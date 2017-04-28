News » Les news du 28 Avril 2017 News Les news du 28 Avril 2017 Municipal Waste » (Lien direct) MUNICIPAL WASTE (Thrash / Crossover) aura pour titre Slime And Punishment et sortira le 23 juin sur Nuclear Blast Records. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le titre "Amateur Sketch". Voici le tracklisting :



01. Breathe Grease

02. Enjoy The Night

03. Dingy Situations

04. Shrednecks

05. Poison The Preacher

06. Bourbon Discipline

07. Parole Violators

08. Slime and Punishment

09. Amateur Sketch

10. Excessive Celebration

11. Low Tolerance

12. Under The Waste Command

13. Death Proof

14. Think Fast





