Le duo français HELIOSS (Black/Deat Metal Symphonique) a dévoilé un nouveau tiré de son quatrième album Antumbra, à paraître le 23 mars chez Apathia Records. "Dernière Nuit" est en écoute sur Bandcamp et Youtube. Et, pour les précommandes, cela se passe ici ou là.
Le split 7" entre les deux formations françaises SATAN (Black Metal / Punk) et SORDIDE (Black Metal) sortira le 8 avril, en coréalisation, via Saka Čost, Jungle Khôl, Repulsive Medias, No Way Asso, Amertume Records, Organe et Witch Bukkake Record. L'artwork illustrant la face de Sataŋ a été réalisé par Michał Gątarek et celui de Sordide est l’œuvre de Julien Payan (Sordide) - que vous pouvez découvrir à cette adresse.
Le huitième album de ACHERONTAS (Black Metal Orthodoxe), Amarta - अमर्त, sortira dans les prochains mois - une date devrait être annoncée bientôt - sur World Terror Committee (CD, vinyle et casette). L'artwork et le layout ont été réalisés par Karl NE/Nachzehrer (Ex-Nastrond, Shibalba). Voici un extrait du long texte de présentation de ce long format publié par le groupe :
"A strong return to the roots of Acherontas and the legendary sound waves of the 90's era, blend with an innovative orchestration that signifies the magical Work of "Amarta"."
La tracklist est la suivante :
1. Tablets of Mercury
2. Schism of Worlds
3. I-AM Ness-The tradition of EYE
4. Sopdet Denudata
5. Yesod Inversum
6. Rosa andromeda
7. Savikalpa Samadhi
8. Amarta
CHAOS ECHOES (Death Metal Expérimental) a annoncé le départ du guitariste Fabien W. Furter et a décidé, dans la foulée, de se mettre "on hold" pour les lives. Tous les concerts qui avaient été planifiés sont donc annulés. Voici le statut publié par le groupe sur sa page officielle Facebook :
"We regret to announce the departure of Fabien W. Furter.
We therefore decided to put the band's live appearance on hold. All planned concerts are canceled. We would like to apologize to the organizers and all those who were planning to attend. Be sure we are the first to be disappointed.
We thank Fabien for his contribution and the journey spent together, and wish him the best in his projects."
Cinq ans après la sortie de Imperator, les Norvégiens de DØDSENGEL (Black Metal) vont sortir un nouvel album intitulé Interequinox. Celui-ci paraîtra via Debemur Morti Productions le 19 mai prochain (CD digipack, double vinyle et digital). C'est Anders Røkkum qui s'est chargé de l'artwork. Voici la tracklist :
1. Pangenetor
2. Prince Of Ashes
3. Værens Korsvei
4. Emerald Earth
5. Opaque
6. Illusions
7. Palindrome
8. Ved Alltings Ende
9. Rubedo
10. Gloria In Excelsis Deo
11. Panphage
AUTHOR & PUNISHER (Industrial Doom / Hardcore) a rejoint les rangs de Relapse Records pour la sortie de son nouvel album, prévu pour 2018. De plus, le one-man band a annoncé la sortie d'un EP, autoproduit, dont la version vinyle sera disponible le 1er juillet. Vous pouvez néanmoins écouter ce court format en intégralité et acheter le format digital sur Bandcamp.
Par FleshOvSatan
Par Jean-Clint
Par von_yaourt
Par Mera
Par Jean-Clint
Par Sagamore
Par Sakrifiss
Par BBB
Par Sakrifiss
Par Bras Cassé
Par mayhem13
Par Sakrifiss
Par Sagamore