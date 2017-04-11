Storm, le premier album de PANPHAGE (Black Metal) sorti en 2015 (cassette), va être édité en format CD digipack par Nordvis le 19 mai prochain. Une version vinyle devrait également voir le jour.
De même, le split entre PANPHAGE et Þul - intitulé Ginnheilagr (sorti en 2016 en cassette) - sera édité en format CD, toujours sur Nordvis. Celui-ci est attendu aussi le 19 mai.
Les précommandes sont ouvertes sur le site du label et Bandcamp.
In Death, c'est le titre que porte le nouvel album du one-man band suédois SVARTSYN. Celui-ci sortira le 9 juin chez Agonia Records (CD et vinyle). Il a été mixé et masterisé au Clintworks Studio. Et, l'artwork a été réalisé par Chadwick St John. La tracklist est la suivante :
1. Seven Headed Snake
2. Dark Prophet
3. With Death
4. Inside The White Mask
5. Wilderness Of The Soul
6. Black Thrones Of Death
7. Exile In Death
RESURGENCY (Death Metal) vient de dévoiler un nouvel extrait de son prochain album. Il s'agit du titre "Celestial Commemoration" en écoute ci-dessous. No Worlds... Nor Gods Beyond sortira le 21 avril sur FDA Records. Voici le tracklisting :
01. Thresholds Of Infinite Pain
02. Progenitors Of Suffering
03. No Worlds Nor Gods Beyond
04. Upset Sun In Shades Deforms
05. Celestial Commemoration
06. Emancipation By Knowledge
07. Permutation Rites
08. Through The Gate Inside Not
09. Quartered Mental Existence
ENCOFFINATION (Doom / Death Metal) s'apprète à sortir avec SEMPITERNAL DUSK (Death / Doom) un split intitulé A Monument In The Abyss Of Death. Celui-ci sera disponible en vinyle et en cassette via Parasitic Records et End Theory Records dans les prochaines semaines.
GHOULGOTHA (Death/Black/Doom) vient d'annoncer dans un post publié sur Facebook la fin de ses activités. En fait, le groupe aurait même splitté juste après la sortie l'année dernière de son deuxième album intitulé To Starve The Cross. Voici le message officiel :
GHOULGOTHA a écrit : *GHOULGOTHA RIP 2012 to 2017*
We played some fun gigs and released two albums that we're proud of, but all things must come to an end. The band actually ended last summer, shortly after the release of To Starve The Cross, but we didn't post anything publicly until now.
For those interested: I (Wayne) made the decision not to attempt to continue the band after our drummer Charlie moved to a different state. He was a big part of how the band sounded, and I didn't want to change the dynamic of the band or release something I felt wasn't up to par with previous material, so I did what I felt I had to do. This band is way too complicated and involved to do it long distance, plus Charlie is in a bunch of other bands that have his priority over this one.
You can hear the new main band of myself and other Ghoulgotha guitarist which is called Gloomed. We released our first demo today. We have CD's and shirts available. Check it out if you're into Traditional Doom with clean vocals and spacey solos.
Old guitarist Ian has a release coming out with his other band Voidceremony. You can check that out in the comments also.
Drummer Charlie has a new record out with Ascended Dead and he's also the drummer of Funebrarum, amongst others. Check out the new Ascended Dead in the comments too.
---------------------------------------------------
So, that is basically it. We have one other unreleased song we recorded in 2015 that may come out as a split 7" with Abysme at some point. We also have an epic, near 20 minute song that we never released that will probably never come out, or we'll stick it on YouTube someday.
We thank everyone for the support and we thank everyone that hated us because we sounded different than the million other DM bands out there.
Les Parisiens de COMITY (Post Hardcore Chaotique) sortiront leur nouvel album intitulé A Long, Eternal Fall le 26 mai via Throatruiner Records au format CD et vinyle. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le titre "IV". Voici le tracklisting :
01. I
02. II
03. III
04. IV
05. V
06. VI
07. VII
08. VIII
Voici également les prochains concerts du groupe :
27/04/17 - Rennes (FR) Mondo Bizarro w/Birds In Row, Fange
28/04/17 - Rouen (FR) Hipster Cafe w/Pilori
29/04/17 - Lille (FR) Le Modjo w/Pilori
20/05/17 - Paris (FR) Le Gibus w/Remote, Warsawwasraw
02/06/17 - Sonvilier (CH) Toxoplasmose Fest
Le label Bitume sort l'EP Musique Pour L'Audio Visuel du groupe NIPPERCREEP (Heavy/Thrash/Rock). 5 titres instrumentaux à mi-chemin entre Électro, Metal et Indus. Disponible en CD pochette carton et en écoute sur Bandcamp.
11/04/2017