VALLENFYRE (Death/Doom) est de retour avec son troisième album intitulé Fear Those Who Fear Him qui sortira le 2 juin prochain chez Century Media.
La tracklist est la suivante :
1. Born to Decay
2. Messiah
3. Degeneration
4. An Apathetic Grave
5. Nihilist
6. Amongst the Filth
7. Kill all your Masters
8. The Merciless Tide
9. Dead World Breathes
10. Soldier of Christ
11. Cursed from the Womb
12. Temple of Rats
Un premier extrait "Kill All Your Masters" est disponible ci-dessous :
Alors que son nouvel album Adveniens arrivera dans les bacs le 28 avril prochain, HIDEOUS DIVINITY (Brutal Death) nous en propose un troisième extrait intitulé "Sub Specie Aeternitatis", qui s'écoute ci-dessous :
VOIVOD (SF Techno Thrash Progressif) va rééditer ses trois albums Noise Records chez BMG le 28 avril. Rrrroooaaarrr (1986), Killing Technology (1987) et Dimension Hatross (1988) seront remasterisés avec un 2ème CD de bonus, du live et un DVD. Les détails:
"Rrrroooaaarrr" track listing:
CD1
* Korgull the Exterminator
* Fuck Off And Die
* Slaughter In A Grave
* Ripping Headaches
* Horror
* Thrashing Rage
* The Helldriver
* Build Your Weapons
* To The Death!
CD2 - Spectrum '86 - "No Speed Limit" Weekend; Live at Montreal, October '86
* Korgüll The Exterminator
* Ripping Headaches
* Blower
* Fuck Off And Die
* Tornado
* Iron Gang
* War And Pain
* Warriors Of Ice
* Nuclear War
* Overreaction
* The Helldriver
* Ravenous Medicine
* Voivod
* Thrashing Rage
* Live, NYC, N.Y., USA – 05/05/86; First U.S. Show
* Live, Long Beach, C.A., USA – 06/13/86
* Live, Jonquiere High School, QC, Canada, 12/20/84; Morgoth Invasion
* Live, Jonquiere Cultural Center QC, Canada, 01/27/84; To the Death!
* Slideshows: Artwork (1983 – 1986) + Live & Studio Photos (1985 – 1986)
"Killing Technology" track listing:
CD1
* Killing Technology
* Overreaction
* Tornado
* Too Scared To Scream
* Forgotten In Space
* Ravenous Medicine
* Order of The Blackguards
* This Is Not An Exercise
* Cockroaches
CD2
Spectrum '87 - Live In Montreal, September 1987:
* Killing Technology
* Overreaction
* Ravenous Medicine
* Tornado
* Korgull The Exterminator
* Ripping Headaches
* Blower
* Live For Violence
* Tribal Convictions
* Order of The Blackguards
* Cockroaches
* To The Death
* Voivoid
* Batman
DVD
Audio:
* Live At Kriekelaarzaal, Brussels, Belgium: 28/11/87
Video:
* Live At The Token Lounge, Westland, MI, USA: 14/05/87
* Live At Rossli Azmoosm, Sargans, Switzerland: 06/11/87
* Live At Festhalle, Tuttlingen, Germany: 07/11/87
* Live At Rex Club, Paris, France: 01/12/87
* Live At Ildiko's, Toronto, ON, Canada: 19/09/87
* Slideshows: Artwork (1987) | Live & Studio Photos (1987)
"Dimension Hatross" track listing:
CD1
* Experiment
* Tribal Convictions
* Chaosmongers
* Technocratic Manipulators
* Macrosolutions To Megaproblems
* Brain Scan
* Psychic Vacuum
* Cosmic Drama
* Batman
CD2 – Spectrum '88 – 'A Flawless Structure?'; Live in Montreal, December 21st 1988:
* Overreaction
* Experiment
* Tribal Convictions
* Chaosmongers
* Ravenous Medicine
* Korgull The Exterminator
* Technocratic Manipulators
* Macrosolutions To Megaproblems
* War And Pain Medley
* Brain Scan
* Psychic Vacuum
* Order to The Black Guards
* Holiday In Cambodia
* Batman
DVD
Audio
* "Dimension Hatröss" Demo 1987
Videos
* Live At Blondies, Detroit, MI, USA: 18.11.88
* Live At The Axiom, Houston, Texas, USA: 10.12.88
* Live At Anthrax, Norwalk, CT, USA: 09.11.88
* Live At Fenders Ballroom, Long Beach, California, USA: 03.12.88
* Slideshows - Artwork + Live And Studio Photos (1988)
Par Sakrifiss
Par Jean-Clint
Par Sakrifiss
Par Jean-Clint
Par Sakrifiss
Par fayfay
Par Jean-Clint
Par GrifDaraconis
Par AxGxB
Par Sagamore
Par MoM
Par northstar
Par NightSoul
Par Mera
Par NightSoul
Par Jean-Clint