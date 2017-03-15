»

(Lien direct) CHAOS ECHOES (Death Metal Expérimental) a annoncé le départ du guitariste Fabien W. Furter et a décidé, dans la foulée, de se mettre "on hold" pour les lives. Tous les concerts qui avaient été planifiés sont donc annulés. Voici le statut publié par le groupe sur sa page officielle Facebook :



"We regret to announce the departure of Fabien W. Furter.

We therefore decided to put the band's live appearance on hold. All planned concerts are canceled. We would like to apologize to the organizers and all those who were planning to attend. Be sure we are the first to be disappointed.

We thank Fabien for his contribution and the journey spent together, and wish him the best in his projects."