»

(Lien direct) NARGAROTH (Black Metal) intitulé Era Of Threnody sortira le 18 mai sur Inter Arma Productions. Un premier teaser est d'ailleurs disponible ci-dessous. Voici également le tracklisting :



01. Dawn Of Epiphany

02. Whither Goest Thou

03. Conjunction Underneath The Alpha Weel

04. ...As Orphans Drifting In A Desert Night

05. The Agony Of A Dying Phoenix

06. Epicedium To A Broken Dream

07. Love Is A Dog From Hell

08. Era Of Threnody

09. TXFO

10. My Eternal Grief, Anguish Neverending



