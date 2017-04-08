»

(Lien direct) VOIVOD (SF Techno Thrash Progressif) va rééditer ses trois albums Noise Records chez BMG le 28 avril. Rrrroooaaarrr (1986), Killing Technology (1987) et Dimension Hatross (1988) seront remasterisés avec un 2ème CD de bonus, du live et un DVD. Les détails:



"Rrrroooaaarrr" track listing:



CD1



* Korgull the Exterminator

* Fuck Off And Die

* Slaughter In A Grave

* Ripping Headaches

* Horror

* Thrashing Rage

* The Helldriver

* Build Your Weapons

* To The Death!



CD2 - Spectrum '86 - "No Speed Limit" Weekend; Live at Montreal, October '86



* Korgüll The Exterminator

* Ripping Headaches

* Blower

* Fuck Off And Die

* Tornado

* Iron Gang

* War And Pain

* Warriors Of Ice

* Nuclear War

* Overreaction

* The Helldriver

* Ravenous Medicine

* Voivod

* Thrashing Rage



DVD



Audio:



* Rrröööaaarrr Rough Mix Demo 1985

* Anachronism Live 25.06.86 (first show)

* Early Rehearsals 1983-1984

* Piggy Sound Collage 1980



Video:



* Live, NYC, N.Y., USA – 05/05/86; First U.S. Show

* Live, Long Beach, C.A., USA – 06/13/86

* Live, Jonquiere High School, QC, Canada, 12/20/84; Morgoth Invasion

* Live, Jonquiere Cultural Center QC, Canada, 01/27/84; To the Death!

* Slideshows: Artwork (1983 – 1986) + Live & Studio Photos (1985 – 1986)



"Killing Technology" track listing:



CD1



* Killing Technology

* Overreaction

* Tornado

* Too Scared To Scream

* Forgotten In Space

* Ravenous Medicine

* Order of The Blackguards

* This Is Not An Exercise

* Cockroaches



CD2



Spectrum '87 - Live In Montreal, September 1987:



* Killing Technology

* Overreaction

* Ravenous Medicine

* Tornado

* Korgull The Exterminator

* Ripping Headaches

* Blower

* Live For Violence

* Tribal Convictions

* Order of The Blackguards

* Cockroaches

* To The Death

* Voivoid

* Batman



DVD



Audio:



* Live At Kriekelaarzaal, Brussels, Belgium: 28/11/87



Video:



* Live At The Token Lounge, Westland, MI, USA: 14/05/87

* Live At Rossli Azmoosm, Sargans, Switzerland: 06/11/87

* Live At Festhalle, Tuttlingen, Germany: 07/11/87

* Live At Rex Club, Paris, France: 01/12/87

* Live At Ildiko's, Toronto, ON, Canada: 19/09/87

* Slideshows: Artwork (1987) | Live & Studio Photos (1987)



"Dimension Hatross" track listing:



CD1



* Experiment

* Tribal Convictions

* Chaosmongers

* Technocratic Manipulators

* Macrosolutions To Megaproblems

* Brain Scan

* Psychic Vacuum

* Cosmic Drama

* Batman



CD2 – Spectrum '88 – 'A Flawless Structure?'; Live in Montreal, December 21st 1988:



* Overreaction

* Experiment

* Tribal Convictions

* Chaosmongers

* Ravenous Medicine

* Korgull The Exterminator

* Technocratic Manipulators

* Macrosolutions To Megaproblems

* War And Pain Medley

* Brain Scan

* Psychic Vacuum

* Order to The Black Guards

* Holiday In Cambodia

* Batman



DVD



Audio



* "Dimension Hatröss" Demo 1987



Videos



* Live At Blondies, Detroit, MI, USA: 18.11.88

* Live At The Axiom, Houston, Texas, USA: 10.12.88

* Live At Anthrax, Norwalk, CT, USA: 09.11.88

* Live At Fenders Ballroom, Long Beach, California, USA: 03.12.88

* Slideshows - Artwork + Live And Studio Photos (1988)



