INGURGITATING OBLIVION (Avant-Garde Death Metal) a sorti son nouvel album Vision Wallows in Symphonies of Light le 21 avril dernier via Willowtip Records. Tracklisting:
1. Amid the Offal, Abide with Me
2. A Mote Constitutes What to Me Is Not All, and Eternally All, Is Nothing
3. Vision Wallows in Symphonies of Light
4. A Devourer of Flitting Shades Who Dwells in Rays of Light
KALOPSIA (Brutal Death) a dévoilé le morceau "Scorched Earth and Blackened Skies" tiré de son nouveau disque à venir le 19 mai chez Horror Pain Gore Death Productions. Les détails:
1. Destined to Return
2. As the Serpent Devours
3. Christened Upon the Slab
4. Not Peace But Pestilence
5. Scorched Earth and Blackened Skies
6. Source of My Evil
7. Surge of Terror
8. Bitter Sacraments
