(Lien direct) WOLFBRIGADE (Crust) s'intitule Run With The Hunted et sortira le 28 avril sur Southern Lord Records. Celui-ci a été enregistré par Fredrik Nordström et Henrik Udd au studio Fredman et par Tomas Skogsberg au studio Sunlight. Un premier extrait dévoilé il y a quelques semaines est disponible ci-dessous. Voici le tracklisting :



01. Nomad Pack

02. Warsaw Speedwolf

03. Lucid Monomania

04. No Reward

05. Kallocain

06. Return To None

07. War On Rules

08. Feral Blood

09. Under The Bell

10. Dead Cold



