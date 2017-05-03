News » Les news du 3 Mai 2017 News Les news du 3 Mai 2017 Nexul - Entrails - Hades Archer » (Lien direct) NEXUL (Black Metal) (groupe dans lequel on retrouve des membres de Nyogthaeblisz et Hellvetron) aura pour titre Paradigm Of Chaos et sortira le sur Hells Headbangers Records. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le titre "Dark God". Voici également le tracklisting :



01. Accursed Abyss

02. Hexecration

03. Wrathful Chaos

04. Dark God Of Paradox And Eternal

05. Leviathan Unbound

06. Chaosipher Tower

07. Serpent Of Acosmic Darkness

08. Paradigm Of Chaos

09. Bringer Of Pandimentional Disrupt

10. Lord Of The Bottomless Seas

11. Drowning Sephiroth

12. Leviathan Outro





World Inferno est le titre du nouvel album d'ENTRAILS (Death Metal) qui sortira le 16 juin sur Metal Blade. Un premier extrait est d'ors et déjà disponible avec le titre "The Soul Collector" en écoute ci-dessous. Voici également le tracklisting :



01. World Inferno

02. Condemned To The Grave

03. Serial Murder (Death Squad)

04. The Soul Collector

05. Dead And Buried

06. Insane Slaughter

07. Into Eternal Fire

08. Suffer

09. The Hour Of The Casket

10. The Blood Breed





HADES ARCHER (Black Metal) sortira cet été sur Hells Headbangers Records. Il aura pour titre Temple Of The Impure. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le titre "Chaos Teratoris Chimeras".



HADES ARCHER a écrit : "For the first time, Hades Archer works with a 666% professional label like Hells Headbangers, supporting us to give our best work to date. Temple Of The Impure will be the Hades Archer’s second long-player, keeping it brutal, savage, and in a minimalist style. Yielding to cult perversions and chaos again for this 2017 mid-year, another immorality of thy light age!"





