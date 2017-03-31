Le nouvel album d'UNAUSSPRECHLICHEN KULTEN (Death Metal) s'intitule Keziah Lilith Medea (Chapter X) et sortira le 2 juin sur Iron Bonehead Productions. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le titre "Sabbatical Offering". Voici le tracklisting :
01. Unholy Abjuration Of Faith
02. The Woman, The Devil And God's Permit
03. Dentro Del Círculo
04. Firma El Libro De La Muerte
05. Sacrificio Infanticida
06. Sabbatical Offering
07. The Mark Of The Devil
08. Lujuria Carnal Con Incubos
Underground Activists (Season Of Mist) va rééditer en double vinyle (limité) et digital le premier album de EVOKEN (Funeral Doom/Death), Embrace the Emptiness. La date de sortie est fixée au 7 juillet prochain. Mais les précommandes sont déjà ouvertes à cette adresse.
Le one-man band polonais ARS MAGNA UMBRAE (Black Metal) vient de signer sur Hellthrasher Productions pour la sortie au format CD du EP Through Lunar Gateways. Disponible depuis le mois de février au format digital, celui-ci est en écoute intégrale ci-dessous. Voici le tracklisting :
01. Into The Inescapable Madness
02. Against The Light
03. The Paradox Paradigm
04. Between Ecstasy And Histery (Interlude)
05. Through Lunar Gateways
06. Of Thousand Suns
07. On The Crossroads
Le nouvel album de DRAGONFORCE (Power Metal) intitulé Reaching Into Infinity sortira le 19 mai sur Metal Blade Records. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le titre "Judgement Day". Voici le tracklisting de l'édition limitée CD/DVD :
Disc 1 - CD
01. Reaching Into Infinity
02. Ashes Of The Dawn
03. Judgement Day
04. Astral Empire
05. Curse Of Darkness
06. Silence
07. Midnight Madness
08. WAR!
09. Land Of Shattered Dreams
10. The Edge Of The World
11. Our Final Stand
Bonus Tracks
12. Hatred And Revenge
13. Evil Dead
Disc 2 - Bonus DVD: "DragonForce Live at Woodstock Festival Poland 2016"
01. Holding On
02. Heroes Of Our Time
03. Operation Ground and Pound
04. Holding On (Multi-angles)
05. Heroes Of Our Time (Multi-Angles)
06. Operation Ground And Pound (Multi-Angles)
TRIAL (Heavy Metal) vient de dévoiler un troisième extrait de son nouvel album. Il s'agit du titre "Juxtaposed" en écoute ci-dessous. Ce titre est issu de Motherless qui sortira le 7 avril sur Metal Blade Records et dont voici le tracklisting :
01. Motherless (YouTube)
02. In Empyrean Labour
03. Cold Comes The Night (Soundcloud)
04. Juxtaposed
05. Aligerous Architect
06. Birth
07. Embodiment
08. Rebirth
Par mayhem13
Par Funky Globe
Par mayhem13
Par gulo gulo
Par KPM
Par mayhem13
Par AxGxB
Par Ikea
Par mayhem13
Par Jean-Clint
Par N4pht4
Par gulo gulo
Par dantefever
Par RBD
Par Keyser
Par KPM
Par KPM
Par mayhem13