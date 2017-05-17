chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
41 visiteurs ::   » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES COMMENTAIRES
Body Count
 Body Count - Body Count (C)
Par hammerbattalion		   
Ripper
 Ripper - Experiment Of Exis... (C)
Par MoM		   
Sabbath Assembly
 Sabbath Assembly - Rites of... (C)
Par Kedran		   
Skáphe
 Skáphe - Untitled (EP) (C)
Par Sulphur		   
Au Champ des Morts
 Au Champ des Morts - Dans l... (C)
Par Sakrifiss		   
Les news du 17 Mai 2017
 Les news du 17 Mai 2017 - S... (N)
Par Neurocatharsis		   
Immolation
 Immolation - Atonement (C)
Par Ikea		   
Entrails
 Entrails - Obliteration (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Clutch + Valient Thorr
 Clutch + Valient Thorr - (R)
Par MoM		   
Les news du 15 Mai 2017
 Les news du 15 Mai 2017 - I... (N)
Par gulo gulo		   
Mistur
 Mistur - In Memoriam (C)
Par Romain48		   
Satan est une femme !!!
 Satan est une femme !!! - (D)
Par Sakrifiss		   
Ultra Vomit
 Ultra Vomit - Panzer Surprise! (C)
Par tasserholf		   
Misanthrope
 Misanthrope - Misanthrope I... (C)
Par Mera		   
The Soulscape Project : le Black Metal autrement
 The Soulscape Project : le ... (I)
Par rivax		   
Les news du 13 Mai 2017
 Les news du 13 Mai 2017 - N... (N)
Par MoM		   
No Omega
 No Omega - Culture (C)
Par FleshOvSatan		   
Beheaded
 Beheaded - Beast Incarnate (C)
Par Ander		   
The Soulscape Project
 The Soulscape Project - Lib... (C)
Par NightSoul		   

News »

Les news du 17 Mai 2017

News
Les news du 17 Mai 2017 Somnium Nox - Expulsion - Dying Fetus - Putrid Offal - God Is An Astronaut - Textures - Desultory - Motocultor Festival Open Air - Entrails
»
(Lien direct)
SOMNIUM NOX (Black Atmosphérique) a dévoilé à cette adresse le titre "Soliloquy Of Lament" qui clôture son 1er full-length Terra Inanis sorti le 15 mai via Transcending Obscurity.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
EXPULSION (Grind/Punk/Crust avec des membres de Repulsion et Exhumed) a signé sur Relapse Records pour la sortie le 14 juillet d'un 1er full-length intitulé Nightmare Future. Tracklist:

01. Total Human Genocide
02. Altar Of Slaughter
03. Mask Of Fear
04. Nightmare Future
05. Funeral Bells
06. Compulsions
07. Comatose

Line-up:

Matt Harvey - Vocals
Matt Olivo - Guitar
Danny Walker - Drums
Menno Verbaten - Bass

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
DYING FETUS (Brutal Deathcore) a posté sur YouTube un clip pour le titre "Panic Amongst The Herd" extrait de son nouvel album Wrong One To Fuck With à venir le 23 juin via Relapse Records. Tracklist:

01. Fixated On Devastation
02. Panic Amongst The Herd
03. Die With Integrity
04. Reveling In The Abyss
05. Seething With Disdain
06. Ideological Subjugation
07. Weaken The Structure
08. Fallacy
09. Unmitigated Detestation
10. Wrong One To Fuck With

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Anatomy, c'est le titre que porte le nouvel EP de PUTRID OFFAL (Death Metal/Grindcore). Celui-ci sortira le 4 août chez XenoKorp et les préventes seront ouvertes le 5 juin sur le site du label. Voici la tracklist :

1. Anatomy [nouveau titre]
2. Didactic Exploration [nouveau titre]
3. Rotted Flesh [réenregistrement de 2017 avec Laye à la batterie]
4. Gurgling Prey [réenregistrement de 2017 avec Laye à la batterie]
5. Requiem for a Corpse [live]
6. Purulent Cold [live]		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Concours GOD IS AN ASTRONAUT (Post-Rock) : en partenariat avec Alternative Live, Thrashocore vous propose de gagner 2 x 1 place pour les concerts des Irlandais à Paris le mercredi 24 mai 2017 au Flow et à Scey-sur-Saône le jeudi 25 mai 2017 à l'Echo System. Cliquez ici pour participer. Attention, il ne vous reste plus que 2 jours!		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
TEXTURES (Metal Progressif) c'est terminé ! Le groupe l'a annoncé officiellement via le communiqué suivant :

Ladies and gentlemen, there is no easy way to say this, so here it is: TEXTURES comes to an end.

Personal motives have led to this decision and it has not been made in haste. These personal reasons made it harder to be the productive band TEXTURES always has been in the past and which this band needs to be. Without this dedication TEXTURES would merely be a shell of what it used to be.

