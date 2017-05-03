chargement...

Arkhon Infaustus
 Arkhon Infaustus - Hell Inj... (C)
Par dantefever		   
While She Sleeps
 While She Sleeps - You Are We (C)
Par Zougi		   
White Death
 White Death - White Death (C)
Par dantefever		   
Les Sales Majestés au Hellfest 2016
 Les Sales Majestés au Hellf... (I)
Par rivax		   
Drug Honkey
 Drug Honkey - Cloak of Skies (C)
Par Ikea		   
Caverne
 Caverne - Aux Frontières Du... (C)
Par Sagamore		   
Les news du 2 Mai 2017
 Les news du 2 Mai 2017 - Gr... (N)
Par yog		   
Les news du 1 Mai 2017
 Les news du 1 Mai 2017 - Fa... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Апорєа
 Апорєа - На Рєкахъ Вавл҃нск... (C)
Par Dysthymie		   
Warbringer
 Warbringer - Woe to the Van... (C)
Par MoM		   
Exmortus
 Exmortus - Ride Forth (C)
Par MoM		   
Exmortus
 Exmortus - Slave To The Sword (C)
Par MoM		   
Vrolok
 Vrolok - Void (The Divine A... (C)
Par Raziel		   
Selvans
 Selvans - Lupercalia (C)
Par MoM		   
Benighted
 Benighted - Necrobreed (C)
Par Ainur		   
Les news du 28 Avril 2017
 Les news du 28 Avril 2017 -... (N)
Par Ander		   
Iamfire
 Iamfire - From Ashes (C)
Par rivax		   
Terrifier
 Terrifier - Weapons Of Thra... (C)
Par Mera		   
Dudefest - Jour 3
 Dudefest - Jour 3 - Ahab + ... (R)
Par Yz		   

Les news du 3 Mai 2017

News
Les news du 3 Mai 2017 Nexul - Entrails - Hades Archer
»
(Lien direct)
Le premier album des Texans de NEXUL (Black Metal) (groupe dans lequel on retrouve des membres de Nyogthaeblisz et Hellvetron) aura pour titre Paradigm Of Chaos et sortira le sur Hells Headbangers Records. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le titre "Dark God". Voici également le tracklisting :

01. Accursed Abyss
02. Hexecration
03. Wrathful Chaos
04. Dark God Of Paradox And Eternal
05. Leviathan Unbound
06. Chaosipher Tower
07. Serpent Of Acosmic Darkness
08. Paradigm Of Chaos
09. Bringer Of Pandimentional Disrupt
10. Lord Of The Bottomless Seas
11. Drowning Sephiroth
12. Leviathan Outro

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
World Inferno est le titre du nouvel album d'ENTRAILS (Death Metal) qui sortira le 16 juin sur Metal Blade. Un premier extrait est d'ors et déjà disponible avec le titre "The Soul Collector" en écoute ci-dessous. Voici également le tracklisting :

01. World Inferno
02. Condemned To The Grave
03. Serial Murder (Death Squad)
04. The Soul Collector
05. Dead And Buried
06. Insane Slaughter
07. Into Eternal Fire
08. Suffer
09. The Hour Of The Casket
10. The Blood Breed

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Le nouvel album d'HADES ARCHER (Black Metal) sortira cet été sur Hells Headbangers Records. Il aura pour titre Temple Of The Impure. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le titre "Chaos Teratoris Chimeras".

HADES ARCHER a écrit : "For the first time, Hades Archer works with a 666% professional label like Hells Headbangers, supporting us to give our best work to date. Temple Of The Impure will be the Hades Archer’s second long-player, keeping it brutal, savage, and in a minimalist style. Yielding to cult perversions and chaos again for this 2017 mid-year, another immorality of thy light age!"

3 Mai 2017
Fall Of Summer 2017

