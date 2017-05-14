chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
51 visiteurs ::   » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Les news du 13 Mai 2017
 Les news du 13 Mai 2017 - N... (N)
Par MoM		   
No Omega
 No Omega - Culture (C)
Par FleshOvSatan		   
Beheaded
 Beheaded - Beast Incarnate (C)
Par Ander		   
The Soulscape Project
 The Soulscape Project - Lib... (C)
Par NightSoul		   
Funeral Mist
 Funeral Mist - Maranatha (C)
Par Goodnacht		   
Les news du 11 Mai 2017
 Les news du 11 Mai 2017 - O... (N)
Par Ander		   
The Soulscape Project : le Black Metal autrement
 The Soulscape Project : le ... (I)
Par Batu		   
Terrifier
 Terrifier - Weapons Of Thra... (C)
Par Batu		   
Funeralium
 Funeralium - Of Throes and ... (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Devastation
 Devastation - Idolatry (C)
Par coreandcoupdate		   
Overkill
 Overkill - The Grinding Wheel (C)
Par coreandcoupdate		   
Ascended Dead
 Ascended Dead - Abhorrent M... (C)
Par Keyser		   
Satan est une femme !!!
 Satan est une femme !!! - (D)
Par chaussure		   
Ultra Vomit
 Ultra Vomit - Panzer Surprise! (C)
Par Goodnacht		   
Mgla
 Mgla - Exercises in Futility (C)
Par dantefever		   
White Ward
 White Ward - Futility Report (C)
Par mayhem13		   
Ende
 Ende - Emën Etan (C)
Par Romain48		   
Come to Grief
 Come to Grief - The Worst o... (C)
Par Ikea		   
Balance Interruption
 Balance Interruption - Door... (C)
Par Nikolaaa		   

News »

Les news du 14 Mai 2017

News
Les news du 14 Mai 2017 God Is An Astronaut
»
(Lien direct)
Concours GOD IS AN ASTRONAUT (Post-Rock) : en partenariat avec Alternative Live, Thrashocore vous propose de gagner 2 x 1 place pour les concerts des Irlandais à Paris le mercredi 24 mai 2017 au Flow et à Scey-sur-Saône le jeudi 25 mai 2017 à l'Echo System. Cliquez ici pour participer.		 Les news du
Thrasho Keyser
14 Mai 2017
Season of Mist recrute

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
GROUPES DU JOUR
God Is An Astronaut
 God Is An Astronaut
Post-rock - Irlande		   
Beheaded
Beast Incarnate
Lire la chronique
No Omega
Culture
Lire la chronique
Ascended Dead
Abhorrent Manifestation
Lire la chronique
The Soulscape Project : le Black Metal autrement
Lire l'interview
Overkill
The Grinding Wheel
Lire la chronique
White Ward
Futility Report
Lire la chronique
Devastation
Idolatry
Lire la chronique
Come to Grief
The Worst of Times (EP)
Lire la chronique
The Soulscape Project
Liberation
Lire la chronique
Full of Hell
Trumpeting Ecstasy
Lire la chronique
Black Flag Nantes
Lire le présentation
Planet Of Zeus avant le concert du 30.11.16 au Batofar
Lire l'interview
Pale King
Monolith Of The Malign
Lire la chronique
Valgrind
Seal Of Phobos (EP)
Lire la chronique
Black Sabbath
The Eternal Idol
Lire la chronique
Fluctuate
Seeds Of War (EP)
Lire la chronique
Satan est une femme !!!
Lire le podcast
Schattenvald
V
Lire la chronique
Bellator
I (EP)
Lire la chronique
Balance Interruption
Door 218
Lire la chronique
Aluk Todolo + Oranssi Pazuzu
Lire le live report
Wolfbrigade
Run With The Hunted
Lire la chronique
Seven Steps Of Denial
From Ashes
Lire la chronique
Ultra Vomit
Panzer Surprise!
Lire la chronique
Firespawn
The Reprobate
Lire la chronique
Immolation
Atonement
Lire la chronique
Deathawaits
Solve Coagula
Lire la chronique
Kitchen Witch
Kitchen Witch
Lire la chronique
White Death
White Death
Lire la chronique
Caverne
Aux Frontières Du Monde
Lire la chronique