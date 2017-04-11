»

(Lien direct) GHOULGOTHA (Death/Black/Doom) vient d'annoncer dans un post publié sur Facebook la fin de ses activités. En fait, le groupe aurait même splitté juste après la sortie l'année dernière de son deuxième album intitulé To Starve The Cross. Voici le message officiel :



GHOULGOTHA a écrit : *GHOULGOTHA RIP 2012 to 2017*



We played some fun gigs and released two albums that we're proud of, but all things must come to an end. The band actually ended last summer, shortly after the release of To Starve The Cross, but we didn't post anything publicly until now.



For those interested: I (Wayne) made the decision not to attempt to continue the band after our drummer Charlie moved to a different state. He was a big part of how the band sounded, and I didn't want to change the dynamic of the band or release something I felt wasn't up to par with previous material, so I did what I felt I had to do. This band is way too complicated and involved to do it long distance, plus Charlie is in a bunch of other bands that have his priority over this one.



You can hear the new main band of myself and other Ghoulgotha guitarist which is called Gloomed. We released our first demo today. We have CD's and shirts available. Check it out if you're into Traditional Doom with clean vocals and spacey solos.



Old guitarist Ian has a release coming out with his other band Voidceremony. You can check that out in the comments also.



Drummer Charlie has a new record out with Ascended Dead and he's also the drummer of Funebrarum, amongst others. Check out the new Ascended Dead in the comments too.



---------------------------------------------------

So, that is basically it. We have one other unreleased song we recorded in 2015 that may come out as a split 7" with Abysme at some point. We also have an epic, near 20 minute song that we never released that will probably never come out, or we'll stick it on YouTube someday.



We thank everyone for the support and we thank everyone that hated us because we sounded different than the million other DM bands out there.



Stay off kilter.



-Ghoulgotha