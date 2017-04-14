chargement...

LES SORTIES COMMENTAIRES
Les news du 14 Avril 2017
 Les news du 14 Avril 2017 -... (N)
Par DARKFACHOR		   
Possession
 Possession - Exorkizein (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Le black metal norvégien est mort... MON CUL !!!
Le black metal norvégien es... (D)
Par Stockwel		   
Les news du 13 Avril 2017
 Les news du 13 Avril 2017 -... (N)
Par northstar		   
Clandestine Blaze
 Clandestine Blaze - City of... (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Les news du 12 Avril 2017
 Les news du 12 Avril 2017 -... (N)
Par fayfay		   
Author & Punisher
 Author & Punisher - Pressur... (C)
Par Ikea		   
Les news du 11 Avril 2017
 Les news du 11 Avril 2017 -... (N)
Par gulo gulo		   
Apostate Viaticum
 Apostate Viaticum - Before ... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Slagmaur
 Slagmaur - Thill Smitts Terror (C)
Par mayhem13		   
Holdaar
 Holdaar - Твоя война (Your ... (C)
Par Sakrifiss		   
Ustalost
 Ustalost - The Spoor of Vipers (C)
Par Kedran		   
Les news du 10 Avril 2017
 Les news du 10 Avril 2017 -... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Horn Of The Rhino
 Horn Of The Rhino - Summoni... (C)
Par Ikea		   
Bear Mace
 Bear Mace - Butchering The ... (C)
Par fayfay		   

Les news du 14 Avril 2017

News
Les news du 14 Avril 2017 Higher Power - Eyes Of The Lord - Tombs - Suffocation
HIGHER POWER (Hardcore) vient de dévoiler un nouvel extrait de son premier album. Il s'agit du titre "Hole" en écoute ci-dessous. Ce dernier est tiré de l'album Soul Structure à paraître le 19 mai via Venn Records et Flatspot Records. Voici le tracklisting :

01. Can’t Relate (YouTube)
02. Looking Inward
03. Balance (YouTube)
04. Hole
05. Four Walls Black
06. Between Concrete And Sky
07. Burning
08. Embrace
09. Reflect
10. You Ain't Much

EYES OF THE LORD (Hardcore), groupe de Metal/Hardcore dans lequel on retrouve Bruce LePage, ex-chanteur de 100 Demons, s'apprête à sortir via Closed Casket Activities un premier EP intitulé Call It War. Ce dernier est disponible en intégralité ci-dessous. Voici le tracklisting :

01. Rest In Pain
02. Call It War
03. Enemy Of God
04. My Name
05. Taking A Break

 Les news du

The Grand Annihilation est le titre du nouvel album de TOMBS (Post Metal/Black Metal) qui sortira le 16 juin sur Metal Blade Records. Découvrez un premier extrait ci-dessous avec le titre "Cold". Voici également le tracklisting :

01. Black Sun Horizon
02. Cold
03. Old Wounds
04. November Wolves
05. Underneath
06. Way Of The Storm
07. Shadows At The End Of The World
08. Walk With Me In Nightmares
09. Saturnalian
10. Temple Of Mars

 Les news du

SUFFOCATION (Brutal Death) sortira son nouvel album intitulé ...Of The Dark Light le 9 juin sur Nuclear Blast. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le titre "Your Last Breaths". Voici également le tracklisting :

01. Clarity Through Deprivation
02. The Warmth Within The Dark
03. Your Last Breaths
04. Return To The Abyss
05. The Violation
06. Of The Dark Light
07. Some Things Should Be Left Alone
08. Caught Between Two Worlds
09. Epitaph Of The Credulous

 Les news du
14 Avril 2017
Fall Of Summer 2017

C'est du costaud !!! Plus "posé" que Pinacle mais bien malsain ! Vivement !

