Les news du 21 Avril 2017
Les news du 21 Avril 2017 Beneath - Wolfbrigade - Internal Bleeding - Autopsy
|Le nouvel album des Islandais de BENEATH (Brutal Death) s'intitule Ephemeris et sortira le 18 août via Unique Leader Records. Ce dernier a été mixé et masterisé par Fredrik Nordström au Studio Fredman de Gothenburg, Voici le tracklisting :
01. Constellational Tranformation
02. Eyecatcher
03. Ephemeris
04. Alignments
05. Guillotine
06. Cities Of The Outer Reaches
07. Medium Obscurum
08. Amorphous Globe
09. Multiangular
|WOLFBRIGADE (Crust) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Run With The Hunted le 28 avril sur Southern Lord Records. Découvrez ci-dessous un nouvel extrait avec le titre "Return To None". Voici également le tracklisting :
01. Nomad Pack
02. Warsaw Speedwolf (YouTube)
03. Lucid Monomania
04. No Reward
05. Kallocain
06. Return To None
07. War On Rules
08. Feral Blood
09. Under The Bell
10. Dead Cold
|INTERNAL BLEEDING (New York Death Metal) vient de perdre son batteur, Bill Tolley. Ce dernier, pompier à New-York, est décédé lors d'une intervention dans le Queens. Plus d'informations ici.
INTERNAL BLEEDING a écrit : Bill was our rock. Our heart. And supplier of insane laughter. There are no words. The music world lost a very influential drummer, and the world lost a friend, a father and a damn good man.
|AUTOPSY (Death Metal) vient d'annoncer son projet d'enregistrer un nouveau EP afin de célébrer ses 30 années d'existence. Ce dernier devrait sortir à la fin de l'année sur Peaceville Records. Les Américains ont également annoncé une série de réédition vinyles à venir.
AUTOPSY a écrit : Looks like we're going to end this year in grand gruesome style. We're going to record a new EP for release at the end of year on Peaceville Records to commemorate the 30th anniversary of Autopsy. Faces and bowels WILL melt!
More cool vinyl re-issues are in the works too, so consider yourselves warned!
Merde pour Internal Bleeding. :|
21/04/2017 13:48