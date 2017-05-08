»

(Lien direct) INGURGITATING OBLIVION (Avant-Garde Death Metal) a sorti son nouvel album Vision Wallows in Symphonies of Light le 21 avril dernier via Willowtip Records. Tracklisting:



1. Amid the Offal, Abide with Me

2. A Mote Constitutes What to Me Is Not All, and Eternally All, Is Nothing

3. Vision Wallows in Symphonies of Light

4. A Devourer of Flitting Shades Who Dwells in Rays of Light