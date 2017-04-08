chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
53 visiteurs ::   » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Le black metal norvégien est mort... MON CUL !!!
Le black metal norvégien es... (D)
Par Sakrifiss		   
Dodecahedron
 Dodecahedron - Kwintessens (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Ende
 Ende - Emën Etan (C)
Par Sakrifiss		   
Gorephilia
 Gorephilia - Embodiment Of ... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Corpus Diavolis
 Corpus Diavolis - Atra Lumen (C)
Par Sakrifiss		   
Deinonychus
 Deinonychus - Ark of Thought (C)
Par fayfay		   
Les news du 5 Avril 2017
 Les news du 5 Avril 2017 - ... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Black Willows
 Black Willows - Samsara (C)
Par GrifDaraconis		   
Lead Us Into Hell
 Lead Us Into Hell - Deathha... (R)
Par AxGxB		   
Ustalost
 Ustalost - The Spoor of Vipers (C)
Par Sagamore		   
Distillator
 Distillator - Summoning the... (C)
Par MoM		   
Soupir Astral
 Soupir Astral - L'Eternelle... (C)
Par northstar		   
Ancient
 Ancient - Back to the Land ... (C)
Par NightSoul		   
Misanthrope
 Misanthrope - Misanthrope I... (C)
Par Mera		   
Nightrage
 Nightrage - The Venomous (C)
Par NightSoul		   
Les news du 4 Avril 2017
 Les news du 4 Avril 2017 - ... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   

News »

Les news du 8 Avril 2017

News
Les news du 8 Avril 2017 Fleshdoll - Vallenfyre - Hideous Divinity - Netherlands Deathfest III - Gurthang - Mind Mold - Cranial Bleeding - Voivod
»
(Lien direct)
FLESHDOLL (Death Metal) vient de mettre en ligne son dernier clip, tiré de l'album Hearts of Darkness sorti en début d'année chez Great Dane Records.

"Tanka" se regarde et s'écoute ci-dessous :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
VALLENFYRE (Death/Doom) est de retour avec son troisième album intitulé Fear Those Who Fear Him qui sortira le 2 juin prochain chez Century Media.

La tracklist est la suivante :

1. Born to Decay
2. Messiah
3. Degeneration
4. An Apathetic Grave
5. Nihilist
6. Amongst the Filth
7. Kill all your Masters
8. The Merciless Tide
9. Dead World Breathes
10. Soldier of Christ
11. Cursed from the Womb
12. Temple of Rats

Un premier extrait "Kill All Your Masters" est disponible ci-dessous :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Alors que son nouvel album Adveniens arrivera dans les bacs le 28 avril prochain, HIDEOUS DIVINITY (Brutal Death) nous en propose un troisième extrait intitulé "Sub Specie Aeternitatis", qui s'écoute ci-dessous :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Voici la 1ère salve de groupes confirmés pour le NETHERLANDS DEATHFEST III (2-4 mars 2018, Tilburg, Pays-Bas):

1349
Angel Witch
Aura Noir
Broken Hope
Carcass
Cauldron Black Ram
Devourment
Esoteric
Goblin (Claudio Simonetti's)
Guttural Secrete
Hellbomb
Mortuary Drape
Mournful Congregation
Nunslaughter
Rotten Sound
Sadistic Intent
Shape of Despair
Skinless
Urn
Victims
Yacøpsæ		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
GURTHANG (Black/Funeral Doom) a posté une vidéo pour le titre "Closure" issu de son dernier opus Shattered Echoes sorti fin janvier chez Cimmerian Shade Recordings.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
MIND MOLD (Avant-Garde Black/Doom) sortira son 1er EP éponyme le 28 avril via Sentient Ruin Laboratories. Du son sur Bandcamp. Tracklist:

1. Whimpering Plague
2. Antipath
3. Opyl
4. Visceral Inhumation
5. Nyx		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
CRANIAL BLEEDING (Brutal Death) a signé sur Comatose Music pour la sortie en fin d'année d'un 1er full-length, Vile Formations of Putridity.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
VOIVOD (SF Techno Thrash Progressif) va rééditer ses trois albums Noise Records chez BMG le 28 avril. Rrrroooaaarrr (1986), Killing Technology (1987) et Dimension Hatross (1988) seront remasterisés avec un 2ème CD de bonus, du live et un DVD. Les détails:

"Rrrroooaaarrr" track listing:

CD1

* Korgull the Exterminator
* Fuck Off And Die
* Slaughter In A Grave
* Ripping Headaches
* Horror
* Thrashing Rage
* The Helldriver
* Build Your Weapons
* To The Death!

