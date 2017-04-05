»

(Lien direct) The World Ablaze est le titre du nouvel album de GOD DETHRONED (Death Metal) qui sortira le 5 mai sur Metal Blade Records. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le titre "On The Wrong Side Of The Wire". Voici le tracklisting :



01. A Call To Arms

02. Annihilation Crusade

03. The World Ablaze

04. On The Wrong Side Of The Wire

05. Close To Victory

06. Konigsberg

07. Escape Across The Ice (The White Army)

08. Breathing Through Blood

09. Messina Ridge

10. The 11th Hour



GOD DETHRONED a écrit : "'The World Ablaze' is our final album in the WWI trilogy. We aimed to create an album that is very dynamic and diverse. It contains typical GD riffing with loads of melodies and catchy hooks. The songs are perfect for our live shows as they contain many mid-tempo parts combined with faster and more brutal parts. Diversity to the max! Dan Swano mixed the album in his typical fashion but without robbing the band of its own identity. Mastering was handled at the Wisseloord Studios where they also mastered albums for bands like Rammstein, among many others, and they put the icing on the cake. The album sounds crystal clear and heavy as fuck at the same time. We are very proud to present this album during our upcoming Serpent Fest album release shows early May!"



