Peste Noire
 Peste Noire - L’Ordure à l’... (C)
Par Sakrifiss		   
Les news du 20 Avril 2017
 Les news du 20 Avril 2017 -... (N)
Par Ander		   
Slayer
 Slayer - Seasons In The Abyss (C)
Par dantefever		   
Infernal War
 Infernal War - Redesekratio... (C)
Par mayhem13		   
Ars Moriendi
 Ars Moriendi - Sepelitur Al... (C)
Par mayhem13		   
Keiser
 Keiser - The Succubus (C)
Par rivax		   
Table ronde youtubeurs metal (2Guys1TV / Enjoy the Noise / Max Yme / Eniok / Sakrifiss)
 Table ronde youtubeurs meta... (D)
Par Sakrifiss		   
While She Sleeps
 While She Sleeps - You Are We (C)
Par FullSail		   
Novembers Doom
 Novembers Doom - Hamartia (C)
Par MoM		   
Martröð
 Martröð - Transmutation Of ... (C)
Par tasserholf		   
Anaal Nathrakh
 Anaal Nathrakh - In The Con... (C)
Par Mera		   
Empyrium
 Empyrium - Songs Of Moors A... (C)
Par MoM		   
Inhume
 Inhume - Chaos Dissection O... (C)
Par Sagamore		   
Sadist
 Sadist - Sadist (C)
Par MoM		   
Meshuggah
 Meshuggah - obZen (C)
Par MoM		   
Empyrium
 Empyrium - Weiland (C)
Par MoM		   

Les news du 21 Avril 2017

News
Les news du 21 Avril 2017 Internal Bleeding - Autopsy
INTERNAL BLEEDING (New York Death Metal) vient de perdre son batteur, Bill Tolley. Ce dernier, pompier à New-York, est décédé lors d'une intervention dans le Queens. Plus d'informations ici.

INTERNAL BLEEDING a écrit : Bill was our rock. Our heart. And supplier of insane laughter. There are no words. The music world lost a very influential drummer, and the world lost a friend, a father and a damn good man. 		Les news du

AUTOPSY (Death Metal) vient d'annoncer son projet d'enregistrer un nouveau EP afin de célébrer ses 30 années d'existence. Ce dernier devrait sortir à la fin de l'année sur Peaceville Records. Les Américains ont également annoncé une série de réédition vinyles à venir.

AUTOPSY a écrit : Looks like we're going to end this year in grand gruesome style. We're going to record a new EP for release at the end of year on Peaceville Records to commemorate the 30th anniversary of Autopsy. Faces and bowels WILL melt!
More cool vinyl re-issues are in the works too, so consider yourselves warned!
21 Avril 2017
21 Avril 2017
Fall Of Summer 2017