Break-ups are never easy and always bring difficulties. Unfortunately we have to announce that our anticipated 6th album ‘Genotype’ will not be released and so there will be no double album. At least not for the coming years...

The break-up of TEXTURES doesn’t mean that there is any hardship within the band. We still have a strong connection with current and former members and this decision won’t lead to any tensions whatsoever. Furthermore the individual bandmembers will continue to make music and persue new musical endeavours. Keep your eyes and ears open...

Thanks to all the friends, fellow musicians and other colleagues we have had the pleasure to meet along the way. And of course special thanks to all the fans who have supported us throughout the years. It is your dedication, appreciation and continued presence at our shows all over the world that made this journey one to remember for a lifetime.

We hope to see you all very soon on our farewell tour.

TEXTURES – OUT

PS : A noter que des dates à Paris, Toulouse et Lyon les 8,9 et 12 novembre prochain sont prévues pour cette ultime tournée !		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
DESULTORY (Death Metal) vient de mettre en ligne un premier extrait de son nouvel (et ultime) album intitulé Through Aching Aeons qui sortira le 23 juin chez Pulverised Records.

Celui-ci s'écoute via le lien ci-dessous :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Les organisateurs du MOTOCULTOR FESTIVAL OPEN AIR viennent d'annoncer le nom de quelques nouveaux groupes qui figureront à l'édition tenue du 18 au 20 août prochain à Saint Nolff : BLOODBATH, DEVIN TOWNSEND PROJECT, PARADISE LOST, GIEDRÉ, BATTLE BEAST, RADIO MOSCOW, MONKEY3, HATESPHERE, NOCTURNAL DEPRESSION, SANGDRAGON et ALUK TODOLO.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
ENTRAILS (Death Metal) vient de mettre en ligne un deuxième extrait de son album World Inferno qui sortira le 16 juin prochain chez Metal Blade. "Serial Murder (Death Squad)" s'écoute ci-dessous :



 Les news du
Thrasho Keyser + Dysthymie + Jean-Clint + AxGxB
17 Mai 2017
Fall Of Summer 2017

1 COMMENTAIRE(S)

Neurocatharsis citer
Neurocatharsis
17/05/2017 17:57
Quel gâchis pour Textures !

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
Sabbath Assembly
 Sabbath Assembly
Rites of Passage
2017 - Svart Records		   
Neverlight Horizon
 Neverlight Horizon
Dead God Effigies
2016 - Great Dane Records		   
Skáphe
 Skáphe
Untitled (EP)
2017 - Mystískaos		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Desultory
 Desultory
Death Metal - Suède		   
Dying Fetus
 Dying Fetus
Brutal Deathcore - Etats-Unis		   
Entrails
 Entrails
Death Metal - Suède		   
God Is An Astronaut
 God Is An Astronaut
Post-rock - Irlande		   
Putrid Offal
 Putrid Offal
France		   
Textures
 Textures
Metal Progressif - Pays-Bas		   
Skáphe
Untitled (EP)
Lire la chronique
Neverlight Horizon
Dead God Effigies
Lire la chronique
Sabbath Assembly
Rites of Passage
Lire la chronique
Black Sabbath
Forbidden
Lire la chronique
Unchained
Chasing Shadows
Lire la chronique
Feller Buncher
203040 (EP)
Lire la chronique
Smoke Mountain
Smoke Mountain (EP)
Lire la chronique
No One is Innocent + Tagada Jones + Ultra Vomit
Lire le live report
Clutch + Valient Thorr
Lire le live report
Martyr Defiled
Young Gods
Lire la chronique
Sarkrista
Summoners of the Serpents W...
Lire la chronique
Beheaded
Beast Incarnate
Lire la chronique
No Omega
Culture
Lire la chronique
Ascended Dead
Abhorrent Manifestation
Lire la chronique
The Soulscape Project : le Black Metal autrement
Lire l'interview
Overkill
The Grinding Wheel
Lire la chronique
White Ward
Futility Report
Lire la chronique
Devastation
Idolatry
Lire la chronique
Come to Grief
The Worst of Times (EP)
Lire la chronique
The Soulscape Project
Liberation
Lire la chronique
Full of Hell
Trumpeting Ecstasy
Lire la chronique
Black Flag Nantes
Lire le présentation
Planet Of Zeus avant le concert du 30.11.16 au Batofar
Lire l'interview
Pale King
Monolith Of The Malign
Lire la chronique
Valgrind
Seal Of Phobos (EP)
Lire la chronique
Black Sabbath
The Eternal Idol
Lire la chronique
Fluctuate
Seeds Of War (EP)
Lire la chronique
Satan est une femme !!!
Lire le podcast
Schattenvald
V
Lire la chronique
Bellator
I (EP)
Lire la chronique