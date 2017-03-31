chargement...

Les news du 31 Mars 2017

News
Les news du 31 Mars 2017 Ars Magna Umbrae - Dragonforce - Trial
Le one-man band polonais ARS MAGNA UMBRAE (Black Metal) vient de signer sur Hellthrasher Productions pour la sortie au format CD du EP Through Lunar Gateways. Disponible depuis le mois de février au format digital, celui-ci est en écoute intégrale ci-dessous. Voici le tracklisting :

01. Into The Inescapable Madness
02. Against The Light
03. The Paradox Paradigm
04. Between Ecstasy And Histery (Interlude)
05. Through Lunar Gateways
06. Of Thousand Suns
07. On The Crossroads

Le nouvel album de DRAGONFORCE (Power Metal) intitulé Reaching Into Infinity sortira le 19 mai sur Metal Blade Records. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le titre "Judgement Day". Voici le tracklisting de l'édition limitée CD/DVD :

Disc 1 - CD
01. Reaching Into Infinity
02. Ashes Of The Dawn
03. Judgement Day
04. Astral Empire
05. Curse Of Darkness
06. Silence
07. Midnight Madness
08. WAR!
09. Land Of Shattered Dreams
10. The Edge Of The World
11. Our Final Stand
Bonus Tracks
12. Hatred And Revenge
13. Evil Dead

Disc 2 - Bonus DVD: "DragonForce Live at Woodstock Festival Poland 2016"
01. Holding On
02. Heroes Of Our Time
03. Operation Ground and Pound
04. Holding On (Multi-angles)
05. Heroes Of Our Time (Multi-Angles)
06. Operation Ground And Pound (Multi-Angles)

TRIAL (Heavy Metal) vient de dévoiler un troisième extrait de son nouvel album. Il s'agit du titre "Juxtaposed" en écoute ci-dessous. Ce titre est issu de Motherless qui sortira le 7 avril sur Metal Blade Records et dont voici le tracklisting :

01. Motherless (YouTube)
02. In Empyrean Labour
03. Cold Comes The Night (Soundcloud)
04. Juxtaposed
05. Aligerous Architect
06. Birth
07. Embodiment
08. Rebirth

Thrasho AxGxB
31 Mars 2017
