(Lien direct) Tabernaculum, c'est le titre que porte le premier album du one-man band REBIRTH OF NEFAST (Black Metal), projet de Wann (aka. Stephen Lockhart : Haud Mundus, ex-Sinmara, ex-Wormlust), qui est sorti hier via Oration (digital et cassette) et NOEVDIA (CD digipack et vinyle). Ce long format a été produit par Stephen Lockhart au Studio Emissary. Et, vous pouvez écouter ce dernier sur Youtube et Bandcamp (où les commandes sont ouvertes, tout comme sur le site de NOEVDIA. La tracklist est la suivante :



1 - The Lifting of the Veil

2 - The First Born of the Dead

3 - Alignment Divine

4 - Carrion is a Golden Throne

5 - Magna - Mater - Menses

6 - Dead the Age of Hollow Vessels



