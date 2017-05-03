chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
41 visiteurs ::   » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
While She Sleeps
 While She Sleeps - You Are We (C)
Par vince2155		   
Immolation
 Immolation - Atonement (C)
Par dantefever		   
God Dethroned
 God Dethroned - The World A... (C)
Par MDU		   
Les news du 3 Mai 2017
 Les news du 3 Mai 2017 - Un... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Arkhon Infaustus
 Arkhon Infaustus - Hell Inj... (C)
Par dantefever		   
White Death
 White Death - White Death (C)
Par dantefever		   
Les Sales Majestés au Hellfest 2016
 Les Sales Majestés au Hellf... (I)
Par rivax		   
Drug Honkey
 Drug Honkey - Cloak of Skies (C)
Par Ikea		   
Caverne
 Caverne - Aux Frontières Du... (C)
Par Sagamore		   
Les news du 2 Mai 2017
 Les news du 2 Mai 2017 - Gr... (N)
Par yog		   
Les news du 1 Mai 2017
 Les news du 1 Mai 2017 - Fa... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Апорєа
 Апорєа - На Рєкахъ Вавл҃нск... (C)
Par Dysthymie		   
Warbringer
 Warbringer - Woe to the Van... (C)
Par MoM		   
Exmortus
 Exmortus - Ride Forth (C)
Par MoM		   
Exmortus
 Exmortus - Slave To The Sword (C)
Par MoM		   
Vrolok
 Vrolok - Void (The Divine A... (C)
Par Raziel		   

News »

Les news du 3 Mai 2017

News
Les news du 3 Mai 2017 Ungfell - Qrixkuor - Ilmestys - Omnium Gatherum - God Is An Astronaut - Assault - Gotholocaust - Deathawaits - Desultory - Nexul - Entrails - Hades Archer
»
(Lien direct)
Demo(lition), la demo de UNGFELL (Black Metal/Folk médiéval) réalisée en 2015, va être éditée en version vinyle (limitée) par Goatowarex. La date de sortie est fixée au 5 mai.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
La formation anglaise QRIXKUOR (Death Metal) sortira une compilation, intitulée Incantations from the Abyss, le 6 juin chez Invictus Productions (CD et digital). Cette dernière regroupe les deux courts formats du groupe, Consecration of the Temple et Rehearsal 09​/​15, remasterisés par VK (VASSAFOR). Le layout est signé SeventhBell. Les précommandes sont disponibles sur Bandcamp et sur le site du label.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
The Noose Hangs From Heaven, compilation regroupant deux demos de ILMESTYS (Raw Black Metal) et parue en 2016 en format digital - sur Bandcamp -, va être éditée en cassette (Strange Material) et vinyle prochain via Fallen Empire (en mai prochain).		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Concert partenaire Sounds Like Hell Productions: OMNIUM GATHERUM (Death Mélodique) sera au CCO de Lyon le mercredi 8 novembre avec Skàlmöld et Stam1na.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Concert partenaire Alternative Live: GOD IS AN ASTRONAUT (Post-Rock) sera en concert au Flow de Paris le mercredi 24 mai. On retrouvera également les Irlandais à Metz (20/05), Nantes (22/05) et Scey-sur-Saône (25/05).		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
ASSAULT (Death/Thrash) a posté une vidéo pour le morceau éponyme de son 1er album The Fallen Reich qui sort le 10 mai chez Transcending Obscurity Asia.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
GOTHOLOCAUST (Black Metal, Nantes) réédite le 6 mai via Ah Puch Record Mexico son 1er full-length Nocturnal Wrath (2010), autoproduit à peu d'exemplaires. Cette nouvel édition comportera 3 titres bonus et un nouvel artwork.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Les Lyonnais de DEATHAWAITS (Thrash/Death) viennent de mettre en ligne une "lyric video" pour le morceau "The Man Dressed In Black". Ce titre est issu de leur troisième album Solve Coagula, sorti le 14 avril dernier via Sliptrick Records, et faisant suite à The Abominable (2014). L'opus est disponible sur Bandcamp.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
DESULTORY (Death Metal) sortira son nouvel album le 23 juin prochain via . Celui-ci aura pour titre "Through Aching Aeons". Le groupe a annoncé qu'il s'agirait de son tout dernier album : DESULTORY a écrit : After this release we will cease to exist as a band. More info about that will follow soon .
Voici le tracklisting :

01. Silent Rapture
02. Spineless Kingdom
03. Through Aching Aeons
04. In This Embrace
05. Beneath The Bleeding Sky
06. Slither
07. Divine Blindness
08. Breathing The Ashes
09. Our Departure		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Le premier album des Texans de NEXUL (Black Metal) (groupe dans lequel on retrouve des membres de Nyogthaeblisz et Hellvetron) aura pour titre Paradigm Of Chaos et sortira le sur Hells Headbangers Records. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le titre "Dark God". Voici également le tracklisting :

