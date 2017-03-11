chargement...

News »

Les news du 11 Mars 2017

News
Les news du 11 Mars 2017 Lyrside - Deicide - Haemorrhage - Neuntoter - Sarcasm - Deficiency - Insanity Reigns Supreme - Assault
»
(Lien direct)
Après quelques changements de personnel qui ont retardé ces projets LYRSIDE (Death Mélodique) nous annonce en avoir terminé de la composition de nouveaux titres, qui seront bientôt enregistrés en studio. Plus d'informations prochainement ...		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
DEICIDE (Death Metal) a terminé l'enregistrement de son nouvel album, dont le titre n'est pas encore connu. Plus d'informations devraient être annoncés prochainement par le groupe.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
HAEMORRHAGE (Goregrind) vient de terminer l'enregistrement de son nouvel album intitulé We Are The Gore qui sortira chez Relapse dans le courant du deuxième semestre 2017.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
NEUNTOTER (Death/Grind) sortir une compilation de ses démos intitulée Stench to Stench le 3 avril via Xtreem Music. Tracklist:

"Consummed in Gore" (Demo '91)
01. Born Deformed & Leprous
02. Vein Effect
03. Scumfixion
04. M.T.F. (Pt. 1)
05. Satan's Prayer
06. Consummed in Gore
07. Rot Alive
08. Anxiety
09. Emetic Foulness
10. M.T.F. (Pt. 2)
11. Don't Pour the Gore
12. State of Putrefaction
13. Seeder of Indolence
14. Blasphemed the Beast
15. Septic
"Slaughter" (Demo '90)
13. Intro
14. Slave (Under the Pentagram)
15. The Day of the Deads
"Live ‘91 & ’92"
19. Scum (Napalm Death cover) ^
20. Exulceration (Bleed to Dead) *
21. Gastroesophaegal Foetor *
22. Noise of the Putrid Offal *
23. Vomit Diarhoea *
24. Dense Intestine Grinded *
25. Slowly We Rot (Obituary cover/molineitor on vocals) *
26. Zartako (some songs with friends) - Rehearsal
27. Outro
(^) Zizur-Navarra 1991
(*) Barcelona 1992

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
SARCASM (Death Metal) sortira son nouveau disque Within the Sphere of Ethereal Minds le 28 avril sur Dark Descent. Une "lyric video" pour le titre "In The Grip of Awakening Times" est disponible ci-dessous. Tracklist:

1. Bloodsoaked Sunrise
2. From the Crimson Fog They Emerged
3. Embodiment of Source
4. Scars of a Land Forgotten
5. In the Grip of Awakening Times
6. Silent Waves Summoned Your Inner Being
7. A Black Veil for Earth
8. The Drowning Light at the Edge of the Dawn

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
DEFICIENCY (Thrash Mélodique) vient de publier une vidéo pour le titre "Newborn's Awakening" extrait de son nouvel opus The Dawn of Conscioussness à venir ce mois-ci chez Apathia Records.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
INSANITY REIGNS SUPREME (Black/Death) a mis en ligne sur YouTube une vidéo live du titre "By The Blood Of The Beast" filmée au Eindhoven Metal Meeting en décembre dernier.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
ASSAULT (Death/Thrash, Singapour) a posté sur Bandcamp le titre "Ghettos" tiré de son 1er full-length The Fallen Reich à venir le 10 mai chez Transcending Obscurity Asia. Tracklist:

1. Enslavement To Torture (ft. Freddy Lim of CHTHONIC)
2. Genocidal Conspiracy
3. Spawn of Rage
4. Ghettos (ft. Fufu of NOTHNEGAL)
5. The Fallen Reich
6. The Final Solution		 Les news du
Thrasho Jean-Clint + Keyser
11 Mars 2017
