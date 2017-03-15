chargement...

Les news du 15 Mars 2017

News
Les news du 15 Mars 2017 Antropofagus - Chaos Echoes - Dødsengel - Author & Punisher - Affliction Gate
ANTROPOFAGUS (Brutal Death) vient de dévoiler un premier extrait de son nouvel album Methods of Resurrection Through Evisceration (M.O.R.T.E.) prévu pour le 12 mai prochain chez Comatose Music.

"Spawn of Chaos" s'écoute ci-dessous :

CHAOS ECHOES (Death Metal Expérimental) a annoncé le départ du guitariste Fabien W. Furter et a décidé, dans la foulée, de se mettre "on hold" pour les lives. Tous les concerts qui avaient été planifiés sont donc annulés. Voici le statut publié par le groupe sur sa page officielle Facebook :

"We regret to announce the departure of Fabien W. Furter.
We therefore decided to put the band's live appearance on hold. All planned concerts are canceled. We would like to apologize to the organizers and all those who were planning to attend. Be sure we are the first to be disappointed.
Cinq ans après la sortie de Imperator, les Norvégiens de DØDSENGEL (Black Metal) vont sortir un nouvel album intitulé Interequinox. Celui-ci paraîtra via Debemur Morti Productions le 19 mai prochain (CD digipack, double vinyle et digital). C'est Anders Røkkum qui s'est chargé de l'artwork. Voici la tracklist :

1. Pangenetor
2. Prince Of Ashes
3. Værens Korsvei
4. Emerald Earth
5. Opaque
6. Illusions
7. Palindrome
8. Ved Alltings Ende
9. Rubedo
10. Gloria In Excelsis Deo
AFFLICTION GATE (Death Metal) retournera en studio cet été pour y enregistrer un nouvel EP dont le titre provisoire est Last Night Wandering. Plus d'infos prochainement ...		 Les news du
15 Mars 2017
