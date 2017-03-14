chargement...

Les news du 14 Mars 2017

News
Les news du 14 Mars 2017 Feral - Unaussprechlichen Kulten - Crypt Sermon - Hail Of Bullets - Avulsed - Decapitated - Ofermod - Bašmu
Une activité chargée pour FERAL (Swedeath) qui vient déjà de terminer l’écriture de son nouvel album, quelques mois seulement après la sortie de l’EP From The Mortuary. Le groupe explique avoir déjà une quinzaine de chansons sous le coude et espère les enregistrer rapidement afin de les sortir dans le courant de l’année, tout en confirmant également sa participation à quelques compilations et Split avec d’autres formations Suédoises.		 Les news du

Keziah Lilith Medea, c'est le titre que porte le quatrième album des Chiliens de UNAUSSPRECHLICHEN KULTEN (Death Metal). Celui-ci sortira en juin 2017 chez Iron Bonehead Productions CD et vinyle). L'artwork est l’œuvre de Rodrigo Pereira Salvatierra.		 Les news du

CRYPT SERMON (Epic Doom Metal) vient de dévoiler une reprise du titre "De Mysteriis Dom Sathanas" des Norvégiens de Mayhem. Celle-ci figurera sur un flexi disc disponible avec l'édition de mai du magazine Decibel. Voici un commentaire du batteur Enrique Sagarnaga sur le sujet :

Enrique Sagarnaga a écrit : "Crypt Sermon are extremely proud to unveil the new Decibel Flexi track, "De Mysteriis Dom Sathanas." This track, a doom/heavy metal take on Mayhem's classic album closer, is an indicator of the sounds and ideas going into the writing our of second album. To say that the original version of this track made a massive impact on all of us would be an understatement. While this is, without a doubt. sacred territory, we wanted to pay homage to, arguably, the best black metal song of all time.

"For the recording of this track, we've once again enlisted the services of Arthur Rizk (Sumerlands, Power Trip and more), and have also worked with the incomparable T.T. (Abigor) for all of the choirs and vocals in Latin. We are extremely grateful to both guys and look forward to working with them in the near future."

Les news du

HAIL OF BULLETS (Death Metal) c'est terminé ! Le combo néerlandais vient de l'annoncer avec un bref communiqué, qui est disponible à la suite de cette news :

THE WAR IS OVER… IT IS DONE!

With sadness in our hearts, we hereby inform you that we have decided to pull the plug on Hail of Bullets. The patient had been suffering from illness for a few years already. We thought we had cut out the disease a few years ago, but apparently the tumor was more widespread than we had expected.
There are no immediate plans to resurrect the corpse…

PS: personal messages/questions about this situation will not be answered. This is it, and both you and us will have to deal with that...		 Les news du

AVULSED (Death Metal) sortira le 17 avril prochain un live intitulé Night Of The Living Deathgenerations. Composé de deux CD et d'un DVD, celui-ci propose l'intégralité du show des Espagnols enregistré à Madrid en novembre dernier. Voici le tracklisting des deux CDs :

01. Prelude & Intro
02. Amidst The Macabre
03. Stabwound Orgasm
04. Breaking Hymens
05. Carnivoracity
06. Powdered Flesh
07. Sick Sick Sex
08. Horrified (Repulsion Cover)
09. Gorespattered Suicide
10. Addicted To Carrion
11. Devourer Of The Dead

01. Elegy For The Rotting (Interlude)
02. Dawn Of The Apocalypse
03. Dead Flesh Awakened
04. Sweet Lobotomy
05. Daddy Stew
06. Red Viscera Serology
07. Blessed (Gore Cover)
08. Nullo (The Pleasure Of Self-mutilation)
09. Hidden Perversions
10. Burnt But Not Carbonized
11. Exorcismo Vaginal

Au programme du DVD, l'intégralité de ce même concert enregistré via 6 caméras, des interviews ainsi que de nombreuses photos de la soirée. Découvrez d'ailleurs ci-dessous un long trailer de plus de quatre minutes :

 Les news du

DECAPITATED (Metal extrême moderne) vient de terminer l'enregistrement de son nouvel album, qui succèdera à Blood Mantra, pour une sortie prévue en juillet toujours chez Nuclear Blast.		 Les news du

OFERMOD (Black/Death Metal Orthodoxe) a dévoilé un nouvel extrait de Sol Nox, son prochain album qui sortira bientôt via Shadow Records. "Smaiut N Set" est en écoute sur Youtube :

 Les news du

En coopération avec Les Fleurs du Mal Productions, Amor Fati Productions sortira une compilation (en format cassette) regroupant les deux EPs du one-man band canadien BAŠMU (Black Metal). En attendant, vous pouvez écouter Draped in the Obsidian Black Cloak of the Abyss et Dissipation of Ethereal Mist sur Bandcamp.		 Les news du
14 Mars 2017
1 COMMENTAIRE(S)

yog citer
yog
14/03/2017 12:12
Ils ont la cote chez les Doomsters Mayhem, il y avait déjà eu un (excellent) doublé Freezing moon / DMDS par Witchsorrow.

