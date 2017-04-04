chargement...

News »

Les news du 4 Avril 2017

News
Les news du 4 Avril 2017 Deus Otiosus - Nargaroth - Skelethal
»
(Lien direct)
C'est le 30 avril via Great Dane Records que sortira le nouvel album des Danois de DEUS OTIOSUS (Death/Thrash). Celui-ci aura pour titre Opposer. Découvrez-le dès à présent dans son intégralité ci-dessous.

01. Kneel
02. Disturbing The Dead
03. Stand Your Ground
04. Haunter
05. Towering Flames
06. The Opposer
07. To The Graves
08. Return To Slavery
09. Greater Horror
10. March Of The Unworthy

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Le nouvel album de NARGAROTH (Black Metal) intitulé Era Of Threnody sortira le 18 mai sur Inter Arma Productions. Un premier teaser est d'ailleurs disponible ci-dessous. Voici également le tracklisting :

01. Dawn Of Epiphany
02. Whither Goest Thou
03. Conjunction Underneath The Alpha Weel
04. ...As Orphans Drifting In A Desert Night
05. The Agony Of A Dying Phoenix
06. Epicedium To A Broken Dream
07. Love Is A Dog From Hell
08. Era Of Threnody
09. TXFO
10. My Eternal Grief, Anguish Neverending

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
SKELETHAL (Death Metal) vient de dévoiler un deuxième extrait de son premier album. Il s'agit du titre "Catharsis" en écoute ci-dessous. Ce dernier est tiré de l'album Of The Depths​.​.​. à paraître le 23 juin sur Hells Headbangers Records. Voici le tracklisting :

01. Sons Of Zann
02. Spectral Cemetery
03. Chaotic Deviance (YouTube)
04. Glimpse Of The Great Purpose
05. Catharsis
06. Pantheon Of The Abyss
07. Scaly Smelly Flesh
08. Outer Conviction
09. Morbid Ovation

 Les news du
Thrasho AxGxB
4 Avril 2017
Season of Mist recrute

2 COMMENTAIRE(S)

Jean-Clint citer
Jean-Clint
04/04/2017 08:57
Orel Lion a écrit : Mmmmh ce SKELETHAL promet vraiment!

Ouais pas mieux, une des baffes de l'année je le sens !
Orel Lion citer
Orel Lion
04/04/2017 08:55
Mmmmh ce SKELETHAL promet vraiment!

