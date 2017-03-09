chargement...

News »

Les news du 9 Mars 2017

News
Les news du 9 Mars 2017 VI - Temple Of Baal - The Order Of Apollyon - Full of Hell - At The Gates - Virulent Depravity - Prognathe - Dante's Theory
»
(Lien direct)
Un court trailer du split réunissant VI (Black Metal Orthodoxe)TEMPLE OF BAAL (Black / Death Metal) et THE ORDER OF APOLLYON (Black/Death Metal) a été dévoilé sur Youtube. Pour rappel, ce dernier sortira chez Agonia Records le 31 mars prochain.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
FULL OF HELL (Grindcore/Noise) a dévoilé un premier extrait tiré de son nouvel album, Trumpeting Ecstasy, à paraître le 5 mai via Profound Lore Productions. "Deluminate" est en écoute sur Bandcamp et Youtube. Les précommandes sont ouvertes ici (Europe : vinyle et CD) ou encore là (Amérique du Nord : cassette, vinyle et CD).

Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
AT THE GATES (Death Mélodique) voit le départ de son guitariste Anders Björler, qui dit avoir perdu la passion. Le groupe va continuer sans lui et a déjà écrit 3 nouveaux morceaux.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
VIRULENT DEPRAVITY (Death Technique) offre le morceau "Mechanized Defilement" en écoute ci-dessous. Le 1er full-length du groupe, Fruit of the Poisoned Tree, sortira le 7 avril chez The Artisan Era Records.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
PROGNATHE (Paléo Death/Grind, Toulouse) vient d’achever la production de son dernier silex. Ce double album s’intitule We’re sane et sortira le 5 mai chez Peccata Mundi Records. Sur le second CD, vous retrouverez les deux premiers albums du groupe Revelation Flesh & Prognathe.

CD1 - We’re sane
1. Half-frost and furious
2. We’re sane
3. Broken teeth
4. The Grindel codex
5. From torments to treatments
6. Sulphur the children
7. Wolves
8. Enter caveman
9. A cryptic recipe
10. Running amok
11. ...and thus spake He

CD2 - Retrognathe: Revelation Flesh + Prognathe		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
DANTE'S THEORY (Death Metal) a mis en ligne à cette adresse le morceau "Qiamat Heretics" qui figurera sur l'EP Amut des Singapouriens à paraître le 15 avril. Les détails:

1. Qiamat Heretics
2. Iron Coffin
3. Insanity of the Saints
4. Dethroned the Purist
5. Amut		 Les news du
Thrasho Dysthymie + Keyser
9 Mars 2017
Season of Mist recrute

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
