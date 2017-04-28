chargement...

Les news du 28 Avril 2017

Les news du 28 Avril 2017 Municipal Waste
Le nouvel album de MUNICIPAL WASTE (Thrash / Crossover) aura pour titre Slime And Punishment et sortira le 23 juin sur Nuclear Blast Records. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le titre "Amateur Sketch". Voici le tracklisting :

01. Breathe Grease
02. Enjoy The Night
03. Dingy Situations
04. Shrednecks
05. Poison The Preacher
06. Bourbon Discipline
07. Parole Violators
08. Slime and Punishment
09. Amateur Sketch
10. Excessive Celebration
11. Low Tolerance
12. Under The Waste Command
13. Death Proof
14. Think Fast

Thrasho AxGxB
28 Avril 2017
Fall Of Summer 2017

