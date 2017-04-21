News
Les news du 21 Avril 2017
Internal Bleeding - Autopsy
|INTERNAL BLEEDING (New York Death Metal) vient de perdre son batteur, Bill Tolley. Ce dernier, pompier à New-York, est décédé lors d'une intervention dans le Queens. Plus d'informations ici.
INTERNAL BLEEDING a écrit : Bill was our rock. Our heart. And supplier of insane laughter. There are no words. The music world lost a very influential drummer, and the world lost a friend, a father and a damn good man.
|AUTOPSY (Death Metal) vient d'annoncer son projet d'enregistrer un nouveau EP afin de célébrer ses 30 années d'existence. Ce dernier devrait sortir à la fin de l'année sur Peaceville Records. Les Américains ont également annoncé une série de réédition vinyles à venir.
AUTOPSY a écrit : Looks like we're going to end this year in grand gruesome style. We're going to record a new EP for release at the end of year on Peaceville Records to commemorate the 30th anniversary of Autopsy. Faces and bowels WILL melt!
More cool vinyl re-issues are in the works too, so consider yourselves warned!
