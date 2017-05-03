Concert partenaire Alternative Live: GOD IS AN ASTRONAUT (Post-Rock) sera en concert au Flow de Paris le mercredi 24 mai. On retrouvera également les Irlandais à Metz (20/05), Nantes (22/05) et Scey-sur-Saône (25/05).
GOTHOLOCAUST (Black Metal, Nantes) réédite le 6 mai via Ah Puch Record Mexico son 1er full-length Nocturnal Wrath (2010), autoproduit à peu d'exemplaires. Cette nouvel édition comportera 3 titres bonus et un nouvel artwork.
Les Lyonnais de DEATHAWAITS (Thrash/Death) viennent de mettre en ligne une "lyric video" pour le morceau "The Man Dressed In Black". Ce titre est issu de leur troisième album Solve Coagula, sorti le 14 avril dernier via Sliptrick Records, et faisant suite à The Abominable (2014). L'opus est disponible sur Bandcamp.
DESULTORY (Death Metal) sortira son nouvel album le 23 juin prochain via . Celui-ci aura pour titre "Through Aching Aeons". Le groupe a annoncé qu'il s'agirait de son tout dernier album : DESULTORY a écrit : After this release we will cease to exist as a band. More info about that will follow soon .
Voici le tracklisting :
01. Silent Rapture
02. Spineless Kingdom
03. Through Aching Aeons
04. In This Embrace
05. Beneath The Bleeding Sky
06. Slither
07. Divine Blindness
08. Breathing The Ashes
09. Our Departure
Le premier album des Texans de NEXUL (Black Metal) (groupe dans lequel on retrouve des membres de Nyogthaeblisz et Hellvetron) aura pour titre Paradigm Of Chaos et sortira le sur Hells Headbangers Records. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le titre "Dark God". Voici également le tracklisting :
01. Accursed Abyss
02. Hexecration
03. Wrathful Chaos
04. Dark God Of Paradox And Eternal
05. Leviathan Unbound
06. Chaosipher Tower
07. Serpent Of Acosmic Darkness
08. Paradigm Of Chaos
09. Bringer Of Pandimentional Disrupt
10. Lord Of The Bottomless Seas
11. Drowning Sephiroth
12. Leviathan Outro
World Inferno est le titre du nouvel album d'ENTRAILS (Death Metal) qui sortira le 16 juin sur Metal Blade. Un premier extrait est d'ors et déjà disponible avec le titre "The Soul Collector" en écoute ci-dessous. Voici également le tracklisting :
01. World Inferno
02. Condemned To The Grave
03. Serial Murder (Death Squad)
04. The Soul Collector
05. Dead And Buried
06. Insane Slaughter
07. Into Eternal Fire
08. Suffer
09. The Hour Of The Casket
10. The Blood Breed
Le nouvel album d'HADES ARCHER (Black Metal) sortira cet été sur Hells Headbangers Records. Il aura pour titre Temple Of The Impure. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le titre "Chaos Teratoris Chimeras".
HADES ARCHER a écrit : "For the first time, Hades Archer works with a 666% professional label like Hells Headbangers, supporting us to give our best work to date. Temple Of The Impure will be the Hades Archer’s second long-player, keeping it brutal, savage, and in a minimalist style. Yielding to cult perversions and chaos again for this 2017 mid-year, another immorality of thy light age!"
2 COMMENTAIRE(S)
03/05/2017 13:24
Et un Entrails encore très moyen (ce son plastique)...
Pas mieux, dommage pour DESULTORY ! Et après un précédent album en pilotage automatique ENTRAILS semble parti pour en faire autant (avec un son bien moyen en prime) !
03/05/2017 10:55
Et un Entrails encore très moyen (ce son plastique)...