouvel extrait avec le titre "The Nature Of The Ground". Voici le tracklisting :
1. Entrance
2. Merging Nebular Drapes
3. The Nature Of The Ground
4. Cold Threat (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yDYX7_1U-t4)
5. Trance Of Death Part I - Reflections
6. Trance Of Death Part II - Metanola Journey
7. Trance Of Death Part III - There Are Other Worlds…
|La deuxième démo des Français de CHAMBRE FROIDE (Black Metal) sortie l'année dernière en cassette et intitulée Rouges Chapelles sera rééditée dans les prochains mois au format LP par le label Fallen Empire Records. Plus d'informations à venir. Voici le tracklisting :
01. L'Opprobre
02. Sans Lumière
03. Pilori. Fange. Meurtre.
04. Cicatrices
05. Les Enfants De Baal
06. Rouges Chapelles
