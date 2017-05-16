chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
44 visiteurs ::   » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES COMMENTAIRES
Les news du 15 Mai 2017
 Les news du 15 Mai 2017 - I... (N)
Par gulo gulo		   
Mistur
 Mistur - In Memoriam (C)
Par Romain48		   
Satan est une femme !!!
 Satan est une femme !!! - (D)
Par Sakrifiss		   
Ultra Vomit
 Ultra Vomit - Panzer Surprise! (C)
Par tasserholf		   
Misanthrope
 Misanthrope - Misanthrope I... (C)
Par Mera		   
The Soulscape Project : le Black Metal autrement
 The Soulscape Project : le ... (I)
Par rivax		   
Les news du 13 Mai 2017
 Les news du 13 Mai 2017 - N... (N)
Par MoM		   
No Omega
 No Omega - Culture (C)
Par FleshOvSatan		   
Beheaded
 Beheaded - Beast Incarnate (C)
Par Ander		   
The Soulscape Project
 The Soulscape Project - Lib... (C)
Par NightSoul		   
Funeral Mist
 Funeral Mist - Maranatha (C)
Par Goodnacht		   
Les news du 11 Mai 2017
 Les news du 11 Mai 2017 - O... (N)
Par Ander		   
Terrifier
 Terrifier - Weapons Of Thra... (C)
Par Batu		   
Funeralium
 Funeralium - Of Throes and ... (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Devastation
 Devastation - Idolatry (C)
Par coreandcoupdate		   
Overkill
 Overkill - The Grinding Wheel (C)
Par coreandcoupdate		   
Ascended Dead
 Ascended Dead - Abhorrent M... (C)
Par Keyser		   
Mgla
 Mgla - Exercises in Futility (C)
Par dantefever		   
White Ward
 White Ward - Futility Report (C)
Par mayhem13		   

News »

Les news du 16 Mai 2017

News
Les news du 16 Mai 2017 Monarch! - Birushanah - Moonaadem - Velnias - Ampütator - Ursinne - Sublime Cadaveric Decomposition - Time Walk - God Is An Astronaut
»
(Lien direct)
Le split réunissant les Français de MONARCH! (Drone/Doom Metal atmosphérique) et les Japonais de BIRUSHANAH (Sludge/Doom Metal) paraîtra à la fin du mois chez Musicfearsatan (format vinyle).		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Le one-man band libanais MOONAADEM (Black Metal Ambient), mené par un ex-Black Folly, sortira son premier album sans-titre le 15 juin prochain en autoproduction. Le morceau "Pleine Lune" est à découvrir sur Youtube :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Formant désormais un duo (avec AJS et PVJ), VELNIAS (Black Metal Atmosphérique/Doom Metal/Folk) reviendra cette année avec un nouvel album. Le single "Absolvtion", paru en 2016 sur Bandcamp, en était le précurseur et une petite mise en bouche.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
AMPÜTATOR (Black Metal) propose l'écoute intégrale de la réédition de Deathcult Barbaric Hell qui sort le 18 mai via Greyhaze Records. Les détails:

1. Rape Kill Annihilate
2. Gutterslut
3. Sarin Death Vengeance
4. Obliteration
5. Massacre Bloodhate
6. Slaughter of the Innocent [Repulsion cover]
7. With Hate
8. Extinction Deathmarch
9. Complete Butchery
10. Feasting on Vermin
11. Creed of Persecution

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
URSINNE, c'est le nouveau projet Death Metal regroupant Dave Ingram (ex-Bolt Thrower, Benediction, Hail Of Bullets...) et Jonny Pettersson (Wombbath, Henry Kane, Ashcloud...). 1ère sortie, Swim With The Leviathan, prévue le 20 août prochain. Un extrait est en ligne à cette adresse. Tracklist:

1. Talons
2. Hollow Hearse
3. Devil May Care
4. The Chimes of Midnight
5. Underworld
6. Serpentine
7. Bullet Bitten
8. Something Wicked This Way Comes
9. Crazy Horses (Bonus Track - THE OSMONDS Cover)
10. Turning Japanese (Bonus Track - THE VAPORS Cover)
11. Monsters in the Parasol (Bonus Track ft. Kam Lee - QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE Cover)
12. Spellbound (Bonus Track - SIOUXSIE AND THE BANSHEES Cover)		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
SUBLIME CADAVERIC DECOMPOSITION (Goregrind) va sortir prochainement un nouvel album intitulé Raping Angels in Hell. En attendant, une "lyric video" pour le titre "Sabbath Nights" est en ligne sur YouTube.

