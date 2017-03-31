»

(Lien direct) DRAGONFORCE (Power Metal) intitulé Reaching Into Infinity sortira le 19 mai sur Metal Blade Records. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le titre "Judgement Day". Voici le tracklisting de l'édition limitée CD/DVD :



Disc 1 - CD

01. Reaching Into Infinity

02. Ashes Of The Dawn

03. Judgement Day

04. Astral Empire

05. Curse Of Darkness

06. Silence

07. Midnight Madness

08. WAR!

09. Land Of Shattered Dreams

10. The Edge Of The World

11. Our Final Stand

Bonus Tracks

12. Hatred And Revenge

13. Evil Dead



Disc 2 - Bonus DVD: "DragonForce Live at Woodstock Festival Poland 2016"

01. Holding On

02. Heroes Of Our Time

03. Operation Ground and Pound

04. Holding On (Multi-angles)

05. Heroes Of Our Time (Multi-Angles)

06. Operation Ground And Pound (Multi-Angles)



