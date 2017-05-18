»

(Lien direct) INTEGRITY (Holy Terror Hardcore) aura pour titre Howling, For The Nightmare Shall Consume et sortira le 14 juillet sur Relapse Records. Plusieurs versions LP seront disponibles disponibles uniquement via les e-shop de Relapse Records, A389 Recordings et Holy Terror Records. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le titre "I Am The Spell". Voici également le tracklisting :



01. Fallen To Destroy

02. Blood Sermon

03. Hymn For The Children Of The Black Flame

04. I Am The Spell

05. Die With Your Boots On

06. Serpent Of The Crossroads

07. Unholy Salvation Of Sabbatai Zevi

08. 7 Reece Mews

09. Burning Beneath The Devils Cross

10. String Up My Teeth

11. Howling, For The Nightmare Shall Consume

12. Viselle De Drac (Digital / Deluxe Vinyl Bonus Track)

13. Entartete Kunst (Digital / Deluxe Vinyl Bonus Track)

14. Deathly Fighter (Digital / Deluxe Vinyl Bonus Track)

15. The Perfect Silence (Digital Bonus Track)



