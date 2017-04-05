chargement...

Les news du 5 Avril 2017

News
Les news du 5 Avril 2017 Suffocation - God Dethroned - Possession
Le nouvel album de SUFFOCATION (Brutal Death) aura pour titre ...Of the Dark Light. C'est le guitariste Charlie Errigo (qui remplace Guy Marchais), qui l'a annoncé hier via Instagram. Plus d'informations très bientôt.

The World Ablaze est le titre du nouvel album de GOD DETHRONED (Death Metal) qui sortira le 5 mai sur Metal Blade Records. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le titre "On The Wrong Side Of The Wire". Voici le tracklisting :

01. A Call To Arms
02. Annihilation Crusade
03. The World Ablaze
04. On The Wrong Side Of The Wire
05. Close To Victory
06. Konigsberg
07. Escape Across The Ice (The White Army)
08. Breathing Through Blood
09. Messina Ridge
10. The 11th Hour

GOD DETHRONED a écrit : "'The World Ablaze' is our final album in the WWI trilogy. We aimed to create an album that is very dynamic and diverse. It contains typical GD riffing with loads of melodies and catchy hooks. The songs are perfect for our live shows as they contain many mid-tempo parts combined with faster and more brutal parts. Diversity to the max! Dan Swano mixed the album in his typical fashion but without robbing the band of its own identity. Mastering was handled at the Wisseloord Studios where they also mastered albums for bands like Rammstein, among many others, and they put the icing on the cake. The album sounds crystal clear and heavy as fuck at the same time. We are very proud to present this album during our upcoming Serpent Fest album release shows early May!"

Les news du

POSSESSION (Black Metal) sortira son premier album intitulé Exorkizein ce vendredi via Invictus Productions (CD) et Iron Bonehead Productions (vinyle). Ce dernier est en écoute intégrale ci-dessous. Voici le tracklisting :

01. Intro
02. Sacerdotium
03. Infestation - Manifestation - Possession
04. Beast Of Prey
05. In Vain
06. Take The Oath
07. Preacher's Death

5 Avril 2017
5 Avril 2017
Season of Mist recrute

