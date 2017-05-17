»

(Lien direct) TEXTURES (Metal Progressif) c'est terminé ! Le groupe l'a annoncé officiellement via le communiqué suivant :



Ladies and gentlemen, there is no easy way to say this, so here it is: TEXTURES comes to an end.



Personal motives have led to this decision and it has not been made in haste. These personal reasons made it harder to be the productive band TEXTURES always has been in the past and which this band needs to be. Without this dedication TEXTURES would merely be a shell of what it used to be.



Break-ups are never easy and always bring difficulties. Unfortunately we have to announce that our anticipated 6th album ‘Genotype’ will not be released and so there will be no double album. At least not for the coming years...



The break-up of TEXTURES doesn’t mean that there is any hardship within the band. We still have a strong connection with current and former members and this decision won’t lead to any tensions whatsoever. Furthermore the individual bandmembers will continue to make music and persue new musical endeavours. Keep your eyes and ears open...



Thanks to all the friends, fellow musicians and other colleagues we have had the pleasure to meet along the way. And of course special thanks to all the fans who have supported us throughout the years. It is your dedication, appreciation and continued presence at our shows all over the world that made this journey one to remember for a lifetime.



We hope to see you all very soon on our farewell tour.



TEXTURES – OUT



PS : A noter que des dates à Paris, Toulouse et Lyon les 8,9 et 12 novembre prochain sont prévues pour cette ultime tournée !