Les news du 17 Mai 2017
 Les news du 17 Mai 2017 - G... (N)
Par Neurocatharsis		   
Sabbath Assembly
 Sabbath Assembly - Rites of... (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Immolation
 Immolation - Atonement (C)
Par Ikea		   
Entrails
 Entrails - Obliteration (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Clutch + Valient Thorr
 Clutch + Valient Thorr - (R)
Par MoM		   
Les news du 15 Mai 2017
 Les news du 15 Mai 2017 - I... (N)
Par gulo gulo		   
Mistur
 Mistur - In Memoriam (C)
Par Romain48		   
Satan est une femme !!!
 Satan est une femme !!! - (D)
Par Sakrifiss		   
Ultra Vomit
 Ultra Vomit - Panzer Surprise! (C)
Par tasserholf		   
Misanthrope
 Misanthrope - Misanthrope I... (C)
Par Mera		   
The Soulscape Project : le Black Metal autrement
 The Soulscape Project : le ... (I)
Par rivax		   
Les news du 13 Mai 2017
 Les news du 13 Mai 2017 - N... (N)
Par MoM		   
No Omega
 No Omega - Culture (C)
Par FleshOvSatan		   
Beheaded
 Beheaded - Beast Incarnate (C)
Par Ander		   
The Soulscape Project
 The Soulscape Project - Lib... (C)
Par NightSoul		   
Funeral Mist
 Funeral Mist - Maranatha (C)
Par Goodnacht		   
Les news du 11 Mai 2017
 Les news du 11 Mai 2017 - O... (N)
Par Ander		   
Terrifier
 Terrifier - Weapons Of Thra... (C)
Par Batu		   
Funeralium
 Funeralium - Of Throes and ... (C)
Par gulo gulo		   

Les news du 17 Mai 2017

God Is An Astronaut - Textures - Desultory - Motocultor Festival Open Air - Entrails
Concours GOD IS AN ASTRONAUT (Post-Rock) : en partenariat avec Alternative Live, Thrashocore vous propose de gagner 2 x 1 place pour les concerts des Irlandais à Paris le mercredi 24 mai 2017 au Flow et à Scey-sur-Saône le jeudi 25 mai 2017 à l'Echo System. Cliquez ici pour participer. Attention, il ne vous reste plus que 2 jours!

TEXTURES (Metal Progressif) c'est terminé ! Le groupe l'a annoncé officiellement via le communiqué suivant :

Ladies and gentlemen, there is no easy way to say this, so here it is: TEXTURES comes to an end.

Personal motives have led to this decision and it has not been made in haste. These personal reasons made it harder to be the productive band TEXTURES always has been in the past and which this band needs to be. Without this dedication TEXTURES would merely be a shell of what it used to be.

Break-ups are never easy and always bring difficulties. Unfortunately we have to announce that our anticipated 6th album ‘Genotype’ will not be released and so there will be no double album. At least not for the coming years...

The break-up of TEXTURES doesn’t mean that there is any hardship within the band. We still have a strong connection with current and former members and this decision won’t lead to any tensions whatsoever. Furthermore the individual bandmembers will continue to make music and persue new musical endeavours. Keep your eyes and ears open...

Thanks to all the friends, fellow musicians and other colleagues we have had the pleasure to meet along the way. And of course special thanks to all the fans who have supported us throughout the years. It is your dedication, appreciation and continued presence at our shows all over the world that made this journey one to remember for a lifetime.

We hope to see you all very soon on our farewell tour.

TEXTURES – OUT

PS : A noter que des dates à Paris, Toulouse et Lyon les 8,9 et 12 novembre prochain sont prévues pour cette ultime tournée !

DESULTORY (Death Metal) vient de mettre en ligne un premier extrait de son nouvel (et ultime) album intitulé Through Aching Aeons qui sortira le 23 juin chez Pulverised Records.

Celui-ci s'écoute via le lien ci-dessous :

Celui-ci s'écoute via le lien ci-dessous :

 Les news du

Les organisateurs du MOTOCULTOR FESTIVAL OPEN AIR viennent d'annoncer le nom de quelques nouveaux groupes qui figureront à l'édition tenue du 18 au 20 août prochain à Saint Nolff : BLOODBATH, DEVIN TOWNSEND PROJECT, PARADISE LOST, GIEDRÉ, BATTLE BEAST, RADIO MOSCOW, MONKEY3, HATESPHERE, NOCTURNAL DEPRESSION, SANGDRAGON et ALUK TODOLO.

ENTRAILS (Death Metal) vient de mettre en ligne un deuxième extrait de son album World Inferno qui sortira le 16 juin prochain chez Metal Blade. "Serial Murder (Death Squad)" s'écoute ci-dessous :



 Les news du
Thrasho Keyser + Jean-Clint + AxGxB
17 Mai 2017
Fall Of Summer 2017

1 COMMENTAIRE(S)

Neurocatharsis
Neurocatharsis
17/05/2017 17:57
Quel gâchis pour Textures !

