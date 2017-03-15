CHAOS ECHOES (Death Metal Expérimental) a annoncé le départ du guitariste Fabien W. Furter et a décidé, dans la foulée, de se mettre "on hold" pour les lives. Tous les concerts qui avaient été planifiés sont donc annulés. Voici le statut publié par le groupe sur sa page officielle Facebook :
"We regret to announce the departure of Fabien W. Furter.
We therefore decided to put the band's live appearance on hold. All planned concerts are canceled. We would like to apologize to the organizers and all those who were planning to attend. Be sure we are the first to be disappointed.
We thank Fabien for his contribution and the journey spent together, and wish him the best in his projects."
Cinq ans après la sortie de Imperator, les Norvégiens de DØDSENGEL (Black Metal) vont sortir un nouvel album intitulé Interequinox. Celui-ci paraîtra via Debemur Morti Productions le 19 mai prochain (CD digipack, double vinyle et digital). C'est Anders Røkkum qui s'est chargé de l'artwork. Voici la tracklist :
1. Pangenetor
2. Prince Of Ashes
3. Værens Korsvei
4. Emerald Earth
5. Opaque
6. Illusions
7. Palindrome
8. Ved Alltings Ende
9. Rubedo
10. Gloria In Excelsis Deo
11. Panphage
AUTHOR & PUNISHER (Industrial Doom / Hardcore) a rejoint les rangs de Relapse Records pour la sortie de son nouvel album, prévu pour 2018. De plus, le one-man band a annoncé la sortie d'un EP, autoproduit, dont la version vinyle sera disponible le 1er juillet. Vous pouvez néanmoins écouter ce court format en intégralité et acheter le format digital sur Bandcamp.
Par FleshOvSatan
Par Jean-Clint
Par von_yaourt
Par Mera
Par Jean-Clint
Par Sagamore
Par Sakrifiss
Par BBB
Par Sakrifiss
Par Bras Cassé
Par mayhem13
Par Sakrifiss
Par Sagamore