Le one-man band libanais MOONAADEM (Black Metal Ambient), mené par un ex-Black Folly, sortira son premier album sans-titre le 15 juin prochain en autoproduction. Le morceau "Pleine Lune" est à découvrir sur Youtube :
Formant désormais un duo (avec AJS et PVJ), VELNIAS (Black Metal Atmosphérique/Doom Metal/Folk) reviendra cette année avec un nouvel album. Le single "Absolvtion", paru en 2016 sur Bandcamp, en était le précurseur et une petite mise en bouche.
URSINNE, c'est le nouveau projet Death Metal regroupant Dave Ingram (ex-Bolt Thrower, Benediction, Hail Of Bullets...) et Jonny Pettersson (Wombbath, Henry Kane, Ashcloud...). 1ère sortie, Swim With The Leviathan, prévue le 20 août prochain. Un extrait est en ligne à cette adresse. Tracklist:
1. Talons
2. Hollow Hearse
3. Devil May Care
4. The Chimes of Midnight
5. Underworld
6. Serpentine
7. Bullet Bitten
8. Something Wicked This Way Comes
9. Crazy Horses (Bonus Track - THE OSMONDS Cover)
10. Turning Japanese (Bonus Track - THE VAPORS Cover)
11. Monsters in the Parasol (Bonus Track ft. Kam Lee - QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE Cover)
12. Spellbound (Bonus Track - SIOUXSIE AND THE BANSHEES Cover)
SUBLIME CADAVERIC DECOMPOSITION (Goregrind) va sortir prochainement un nouvel album intitulé Raping Angels in Hell. En attendant, une "lyric video" pour le titre "Sabbath Nights" est en ligne sur YouTube.
01 - Sabbaths Night (The Impure Reptile)
02 - The Day They Dissect Me
03 - Apostate Angels (Ritual and Taboo)
04 - Grumbling Hive
05 - Medico Legal Psalmody
06 - Spark Of Being
07 - Maggots Feed On Carrion
08 - Ruddy Sleep (The Remains)
09 - The Spoils Of The Battle
10 - The Torture Chamber
11 - Under The Caterpillar Tracks
12 - Raping Angels In Hell
Concours GOD IS AN ASTRONAUT (Post-Rock) : en partenariat avec Alternative Live, Thrashocore vous propose de gagner 2 x 1 place pour les concerts des Irlandais à Paris le mercredi 24 mai 2017 au Flow et à Scey-sur-Saône le jeudi 25 mai 2017 à l'Echo System. Cliquez ici pour participer.
