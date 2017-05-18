chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
43 visiteurs ::   » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Nargaroth
 Nargaroth - Era of Threnody (C)
Par dantefever		   
Body Count
 Body Count - Body Count (C)
Par hammerbattalion		   
Ripper
 Ripper - Experiment Of Exis... (C)
Par MoM		   
Sabbath Assembly
 Sabbath Assembly - Rites of... (C)
Par Kedran		   
Skáphe
 Skáphe - Untitled (EP) (C)
Par Sulphur		   
Au Champ des Morts
 Au Champ des Morts - Dans l... (C)
Par Sakrifiss		   
Les news du 17 Mai 2017
 Les news du 17 Mai 2017 - S... (N)
Par Neurocatharsis		   
Immolation
 Immolation - Atonement (C)
Par Ikea		   
Entrails
 Entrails - Obliteration (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Clutch + Valient Thorr
 Clutch + Valient Thorr - (R)
Par MoM		   
Les news du 15 Mai 2017
 Les news du 15 Mai 2017 - I... (N)
Par gulo gulo		   
Mistur
 Mistur - In Memoriam (C)
Par Romain48		   
Satan est une femme !!!
 Satan est une femme !!! - (D)
Par Sakrifiss		   
Ultra Vomit
 Ultra Vomit - Panzer Surprise! (C)
Par tasserholf		   
Misanthrope
 Misanthrope - Misanthrope I... (C)
Par Mera		   
The Soulscape Project : le Black Metal autrement
 The Soulscape Project : le ... (I)
Par rivax		   
Les news du 13 Mai 2017
 Les news du 13 Mai 2017 - N... (N)
Par MoM		   
No Omega
 No Omega - Culture (C)
Par FleshOvSatan		   

News »

Les news du 18 Mai 2017

News
Les news du 18 Mai 2017 Chris Cornell - Unaussprechlichen Kulten - God Is An Astronaut - Persecutory - Prognathe - Svartsyn - Integrity
»
(Lien direct)
CHRIS CORNELL, chanteur charismatique de SOUNDGARDEN est décédé cette nuit à l'age de 52 ans seulement. Sa mort intervient alors que le groupe est actuellement en tournée aux États-Unis.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Découvrez ci-dessous un deuxième extrait du nouvel album d'UNAUSSPRECHLICHEN KULTEN (Death Metal) avec le titre "Sacrificio Infanticida". Intitulé Keziah Lilith Medea (Chapter X), ce quatrième album sortira le 2 juin sur Iron Bonhehead Productions. Voici le tracklisting :

01. Unholy Abjuration Of Faith
02. The Woman, The Devil And God's Permit
03. Dentro Del Círculo
04. Firma El Libro De La Muerte
05. Sacrificio Infanticida
06. Sabbatical Offering (Soundcloud)
07. The Mark Of The Devil
08. Lujuria Carnal Con Incubos

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Concours GOD IS AN ASTRONAUT (Post-Rock) : en partenariat avec Alternative Live, Thrashocore vous propose de gagner 2 x 1 place pour les concerts des Irlandais à Paris le mercredi 24 mai 2017 au Flow et à Scey-sur-Saône le jeudi 25 mai 2017 à l'Echo System. Cliquez ici pour participer. Attention, il ne vous reste plus que 2 jours!		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
PERSECUTORY (Black/Thrash, Turquie) sortira son 1er full-length 'Towards The Ultimate Extinction fin juin chez Godz Ov War Productions. Tracklist:

01. Pillars Of Dismay
02. Towards The Ultimate Extinction
03. Till Relentless Salvation Comes
04. Along The Infernal Hallways
05. Awakening The Depraved Era
06. Hegemony Of The Ruinous Impurity
07. Maelstroms Of Antireligious Chaos

