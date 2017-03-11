Après quelques changements de personnel qui ont retardé ces projets LYRSIDE (Death Mélodique) nous annonce en avoir terminé de la composition de nouveaux titres, qui seront bientôt enregistrés en studio. Plus d'informations prochainement ...
SARCASM (Death Metal) sortira son nouveau disque Within the Sphere of Ethereal Minds le 28 avril sur Dark Descent. Une "lyric video" pour le titre "In The Grip of Awakening Times" est disponible ci-dessous. Tracklist:
1. Bloodsoaked Sunrise
2. From the Crimson Fog They Emerged
3. Embodiment of Source
4. Scars of a Land Forgotten
5. In the Grip of Awakening Times
6. Silent Waves Summoned Your Inner Being
7. A Black Veil for Earth
8. The Drowning Light at the Edge of the Dawn
