(Lien direct) SARCASM (Death Metal) sortira son nouveau disque Within the Sphere of Ethereal Minds le 28 avril sur Dark Descent. Une "lyric video" pour le titre "In The Grip of Awakening Times" est disponible ci-dessous. Tracklist:



1. Bloodsoaked Sunrise

2. From the Crimson Fog They Emerged

3. Embodiment of Source

4. Scars of a Land Forgotten

5. In the Grip of Awakening Times

6. Silent Waves Summoned Your Inner Being

7. A Black Veil for Earth

8. The Drowning Light at the Edge of the Dawn



