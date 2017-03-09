Un court trailer du split réunissant VI (Black Metal Orthodoxe)TEMPLE OF BAAL (Black / Death Metal) et THE ORDER OF APOLLYON (Black/Death Metal) a été dévoilé sur Youtube. Pour rappel, ce dernier sortira chez Agonia Records le 31 mars prochain.
VIRULENT DEPRAVITY (Death Technique) offre le morceau "Mechanized Defilement" en écoute ci-dessous. Le 1er full-length du groupe, Fruit of the Poisoned Tree, sortira le 7 avril chez The Artisan Era Records.
PROGNATHE (Paléo Death/Grind, Toulouse) vient d’achever la production de son dernier silex. Ce double album s’intitule We’re sane et sortira le 5 mai chez Peccata Mundi Records. Sur le second CD, vous retrouverez les deux premiers albums du groupe Revelation Flesh & Prognathe.
CD1 - We’re sane
1. Half-frost and furious
2. We’re sane
3. Broken teeth
4. The Grindel codex
5. From torments to treatments
6. Sulphur the children
7. Wolves
8. Enter caveman
9. A cryptic recipe
10. Running amok
11. ...and thus spake He