CD2 - Spectrum '86 - "No Speed Limit" Weekend; Live at Montreal, October '86

* Korgüll The Exterminator
* Ripping Headaches
* Blower
* Fuck Off And Die
* Tornado
* Iron Gang
* War And Pain
* Warriors Of Ice
* Nuclear War
* Overreaction
* The Helldriver
* Ravenous Medicine
* Voivod
* Thrashing Rage

DVD

Audio:

* Rrröööaaarrr Rough Mix Demo 1985
* Anachronism Live 25.06.86 (first show)
* Early Rehearsals 1983-1984
* Piggy Sound Collage 1980

Video:

* Live, NYC, N.Y., USA – 05/05/86; First U.S. Show
* Live, Long Beach, C.A., USA – 06/13/86
* Live, Jonquiere High School, QC, Canada, 12/20/84; Morgoth Invasion
* Live, Jonquiere Cultural Center QC, Canada, 01/27/84; To the Death!
* Slideshows: Artwork (1983 – 1986) + Live & Studio Photos (1985 – 1986)

"Killing Technology" track listing:

CD1

* Killing Technology
* Overreaction
* Tornado
* Too Scared To Scream
* Forgotten In Space
* Ravenous Medicine
* Order of The Blackguards
* This Is Not An Exercise
* Cockroaches

CD2

Spectrum '87 - Live In Montreal, September 1987:

* Killing Technology
* Overreaction
* Ravenous Medicine
* Tornado
* Korgull The Exterminator
* Ripping Headaches
* Blower
* Live For Violence
* Tribal Convictions
* Order of The Blackguards
* Cockroaches
* To The Death
* Voivoid
* Batman

DVD

Audio:

* Live At Kriekelaarzaal, Brussels, Belgium: 28/11/87

Video:

* Live At The Token Lounge, Westland, MI, USA: 14/05/87
* Live At Rossli Azmoosm, Sargans, Switzerland: 06/11/87
* Live At Festhalle, Tuttlingen, Germany: 07/11/87
* Live At Rex Club, Paris, France: 01/12/87
* Live At Ildiko's, Toronto, ON, Canada: 19/09/87
* Slideshows: Artwork (1987) | Live & Studio Photos (1987)

"Dimension Hatross" track listing:

CD1

* Experiment
* Tribal Convictions
* Chaosmongers
* Technocratic Manipulators
* Macrosolutions To Megaproblems
* Brain Scan
* Psychic Vacuum
* Cosmic Drama
* Batman

CD2 – Spectrum '88 – 'A Flawless Structure?'; Live in Montreal, December 21st 1988:

* Overreaction
* Experiment
* Tribal Convictions
* Chaosmongers
* Ravenous Medicine
* Korgull The Exterminator
* Technocratic Manipulators
* Macrosolutions To Megaproblems
* War And Pain Medley
* Brain Scan
* Psychic Vacuum
* Order to The Black Guards
* Holiday In Cambodia
* Batman

DVD

Audio

* "Dimension Hatröss" Demo 1987

Videos

* Live At Blondies, Detroit, MI, USA: 18.11.88
* Live At The Axiom, Houston, Texas, USA: 10.12.88
* Live At Anthrax, Norwalk, CT, USA: 09.11.88
* Live At Fenders Ballroom, Long Beach, California, USA: 03.12.88
* Slideshows - Artwork + Live And Studio Photos (1988)

 Les news du
Thrasho Jean-Clint + Keyser
8 Avril 2017
Fall Of Summer 2017

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
Slagmaur
 Slagmaur
Thill Smitts Terror
2017 - Osmose Productions		   
Dodecahedron
 Dodecahedron
Kwintessens
2017 - Season of Mist		   
Epoch
 Epoch
Sacrosanct
2017 - Lavadome Productions		   
Le black metal norvégien est mort... MON CUL !!!
Le black metal norvégien est mort... MON CUL !!!
Avril 2017		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Fleshdoll
 Fleshdoll
Death - France		   
Hideous Divinity
 Hideous Divinity
Brutal Death - Italie		   
Vallenfyre
 Vallenfyre
Royaume-Uni		   
Voivod
 Voivod
SF Techno Thrash progressif - Canada		   
Epoch
Sacrosanct
Lire la chronique
Le black metal norvégien est mort... MON CUL !!!
Lire le podcast
Dodecahedron
Kwintessens
Lire la chronique
Slagmaur
Thill Smitts Terror
Lire la chronique
Holdaar
Твоя война (Your War)
Lire la chronique
Heart Attack
The Resilience
Lire la chronique
Corpus Diavolis
Atra Lumen
Lire la chronique
Lethe
The First Corpse On The Moon
Lire la chronique
Crurifragium
Beasts Of The Temple Of Satan
Lire la chronique
Lead Us Into Hell
Deathhammer + Deathroned + ...
Lire le live report
Grief
Come to Grief
Lire la chronique
Soupir Astral
L'Eternelle Traversée
Lire la chronique
Nightrage
The Venomous
Lire la chronique
Ic Rex
Tulen jumalat
Lire la chronique
K.L.L.K.
Le Brasier des Mondes (EP)
Lire la chronique
Distillator
Summoning the Malicious
Lire la chronique
Entropia Invictus
Human Pantocrator
Lire la chronique
Ende
Emën Etan
Lire la chronique
Motörhead
The Wörld Is Yours
Lire la chronique
Sordide / Satan
Split (Split 7")
Lire la chronique
Venenum
Trance Of Death
Lire la chronique
Whitechapel
Our Endless War
Lire la chronique
Black Willows
Samsara
Lire la chronique
Deinonychus
Ark of Thought
Lire la chronique
Atavisma + Blood Incantation + Cruciamentum
Lire le live report
Netherlands Deathfest II
Lire le dossier
God Mother
Maktbehov
Lire la chronique
Woe
Hope Attrition
Lire la chronique
Cacophonous Records : de Cradle of Filth à Old Corpse Road
Lire le podcast
Chambre Froide
Rouges Chapelles (Démo)
Lire la chronique