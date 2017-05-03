Le premier album des Texans de NEXUL (Black Metal) (groupe dans lequel on retrouve des membres de Nyogthaeblisz et Hellvetron) aura pour titre Paradigm Of Chaos et sortira le sur Hells Headbangers Records. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le titre "Dark God". Voici également le tracklisting :
01. Accursed Abyss
02. Hexecration
03. Wrathful Chaos
04. Dark God Of Paradox And Eternal
05. Leviathan Unbound
06. Chaosipher Tower
07. Serpent Of Acosmic Darkness
08. Paradigm Of Chaos
09. Bringer Of Pandimentional Disrupt
10. Lord Of The Bottomless Seas
11. Drowning Sephiroth
12. Leviathan Outro
World Inferno est le titre du nouvel album d'ENTRAILS (Death Metal) qui sortira le 16 juin sur Metal Blade. Un premier extrait est d'ors et déjà disponible avec le titre "The Soul Collector" en écoute ci-dessous. Voici également le tracklisting :
01. World Inferno
02. Condemned To The Grave
03. Serial Murder (Death Squad)
04. The Soul Collector
05. Dead And Buried
06. Insane Slaughter
07. Into Eternal Fire
08. Suffer
09. The Hour Of The Casket
10. The Blood Breed
Le nouvel album d'HADES ARCHER (Black Metal) sortira cet été sur Hells Headbangers Records. Il aura pour titre Temple Of The Impure. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le titre "Chaos Teratoris Chimeras".
HADES ARCHER a écrit : "For the first time, Hades Archer works with a 666% professional label like Hells Headbangers, supporting us to give our best work to date. Temple Of The Impure will be the Hades Archer’s second long-player, keeping it brutal, savage, and in a minimalist style. Yielding to cult perversions and chaos again for this 2017 mid-year, another immorality of thy light age!"
