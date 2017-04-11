chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
22 visiteurs ::   » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES COMMENTAIRES
Slagmaur
 Slagmaur - Thill Smitts Terror (C)
Par mayhem13		   
Les news du 11 Avril 2017
 Les news du 11 Avril 2017 -... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Holdaar
 Holdaar - Твоя война (Your ... (C)
Par Sakrifiss		   
Ustalost
 Ustalost - The Spoor of Vipers (C)
Par Kedran		   
Les news du 10 Avril 2017
 Les news du 10 Avril 2017 -... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Horn Of The Rhino
 Horn Of The Rhino - Summoni... (C)
Par Ikea		   
Bear Mace
 Bear Mace - Butchering The ... (C)
Par fayfay		   
Le black metal norvégien est mort... MON CUL !!!
Le black metal norvégien es... (D)
Par Sakrifiss		   
Dodecahedron
 Dodecahedron - Kwintessens (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Ende
 Ende - Emën Etan (C)
Par Sakrifiss		   
Gorephilia
 Gorephilia - Embodiment Of ... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Corpus Diavolis
 Corpus Diavolis - Atra Lumen (C)
Par Sakrifiss		   

News »

Les news du 11 Avril 2017

News
Les news du 11 Avril 2017 Panphage - Triumvir Foul - Svartsyn - Resurgency - Encoffination - Sempiternal Dusk - Ghoulgotha - Comity - Prognathe - Insanity - Ever Circling Wolves - Nippercreep
»
(Lien direct)
Storm, le premier album de PANPHAGE (Black Metal) sorti en 2015 (cassette), va être édité en format CD digipack par Nordvis le 19 mai prochain. Une version vinyle devrait également voir le jour.
De même, le split entre PANPHAGE et Þul - intitulé Ginnheilagr (sorti en 2016 en cassette) - sera édité en format CD, toujours sur Nordvis. Celui-ci est attendu aussi le 19 mai.
Les précommandes sont ouvertes sur le site du label et Bandcamp.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
"Serpentine Seed", extrait tiré du nouvel album de TRIUMVIR FOUL (Death Metal) - Spiritual Bloodshed - est en écoute sur la page Bandcamp de Invictus Productions, où la version CD est en précommande.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
In Death, c'est le titre que porte le nouvel album du one-man band suédois SVARTSYN. Celui-ci sortira le 9 juin chez Agonia Records (CD et vinyle). Il a été mixé et masterisé au Clintworks Studio. Et, l'artwork a été réalisé par Chadwick St John. La tracklist est la suivante :

1. Seven Headed Snake
2. Dark Prophet
3. With Death
4. Inside The White Mask
5. Wilderness Of The Soul
6. Black Thrones Of Death
7. Exile In Death		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
RESURGENCY (Death Metal) vient de dévoiler un nouvel extrait de son prochain album. Il s'agit du titre "Celestial Commemoration" en écoute ci-dessous. No Worlds... Nor Gods Beyond sortira le 21 avril sur FDA Records. Voici le tracklisting :

01. Thresholds Of Infinite Pain
02. Progenitors Of Suffering
03. No Worlds Nor Gods Beyond
04. Upset Sun In Shades Deforms
05. Celestial Commemoration
06. Emancipation By Knowledge
07. Permutation Rites
08. Through The Gate Inside Not
09. Quartered Mental Existence

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
ENCOFFINATION (Doom / Death Metal) s'apprète à sortir avec SEMPITERNAL DUSK (Death / Doom) un split intitulé A Monument In The Abyss Of Death. Celui-ci sera disponible en vinyle et en cassette via Parasitic Records et End Theory Records dans les prochaines semaines.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
GHOULGOTHA (Death/Black/Doom) vient d'annoncer dans un post publié sur Facebook la fin de ses activités. En fait, le groupe aurait même splitté juste après la sortie l'année dernière de son deuxième album intitulé To Starve The Cross. Voici le message officiel :

GHOULGOTHA a écrit : *GHOULGOTHA RIP 2012 to 2017*

We played some fun gigs and released two albums that we're proud of, but all things must come to an end. The band actually ended last summer, shortly after the release of To Starve The Cross, but we didn't post anything publicly until now.

For those interested: I (Wayne) made the decision not to attempt to continue the band after our drummer Charlie moved to a different state. He was a big part of how the band sounded, and I didn't want to change the dynamic of the band or release something I felt wasn't up to par with previous material, so I did what I felt I had to do. This band is way too complicated and involved to do it long distance, plus Charlie is in a bunch of other bands that have his priority over this one.

You can hear the new main band of myself and other Ghoulgotha guitarist which is called Gloomed. We released our first demo today. We have CD's and shirts available. Check it out if you're into Traditional Doom with clean vocals and spacey solos.

Old guitarist Ian has a release coming out with his other band Voidceremony. You can check that out in the comments also.

