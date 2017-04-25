News
»
Les news du 25 Avril 2017
News
Les news du 25 Avril 2017 Cavernlight - Kraanium
|»
|Les Américains de CAVERNLIGHT (Doom/Drone/Sludge/Noise) sortiront leur premier album, intitulé As We Cup Our Hands and Drink From the Stream of Our Ache, cet été via Gilead Media (vinyle). Plus d'informations à venir.
|
|»
|KRAANIUM (Brutal Slam Death) est en deuil ! Le groupe vient d'annoncer la disparition de son fondateur et chanteur Martin Funderud le 20 avril dernier, à l'âge de 38 ans. D'après plusieurs sources, il s'agirait d'un suicide.
|
AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE
Par Goodnacht
Par rivax
Par JeanGief
Par vince2155
Par Gauchet
Par dantefever
Par MoM
Par rivax
Par Jean-Clint
Par KPM
Par Raziel
Par Ander
Par human
Par Dark Nico
Par Jean-Clint
Par Niktareum