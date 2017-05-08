Les Allemands de DER WEG EINER FREIHEIT (Black Metal) ont dévoilé des détails concernant leur quatrième album à paraître. Celui-ci s'intitule Finisterre et sortira le 25 août via Season Of Mist -dans différentes versions. L'artwork a été confié à Max Löffler. Un premier extrait sera mis en ligne très prochainement et les précommandes ouvertes. La tracklist est la suivante :
1. Aufbruch
2. Ein letzter Tanz
3. Skepsis Part I
4. Skepsis Part II
5. Finisterre
Mais afin de patienter un peu, le groupe a posté une vidéo des sessions studio :
INGURGITATING OBLIVION (Avant-Garde Death Metal) a sorti son nouvel album Vision Wallows in Symphonies of Light le 21 avril dernier via Willowtip Records. Tracklisting:
1. Amid the Offal, Abide with Me
2. A Mote Constitutes What to Me Is Not All, and Eternally All, Is Nothing
3. Vision Wallows in Symphonies of Light
4. A Devourer of Flitting Shades Who Dwells in Rays of Light
KALOPSIA (Brutal Death) a dévoilé le morceau "Scorched Earth and Blackened Skies" tiré de son nouveau disque à venir le 19 mai chez Horror Pain Gore Death Productions. Les détails:
1. Destined to Return
2. As the Serpent Devours
3. Christened Upon the Slab
4. Not Peace But Pestilence
5. Scorched Earth and Blackened Skies
6. Source of My Evil
7. Surge of Terror
8. Bitter Sacraments
Par vince2155
Par Sulphur
Par gulo gulo
Par FullSail
Par dantefever
Par dantefever
Par MoM
Par Serpent7
Par dantefever
Par Dedade
Par Mitch
Par Ainur
Par dantefever