Drummer Charlie has a new record out with Ascended Dead and he's also the drummer of Funebrarum, amongst others. Check out the new Ascended Dead in the comments too.

---------------------------------------------------
So, that is basically it. We have one other unreleased song we recorded in 2015 that may come out as a split 7" with Abysme at some point. We also have an epic, near 20 minute song that we never released that will probably never come out, or we'll stick it on YouTube someday.

We thank everyone for the support and we thank everyone that hated us because we sounded different than the million other DM bands out there.

Stay off kilter.

-Ghoulgotha

»
(Lien direct)
Les Parisiens de COMITY (Post Hardcore Chaotique) sortiront leur nouvel album intitulé A Long, Eternal Fall le 26 mai via Throatruiner Records au format CD et vinyle. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le titre "IV". Voici le tracklisting :

01. I
02. II
03. III
04. IV
05. V
06. VI
07. VII
08. VIII

Voici également les prochains concerts du groupe :

27/04/17 - Rennes (FR) Mondo Bizarro w/Birds In Row, Fange
28/04/17 - Rouen (FR) Hipster Cafe w/Pilori
29/04/17 - Lille (FR) Le Modjo w/Pilori
20/05/17 - Paris (FR) Le Gibus w/Remote, Warsawwasraw
02/06/17 - Sonvilier (CH) Toxoplasmose Fest

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
PROGNATHE (Paléo Death/Grind, Toulouse) dévoile le titre "Broken Teeth", extrait de son nouvel album We’re Sane qui sortira en mai prochain chez Peccata Mundi Records.

Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
INSANITY (Hardcore) sortira son nouvel album Toss a Coin le 26 mai chez Bastardized Recordings. Tracklist:

1. No Tolerance For Intolerance
2. Find A Way
3. Toss A Coin
4. What I See
5. With My Friends
6. Down
7. All I Need
8. One Day
9. $laves
10. What's Hardcore
11. Die For		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
EVER CIRCLING WOLVES (Doom/Death/Black) a sorti son nouvel album Of Woe or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Gloom fin janvier via Cimmerian Shade Recordings.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Le label Bitume sort l'EP Musique Pour L'Audio Visuel du groupe NIPPERCREEP (Heavy/Thrash/Rock). 5 titres instrumentaux à mi-chemin entre Électro, Metal et Indus. Disponible en CD pochette carton et en écoute sur Bandcamp.		 Les news du
Thrasho Dysthymie + AxGxB + Keyser
11 Avril 2017
Fall Of Summer 2017

1 COMMENTAIRE(S)

Jean-Clint citer
Jean-Clint
11/04/2017 13:25
Pas une grosse perte pour GHOULGOTHA ...

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
GROUPES DU JOUR
Comity
 Comity
Post Hardcore Chaotique - France		   
Encoffination
 Encoffination
Doom / Death Metal - Etats-Unis		   
Ghoulgotha
 Ghoulgotha
Death/Black/Doom - Etats-Unis		   
Prognathe
 Prognathe
Grind/Sludge - France		   
Resurgency
 Resurgency
Death Metal - Grèce		   
Triumvir Foul
 Triumvir Foul
Death Metal - Etats-Unis		   
Gloson
Grimen
Lire la chronique
Funeralium
Of Throes and Blight
Lire la chronique
Tamerlan
Luciferian
Lire la chronique
Epoch
Sacrosanct
Lire la chronique
Le black metal norvégien est mort... MON CUL !!!
Lire le podcast
Dodecahedron
Kwintessens
Lire la chronique
Slagmaur
Thill Smitts Terror
Lire la chronique
Holdaar
Твоя война (Your War)
Lire la chronique
Heart Attack
The Resilience
Lire la chronique
Corpus Diavolis
Atra Lumen
Lire la chronique
Lethe
The First Corpse On The Moon
Lire la chronique
Crurifragium
Beasts Of The Temple Of Satan
Lire la chronique
Lead Us Into Hell
Deathhammer + Deathroned + ...
Lire le live report
Grief
Come to Grief
Lire la chronique
Soupir Astral
L'Eternelle Traversée
Lire la chronique
Nightrage
The Venomous
Lire la chronique
Ic Rex
Tulen jumalat
Lire la chronique
K.L.L.K.
Le Brasier des Mondes (EP)
Lire la chronique
Distillator
Summoning the Malicious
Lire la chronique
Entropia Invictus
Human Pantocrator
Lire la chronique
Ende
Emën Etan
Lire la chronique
Motörhead
The Wörld Is Yours
Lire la chronique
Sordide / Satan
Split (Split 7")
Lire la chronique
Venenum
Trance Of Death
Lire la chronique
Whitechapel
Our Endless War
Lire la chronique
Black Willows
Samsara
Lire la chronique
Deinonychus
Ark of Thought
Lire la chronique
Atavisma + Blood Incantation + Cruciamentum
Lire le live report
Netherlands Deathfest II
Lire le dossier
God Mother
Maktbehov
Lire la chronique