Durée totale: 42 minutes

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
We’re Sane, le nouvel album de PROGNATHE (Grind/Sludge) (Paléo Death/Grind, Toulouse) distribué par Peccata Mundi Records, est maintenant disponible en écoute sur la page Bandcamp du groupe (). Il sortira lundi prochain 22 mai sous forme d’un double CD digipack contenant une réédition des deux premiers opus du groupe, Revelation Flesh et Prognathe, et est disponible en pré-vente dès aujourd’hui.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
SVARTSYN (Black Metal) propose en écoute le morceau "Black Thrones Of Death" tiré de leur nouveau disque In Death à paraître le 9 juin chez Agonia Records. Tracklist:

1. Seven Headed Snake
2. Dark Prophet
3. With Death
4. Inside The White Mask
5. Wilderness Of The Soul
6. Black Thrones Of Death
7. Exile In Death

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Le nouvel album des Américains d'INTEGRITY (Holy Terror Hardcore) aura pour titre Howling, For The Nightmare Shall Consume et sortira le 14 juillet sur Relapse Records. Plusieurs versions LP seront disponibles disponibles uniquement via les e-shop de Relapse Records, A389 Recordings et Holy Terror Records. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le titre "I Am The Spell". Voici également le tracklisting :

01. Fallen To Destroy
02. Blood Sermon
03. Hymn For The Children Of The Black Flame
04. I Am The Spell
05. Die With Your Boots On
06. Serpent Of The Crossroads
07. Unholy Salvation Of Sabbatai Zevi
08. 7 Reece Mews
09. Burning Beneath The Devils Cross
10. String Up My Teeth
11. Howling, For The Nightmare Shall Consume
12. Viselle De Drac (Digital / Deluxe Vinyl Bonus Track)
13. Entartete Kunst (Digital / Deluxe Vinyl Bonus Track)
14. Deathly Fighter (Digital / Deluxe Vinyl Bonus Track)
15. The Perfect Silence (Digital Bonus Track)

 Les news du
Thrasho AxGxB + Keyser
18 Mai 2017
Fall Of Summer 2017

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
Nargaroth
 Nargaroth
Era of Threnody
2017 - Inter Arma Productions		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
God Is An Astronaut
 God Is An Astronaut
Post-rock - Irlande		   
Integrity
 Integrity
Compil hardcore - Etats-Unis		   
Prognathe
 Prognathe
Grind/Sludge - France		   
Unaussprechlichen Kulten
 Unaussprechlichen Kulten
Death Metal - Chili		   
Nargaroth
Era of Threnody
Lire la chronique
Skáphe
Untitled (EP)
Lire la chronique
Neverlight Horizon
Dead God Effigies
Lire la chronique
Sabbath Assembly
Rites of Passage
Lire la chronique
Black Sabbath
Forbidden
Lire la chronique
Unchained
Chasing Shadows
Lire la chronique
Feller Buncher
203040 (EP)
Lire la chronique
Smoke Mountain
Smoke Mountain (EP)
Lire la chronique
No One is Innocent + Tagada Jones + Ultra Vomit
Lire le live report
Clutch + Valient Thorr
Lire le live report
Martyr Defiled
Young Gods
Lire la chronique
Sarkrista
Summoners of the Serpents W...
Lire la chronique
Beheaded
Beast Incarnate
Lire la chronique
No Omega
Culture
Lire la chronique
Ascended Dead
Abhorrent Manifestation
Lire la chronique
The Soulscape Project : le Black Metal autrement
Lire l'interview
Overkill
The Grinding Wheel
Lire la chronique
White Ward
Futility Report
Lire la chronique
Devastation
Idolatry
Lire la chronique
Come to Grief
The Worst of Times (EP)
Lire la chronique
The Soulscape Project
Liberation
Lire la chronique
Full of Hell
Trumpeting Ecstasy
Lire la chronique
Black Flag Nantes
Lire le présentation
Planet Of Zeus avant le concert du 30.11.16 au Batofar
Lire l'interview
Pale King
Monolith Of The Malign
Lire la chronique
Valgrind
Seal Of Phobos (EP)
Lire la chronique
Black Sabbath
The Eternal Idol
Lire la chronique
Fluctuate
Seeds Of War (EP)
Lire la chronique
Satan est une femme !!!
Lire le podcast
Schattenvald
V
Lire la chronique