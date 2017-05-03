»

(Lien direct) HADES ARCHER (Black Metal) sortira cet été sur Hells Headbangers Records. Il aura pour titre Temple Of The Impure. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le titre "Chaos Teratoris Chimeras".



HADES ARCHER a écrit : "For the first time, Hades Archer works with a 666% professional label like Hells Headbangers, supporting us to give our best work to date. Temple Of The Impure will be the Hades Archer’s second long-player, keeping it brutal, savage, and in a minimalist style. Yielding to cult perversions and chaos again for this 2017 mid-year, another immorality of thy light age!"



