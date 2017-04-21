Concours ULI JON ROTH (Neoclassical Shred) : en partenariat avec Garmonbozia, Thrashocore vous propose de gagner 1 place pour le concert de l'Allemand à Paris le vendredi 28 avril 2017 au Petit Bain. Direction le forum pour participer.
Concours ORANSSI PAZUZU (Psychedelic Black Metal) : en partenariat avec Garmonbozia, Thrashocore vous propose de gagner 1 place pour le concert des Finlandais à Paris le mercredi 26 avril 2017 au Petit Bain avec Aluk Todolo en 1ère partie. Cliquez ici pour les modalités de participation.
ABORTED FETUS (Brutal Death) a posté un clip pour le titre "Blinded by the Flame" extrait du nouveau disque des Russes, The Art of Violent Torture, qui doit débarquer le 28 avril chez Comatose Music. Les détails:
1. The Art of Pain
2. Boiled Alive
3. Hanged on the Hook by the Rib
4. Blinded by the Flame
5. Pouring Molten Lead into a Throat
6. Awaiting...
7. Burning at Stake
8. Axe Decapitation
9. Buried Alive
10. Impalement
11. Breaking Wheel
12. Hanged and Quartered
13. The Last Way
Les labels Triangulum Ignis et Terratur Possessions préparent la sortie d'un split entre 13TH MOON (Black / Death Metal) et RITUAL DEATH (Black Metal). Ce split aura pour titre The Last Sacred Dissolution.
Triangulum Ignis a écrit : The Last Sacred Dissolution, a conjoined chant to the King of the Tomb, 13th Moon and Ritual Death will soon conclude this split, a homage to the Lord of Dissolution and Havoc. May the fields be covered with bones, may flesh come to naught.
Le nouvel album des Islandais de BENEATH (Brutal Death) s'intitule Ephemeris et sortira le 18 août via Unique Leader Records. Ce dernier a été mixé et masterisé par Fredrik Nordström au Studio Fredman de Gothenburg, Voici le tracklisting :
01. Constellational Tranformation
02. Eyecatcher
03. Ephemeris
04. Alignments
05. Guillotine
06. Cities Of The Outer Reaches
07. Medium Obscurum
08. Amorphous Globe
09. Multiangular
WOLFBRIGADE (Crust) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Run With The Hunted le 28 avril sur Southern Lord Records. Découvrez ci-dessous un nouvel extrait avec le titre "Return To None". Voici également le tracklisting :
01. Nomad Pack
02. Warsaw Speedwolf (YouTube)
03. Lucid Monomania
04. No Reward
05. Kallocain
06. Return To None
07. War On Rules
08. Feral Blood
09. Under The Bell
10. Dead Cold
INTERNAL BLEEDING (New York Death Metal) vient de perdre son batteur, Bill Tolley. Ce dernier, pompier à New-York, est décédé lors d'une intervention dans le Queens. Plus d'informations ici.
INTERNAL BLEEDING a écrit : Bill was our rock. Our heart. And supplier of insane laughter. There are no words. The music world lost a very influential drummer, and the world lost a friend, a father and a damn good man.
AUTOPSY (Death Metal) vient d'annoncer son projet d'enregistrer un nouveau EP afin de célébrer ses 30 années d'existence. Ce dernier devrait sortir à la fin de l'année sur Peaceville Records. Les Américains ont également annoncé une série de réédition vinyles à venir.
AUTOPSY a écrit : Looks like we're going to end this year in grand gruesome style. We're going to record a new EP for release at the end of year on Peaceville Records to commemorate the 30th anniversary of Autopsy. Faces and bowels WILL melt!
More cool vinyl re-issues are in the works too, so consider yourselves warned!
3 COMMENTAIRE(S)
21/04/2017 23:21
21/04/2017 19:53
La vache putain les boules...
Sinon cool pour Beneath!
21/04/2017 13:48