DYING FETUS (Brutal Deathcore) a posté sur YouTube un clip pour le titre "Panic Amongst The Herd" extrait de son nouvel album Wrong One To Fuck With à venir le 23 juin via Relapse Records. Tracklist:
01. Fixated On Devastation
02. Panic Amongst The Herd
03. Die With Integrity
04. Reveling In The Abyss
05. Seething With Disdain
06. Ideological Subjugation
07. Weaken The Structure
08. Fallacy
09. Unmitigated Detestation
10. Wrong One To Fuck With
Anatomy, c'est le titre que porte le nouvel EP de PUTRID OFFAL (Death Metal/Grindcore). Celui-ci sortira le 4 août chez XenoKorp et les préventes seront ouvertes le 5 juin sur le site du label. Voici la tracklist :
1. Anatomy [nouveau titre]
2. Didactic Exploration [nouveau titre]
3. Rotted Flesh [réenregistrement de 2017 avec Laye à la batterie]
4. Gurgling Prey [réenregistrement de 2017 avec Laye à la batterie]
5. Requiem for a Corpse [live]
6. Purulent Cold [live]
Concours GOD IS AN ASTRONAUT (Post-Rock) : en partenariat avec Alternative Live, Thrashocore vous propose de gagner 2 x 1 place pour les concerts des Irlandais à Paris le mercredi 24 mai 2017 au Flow et à Scey-sur-Saône le jeudi 25 mai 2017 à l'Echo System. Cliquez ici pour participer. Attention, il ne vous reste plus que 2 jours!
TEXTURES (Metal Progressif) c'est terminé ! Le groupe l'a annoncé officiellement via le communiqué suivant :
Ladies and gentlemen, there is no easy way to say this, so here it is: TEXTURES comes to an end.
Personal motives have led to this decision and it has not been made in haste. These personal reasons made it harder to be the productive band TEXTURES always has been in the past and which this band needs to be. Without this dedication TEXTURES would merely be a shell of what it used to be.
Break-ups are never easy and always bring difficulties. Unfortunately we have to announce that our anticipated 6th album ‘Genotype’ will not be released and so there will be no double album. At least not for the coming years...
The break-up of TEXTURES doesn’t mean that there is any hardship within the band. We still have a strong connection with current and former members and this decision won’t lead to any tensions whatsoever. Furthermore the individual bandmembers will continue to make music and persue new musical endeavours. Keep your eyes and ears open...
Thanks to all the friends, fellow musicians and other colleagues we have had the pleasure to meet along the way. And of course special thanks to all the fans who have supported us throughout the years. It is your dedication, appreciation and continued presence at our shows all over the world that made this journey one to remember for a lifetime.
We hope to see you all very soon on our farewell tour.
TEXTURES – OUT
PS : A noter que des dates à Paris, Toulouse et Lyon les 8,9 et 12 novembre prochain sont prévues pour cette ultime tournée !
Les organisateurs du MOTOCULTOR FESTIVAL OPEN AIR viennent d'annoncer le nom de quelques nouveaux groupes qui figureront à l'édition tenue du 18 au 20 août prochain à Saint Nolff : BLOODBATH, DEVIN TOWNSEND PROJECT, PARADISE LOST, GIEDRÉ, BATTLE BEAST, RADIO MOSCOW, MONKEY3, HATESPHERE, NOCTURNAL DEPRESSION, SANGDRAGON et ALUK TODOLO.
1 COMMENTAIRE(S)
17/05/2017 17:57