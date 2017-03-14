Enrique Sagarnaga a écrit : "Crypt Sermon are extremely proud to unveil the new Decibel Flexi track, "De Mysteriis Dom Sathanas." This track, a doom/heavy metal take on Mayhem's classic album closer, is an indicator of the sounds and ideas going into the writing our of second album. To say that the original version of this track made a massive impact on all of us would be an understatement. While this is, without a doubt. sacred territory, we wanted to pay homage to, arguably, the best black metal song of all time.



"For the recording of this track, we've once again enlisted the services of Arthur Rizk (Sumerlands, Power Trip and more), and have also worked with the incomparable T.T. (Abigor) for all of the choirs and vocals in Latin. We are extremely grateful to both guys and look forward to working with them in the near future."