(Lien direct) SUFFOCATION (Brutal Death) sortira son nouvel album intitulé ...Of The Dark Light le 9 juin sur Nuclear Blast. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le titre "Your Last Breaths". Voici également le tracklisting :



01. Clarity Through Deprivation

02. The Warmth Within The Dark

03. Your Last Breaths

04. Return To The Abyss

05. The Violation

06. Of The Dark Light

07. Some Things Should Be Left Alone

08. Caught Between Two Worlds

09. Epitaph Of The Credulous



