Homecoming, c'est le titre que porte le sixième album du one-man band indonésien RÙSÙAH (Depressive Orchestral Black Metal), à paraître chez Hitam Kelam Records. Découvrez le titre "A.N.T." sur Youtube :
EMPLOYED TO SERVE (Hardcore) a dévoilé un vidéo clip - réalisé par South of Devon films - illustrant le titre "I Spend My Days (Wishing Them Away)" tiré de l'album The Warmth Of A Dying Sun. Pour rappel, celui-ci sortira le 19 mai via Holy Roar Records.
Le premier album des Canadiens de FRACTAL GENERATOR (Death Metal Technique) intitulé Apotheosynthesis et sorti initialement au format digital en juillet 2015 va être réédité le 19 mai prochain en CD par le label italien Everlasting Spew Records. Découvrez dès à présent un premier extrait ci-dessous avec le titre "Cycle".
01. Cycle
02. Face Of The Apocalypse
03. Abandon Earth
04. Into The Unknown
05. Paragon
06. Human
07. The Singularity
08. Synthetic Symbiosis
09. Reflections
