LOGIC OF DENIAL (Brutal Death) sortira son nouveau full-length Aftermath le 9 juin chez Comatose Music. Tracklist:
1. Abscission
2. Devouring Seeds of the Apocalypse
3. Gorging on Innocence
4. Miroir
5. Sufferance
6. Assenza (The Sufferance Ouverture)
7. Larvae of Eden
8. The Decaying Drama (Pt. I: Quietus - Pt. II: Antinferno)
9. Defilement
10. Violating the Canvas of Forgotten Purity
11. Immaculate
12. Euphoric Abhorrent Synthesis
THE FUROR (Brutal Blackened Death Metal) (Blackened Death Metal) a mis en ligne sur YouTube le titre "Storm Of Swords" extrait de son nouvel album Cavalries of the Occult sorti le 5 mars via Transcending Obscurity Records.
Whoresnation (Grindcore), The Bottle Doom Lazy Band (Doom) et Facial Purulence (Goregrind) s'ajoutent à l'affiche du VIOLENT APES FEST ! Pour rappel, ce festival se déroulera du 30 juin au 1 juillet à la ferme de Mauriac en Aveyron. En plus des dix noms déjà annoncés (cf. image), dix autres restent à découvrir. Pour plus d'informations, rendez vous sur le Facebook du festival.
Concours ALL PIGS MUST DIE (Crust/Hardcore) : en partenariat avec Kongfuzi Booking, Thrashocore vous propose de gagner non pas 1 mais 2 places pour le concert des Américains à Paris le jeudi 6 avril 2017 au Gibus avec Gust en 1ère partie. Pour ce faire, direction ce lien. Attention, dernier jour pour participer!
Le nouvel album des Suédois de WOLFBRIGADE (Crust) s'intitule Run With The Hunted et sortira le 28 avril sur Southern Lord Records. Celui-ci a été enregistré par Fredrik Nordström et Henrik Udd au studio Fredman et par Tomas Skogsberg au studio Sunlight. Un premier extrait dévoilé il y a quelques semaines est disponible ci-dessous. Voici le tracklisting :
01. Nomad Pack
02. Warsaw Speedwolf
03. Lucid Monomania
04. No Reward
05. Kallocain
06. Return To None
07. War On Rules
08. Feral Blood
09. Under The Bell
10. Dead Cold
Par mayhem13
Par mayhem13
Par AxGxB
Par Ikea
Par mayhem13
Par Jean-Clint
Par Jean-Clint
Par N4pht4
Par gulo gulo
Par dantefever
Par RBD
Par Keyser
Par KPM
Par KPM
Par mayhem13
Par AxGxB
Par yog