Les news du 8 Mai 2017

News
Les news du 8 Mai 2017 Avolition - Bliss Of Flesh - Ingurgitating Oblivion - Kalopsia - MRTVI - Plague Throat
(Lien direct)
AVOLITION (Black Metal Atmosphérique, Saint-Pierre et Miquelon) vient de sortir son 1er EP éponyme, en téléchargement gratuit sur Bandcamp.		 Les news du

(Lien direct)
BLISS OF FLESH (Black/Death) a dévelopé une trilogie d'albums inspiré par La Divine Comédie de Dante. Empyrean en est le dernier volet et il sortira courant juillet sur Listenable Records.. Tracklist:

1 01- ASCENSION 06:57
2 02- PENITENT 04:15
3 03- AGNUS DEI 05:35
4 04- EMPYREAN Last Kingdom 06:29
5 05- EMPYREAN Miserere Mei 06:57
6 06- APOSTASY 05:04
7 07- EXERCITUS CAELORUM 03:47
8 08- RENUNCIATION 06:25		 Les news du

(Lien direct)
INGURGITATING OBLIVION (Avant-Garde Death Metal) a sorti son nouvel album Vision Wallows in Symphonies of Light le 21 avril dernier via Willowtip Records. Tracklisting:

1. Amid the Offal, Abide with Me
2. A Mote Constitutes What to Me Is Not All, and Eternally All, Is Nothing
3. Vision Wallows in Symphonies of Light
4. A Devourer of Flitting Shades Who Dwells in Rays of Light		 Les news du

(Lien direct)
KALOPSIA (Brutal Death) a dévoilé le morceau "Scorched Earth and Blackened Skies" tiré de son nouveau disque à venir le 19 mai chez Horror Pain Gore Death Productions. Les détails:

1. Destined to Return
2. As the Serpent Devours
3. Christened Upon the Slab
4. Not Peace But Pestilence
5. Scorched Earth and Blackened Skies
6. Source of My Evil
7. Surge of Terror
8. Bitter Sacraments

 Les news du

(Lien direct)
MRTVI (Avant-Garde Black Metal) sortira son prochain opus Negative Atonal Dissonance le 30 juillet sur Transcending Obscurity Records. Tracklist:

1. As Consciousness Is Harnessed To Flesh Part 1 (7:52)
2. As Consciousness Is Harnessed To Flesh Part 2 (12:50)
3. Negative Atonal Dissonance (20:53)		 Les news du

(Lien direct)
PLAGUE THROAT (Death Metal) a posté en écoute le titre "Fallible Transgression" tiré de son 1er full-length The Human Paradox qui sortira le 30 mai chez Transcending Obscurity India. Tracklist:

1. Inherited Failure
2. Dominion Breach
3. Fallible Transgression
4. The Human Paradox
5. Hour of Darkness
6. Corporeal
7. Truth In Silence
8. Conception Subjection
9. Conflict Resolution
10. Ma Nga

 Les news du
Thrasho Keyser
8 Mai 2017
Fall Of Summer 2017

