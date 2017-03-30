chargement...

News »

Les news du 30 Mars 2017

News
Les news du 30 Mars 2017 Logic Of Denial - Killing Addiction - Warcrab - Helioss - Deathawaits - The Furor - Violent Apes Fest - All Pigs Must Die - Wolfbrigade - Power Trip
»
(Lien direct)
LOGIC OF DENIAL (Brutal Death) sortira son nouveau full-length Aftermath le 9 juin chez Comatose Music. Tracklist:

1. Abscission
2. Devouring Seeds of the Apocalypse
3. Gorging on Innocence
4. Miroir
5. Sufferance
6. Assenza (The Sufferance Ouverture)
7. Larvae of Eden
8. The Decaying Drama (Pt. I: Quietus - Pt. II: Antinferno)
9. Defilement
10. Violating the Canvas of Forgotten Purity
11. Immaculate
12. Euphoric Abhorrent Synthesis

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
KILLING ADDICTION (Death Metal) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Cult of Decay" qui figure sur l'EP Shores of Oblivion paru l'année dernière sur Xtreem Music.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
WARCRAB (Death/Sludge) propose une vidéo pour le titre "Destroyer Of Worlds" issu de son nouveau disque Scars of Aeons à paraître le 1er mai via Transcending Obscurity Records.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
HELIOSS (Black/Death Symphonique) offre son nouvel opus Antumbra en écoute intégrale sur Bandcamp. Il est sorti le 24 mars sur Apathia Records.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
DEATHAWAITS (Thrash/Death, Lyon) a annoncé les premières dates de sa tournée Européenne en soutien de la sortie de son troisième album Solve Coagula.

- Avril 8: Lyon – Warmaudio - FR - RELEASE PARTY + OTARGOS, FLESHDOLL, SKOX
- Avril 14: Saint Etienne – La Tanière - FR
- Avril 15: Bordeaux - Les Runes- FR
- Mai 5: Centre- TBA - FR
- Mai 6: Angers - T'es Rock Coco- FR
- Mai 7: Tours - Canadian Café - FR
- Mai 24: Toulouse -TBA - FR
- Mai 25 : Camargo - La Tribu - SP
- Mai 26 : Palencia - Brutologos Fest - SP
- Mai 27 : Nave Bunker – Salamanca - SP
- Mai 28 : Barcelona - TBA - SP
- Juin 2 : Nancy – TBA - FR
- Juin 3 : EST - TBA- FR
- Juin 4 : Volmerange les Mines – No Man's Land - FR		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
THE FUROR (Brutal Blackened Death Metal) (Blackened Death Metal) a mis en ligne sur YouTube le titre "Storm Of Swords" extrait de son nouvel album Cavalries of the Occult sorti le 5 mars via Transcending Obscurity Records.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Whoresnation (Grindcore), The Bottle Doom Lazy Band (Doom) et Facial Purulence (Goregrind) s'ajoutent à l'affiche du VIOLENT APES FEST ! Pour rappel, ce festival se déroulera du 30 juin au 1 juillet à la ferme de Mauriac en Aveyron. En plus des dix noms déjà annoncés (cf. image), dix autres restent à découvrir. Pour plus d'informations, rendez vous sur le Facebook du festival.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Concours ALL PIGS MUST DIE (Crust/Hardcore) : en partenariat avec Kongfuzi Booking, Thrashocore vous propose de gagner non pas 1 mais 2 places pour le concert des Américains à Paris le jeudi 6 avril 2017 au Gibus avec Gust en 1ère partie. Pour ce faire, direction ce lien. Attention, dernier jour pour participer!		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Le nouvel album des Suédois de WOLFBRIGADE (Crust) s'intitule Run With The Hunted et sortira le 28 avril sur Southern Lord Records. Celui-ci a été enregistré par Fredrik Nordström et Henrik Udd au studio Fredman et par Tomas Skogsberg au studio Sunlight. Un premier extrait dévoilé il y a quelques semaines est disponible ci-dessous. Voici le tracklisting :

01. Nomad Pack
02. Warsaw Speedwolf
03. Lucid Monomania
04. No Reward
05. Kallocain
06. Return To None
07. War On Rules
08. Feral Blood
09. Under The Bell
10. Dead Cold

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
POWER TRIP (Thrash / Crossover) vient de publier le clip de "Executioner's Tax (Swing Of The Axe)". Ce titre est tiré de l'album Nightmare Logic sorti plus tôt cette année sur Southern Lord Records.

 Les news du
Thrasho Keyser + Ikea + AxGxB
30 Mars 2017