01 - Sabbaths Night (The Impure Reptile)
02 - The Day They Dissect Me
03 - Apostate Angels (Ritual and Taboo)
04 - Grumbling Hive
05 - Medico Legal Psalmody
06 - Spark Of Being
07 - Maggots Feed On Carrion
08 - Ruddy Sleep (The Remains)
09 - The Spoils Of The Battle
10 - The Torture Chamber
11 - Under The Caterpillar Tracks
12 - Raping Angels In Hell

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
TIME WALK (Death Metal) vient de sortir son nouvel EP Beyond Eternity's Grasp sur Static Tension Recordings. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité sur Bandcamp.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Concours GOD IS AN ASTRONAUT (Post-Rock) : en partenariat avec Alternative Live, Thrashocore vous propose de gagner 2 x 1 place pour les concerts des Irlandais à Paris le mercredi 24 mai 2017 au Flow et à Scey-sur-Saône le jeudi 25 mai 2017 à l'Echo System. Cliquez ici pour participer.		 Les news du
Thrasho Dysthymie + Keyser
16 Mai 2017
Fall Of Summer 2017

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
Feller Buncher
 Feller Buncher
203040 (EP)
2016 - Autoproduction		   
Unchained
 Unchained
Chasing Shadows
2017 - Autoproduction		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
God Is An Astronaut
 God Is An Astronaut
Post-rock - Irlande		   
Monarch!
 Monarch!
Drone/Doom Metal atmosphérique - France		   
Sublime Cadaveric Decomposition
 Sublime Cadaveric Decomposition
Goregrind Crusty - France		   
Velnias
 Velnias
Black Metal Atmosphérique/Doom Metal/Folk - Etats-Unis		   
Unchained
Chasing Shadows
Lire la chronique
Feller Buncher
203040 (EP)
Lire la chronique
Smoke Mountain
Smoke Mountain (EP)
Lire la chronique
No One is Innocent + Tagada Jones + Ultra Vomit
Lire le live report
Clutch + Valient Thorr
Lire le live report
Martyr Defiled
Young Gods
Lire la chronique
Sarkrista
Summoners of the Serpents W...
Lire la chronique
Beheaded
Beast Incarnate
Lire la chronique
No Omega
Culture
Lire la chronique
Ascended Dead
Abhorrent Manifestation
Lire la chronique
The Soulscape Project : le Black Metal autrement
Lire l'interview
Overkill
The Grinding Wheel
Lire la chronique
White Ward
Futility Report
Lire la chronique
Devastation
Idolatry
Lire la chronique
Come to Grief
The Worst of Times (EP)
Lire la chronique
The Soulscape Project
Liberation
Lire la chronique
Full of Hell
Trumpeting Ecstasy
Lire la chronique
Black Flag Nantes
Lire le présentation
Planet Of Zeus avant le concert du 30.11.16 au Batofar
Lire l'interview
Pale King
Monolith Of The Malign
Lire la chronique
Valgrind
Seal Of Phobos (EP)
Lire la chronique
Black Sabbath
The Eternal Idol
Lire la chronique
Fluctuate
Seeds Of War (EP)
Lire la chronique
Satan est une femme !!!
Lire le podcast
Schattenvald
V
Lire la chronique
Bellator
I (EP)
Lire la chronique
Balance Interruption
Door 218
Lire la chronique
Aluk Todolo + Oranssi Pazuzu
Lire le live report
Wolfbrigade
Run With The Hunted
Lire la chronique
Seven Steps Of Denial
From Ashes
Lire la chronique