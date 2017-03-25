chargement...

Les news du 25 Mars 2017

Les news du 25 Mars 2017 Jordablod - Rebirth of Nefast
Le debut album des Suédois de JORDABLOD (Black Metal), intitulé Upon My Creation Pyre, sortira en mai prochain chez Iron Bonehead Productions (CD et 12" DLP). Le titre "Liberator of Eden" est en écoute sur SoundCloud.

Tabernaculum, c'est le titre que porte le premier album du one-man band REBIRTH OF NEFAST (Black Metal), projet de Wann (aka. Stephen Lockhart : Haud Mundus, ex-Sinmara, ex-Wormlust), qui est sorti hier via Oration (digital et cassette) et NOEVDIA (CD digipack et vinyle). Ce long format a été produit par Stephen Lockhart au Studio Emissary. Et, vous pouvez écouter ce dernier sur Youtube et Bandcamp (où les commandes sont ouvertes, tout comme sur le site de NOEVDIA. La tracklist est la suivante :

1 - The Lifting of the Veil
2 - The First Born of the Dead
3 - Alignment Divine
4 - Carrion is a Golden Throne
5 - Magna - Mater - Menses
6 - Dead the Age of Hollow Vessels

Thrasho Dysthymie
25 Mars 2017
Fall Of Summer 2017

