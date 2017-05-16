»

(Lien direct) URSINNE, c'est le nouveau projet Death Metal regroupant Dave Ingram (ex-Bolt Thrower, Benediction, Hail Of Bullets...) et Jonny Pettersson (Wombbath, Henry Kane, Ashcloud...). 1ère sortie, Swim With The Leviathan, prévue le 20 août prochain. Un extrait est en ligne à cette adresse. Tracklist:



1. Talons

2. Hollow Hearse

3. Devil May Care

4. The Chimes of Midnight

5. Underworld

6. Serpentine

7. Bullet Bitten

8. Something Wicked This Way Comes

9. Crazy Horses (Bonus Track - THE OSMONDS Cover)

10. Turning Japanese (Bonus Track - THE VAPORS Cover)

11. Monsters in the Parasol (Bonus Track ft. Kam Lee - QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE Cover)

12. Spellbound (Bonus Track - SIOUXSIE AND THE BANSHEES Cover)