01. Accursed Abyss
02. Hexecration
03. Wrathful Chaos
04. Dark God Of Paradox And Eternal
05. Leviathan Unbound
06. Chaosipher Tower
07. Serpent Of Acosmic Darkness
08. Paradigm Of Chaos
09. Bringer Of Pandimentional Disrupt
10. Lord Of The Bottomless Seas
11. Drowning Sephiroth
12. Leviathan Outro

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
World Inferno est le titre du nouvel album d'ENTRAILS (Death Metal) qui sortira le 16 juin sur Metal Blade. Un premier extrait est d'ors et déjà disponible avec le titre "The Soul Collector" en écoute ci-dessous. Voici également le tracklisting :

01. World Inferno
02. Condemned To The Grave
03. Serial Murder (Death Squad)
04. The Soul Collector
05. Dead And Buried
06. Insane Slaughter
07. Into Eternal Fire
08. Suffer
09. The Hour Of The Casket
10. The Blood Breed

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Le nouvel album d'HADES ARCHER (Black Metal) sortira cet été sur Hells Headbangers Records. Il aura pour titre Temple Of The Impure. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le titre "Chaos Teratoris Chimeras".

HADES ARCHER a écrit : "For the first time, Hades Archer works with a 666% professional label like Hells Headbangers, supporting us to give our best work to date. Temple Of The Impure will be the Hades Archer’s second long-player, keeping it brutal, savage, and in a minimalist style. Yielding to cult perversions and chaos again for this 2017 mid-year, another immorality of thy light age!"

Les news du
Thrasho Dysthymie + Keyser + AxGxB
3 Mai 2017
Fall Of Summer 2017

2 COMMENTAIRE(S)

Jean-Clint citer
Jean-Clint
03/05/2017 13:24
Mitch a écrit : Ah merde pour Desultory...

Et un Entrails encore très moyen (ce son plastique)...

Pas mieux, dommage pour DESULTORY ! Et après un précédent album en pilotage automatique ENTRAILS semble parti pour en faire autant (avec un son bien moyen en prime) !
Mitch citer
Mitch
03/05/2017 10:55
Ah merde pour Desultory...

Et un Entrails encore très moyen (ce son plastique)...

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
Immolation
 Immolation
Atonement
2017 - Nuclear Blast		   
Kitchen Witch
 Kitchen Witch
Kitchen Witch
2017 - Autoproduction		   
Deathawaits
 Deathawaits
Solve Coagula
2017 - Sliptrick Records		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Deathawaits
 Deathawaits
Death/Thrash légèrement Hardcore - France		   
Desultory
 Desultory
Death Metal - Suède		   
Entrails
 Entrails
Death Metal - Suède		   
God Is An Astronaut
 God Is An Astronaut
Post-rock - Irlande		   
Omnium Gatherum
 Omnium Gatherum
Death mélodique - Finlande		   
Qrixkuor
 Qrixkuor
Death Metal - Royaume-Uni		   
Ungfell
 Ungfell
Black Metal/Folk médiéval - Suisse		   
Immolation
Atonement
Lire la chronique
Deathawaits
Solve Coagula
Lire la chronique
Kitchen Witch
Kitchen Witch
Lire la chronique
White Death
White Death
Lire la chronique
Caverne
Aux Frontières Du Monde
Lire la chronique
Les Sales Majestés au Hellfest 2016
Lire l'interview
Pyriphlegethon
The Murky Black of Eternal ...
Lire la chronique
Hanter Dro
Hanter Dro
Lire la chronique
Drug Honkey
Cloak of Skies
Lire la chronique
HOME 276/423
Demo 2016 (Démo)
Lire la chronique
Nythis
Failed Machines Of Flesh
Lire la chronique
Ebola
II
Lire la chronique
Fall of Summer 2017
Lire le présentation
Dudefest - Jour 3
Ahab + Chelsea Wolfe + Eart...
Lire le live report
Iamfire
From Ashes
Lire la chronique
Benighted
Necrobreed
Lire la chronique
Akerbeltz
Satanic
Lire la chronique
Balance of Terror
World Laboratory
Lire la chronique
God Dethroned
The World Ablaze
Lire la chronique
Hideous Divinity
Adveniens
Lire la chronique
Evoken
Antithesis of Light
Lire la chronique
Abigail au Fall Of Summer 2016
Lire l'interview
Ghost Bath
Starmourner
Lire la chronique
Terrifier
Weapons Of Thrash Destruction
Lire la chronique
The Arson Project + Warfuck
Lire le live report
Asyndess
L'Accomplissement
Lire la chronique
Fleshdoll
Hearts Of Darkness
Lire la chronique
Malevolent Creation
Stillborn
Lire la chronique
Withdrawal
Undiluted Fervour (EP)
Lire la chronique
Lex Riders, rétrospective
Lire l'interview