Concours GOD IS AN ASTRONAUT (Post-Rock) : en partenariat avec Alternative Live, Thrashocore vous propose de gagner 2 x 1 place pour les concerts des Irlandais à Paris le mercredi 24 mai 2017 au Flow et à Scey-sur-Saône le jeudi 25 mai 2017 à l'Echo System. Cliquez ici pour participer. Attention, il ne vous reste plus que 2 jours!
PERSECUTORY (Black/Thrash, Turquie) sortira son 1er full-length 'Towards The Ultimate Extinction fin juin chez Godz Ov War Productions. Tracklist:
01. Pillars Of Dismay
02. Towards The Ultimate Extinction
03. Till Relentless Salvation Comes
04. Along The Infernal Hallways
05. Awakening The Depraved Era
06. Hegemony Of The Ruinous Impurity
07. Maelstroms Of Antireligious Chaos
We’re Sane, le nouvel album de PROGNATHE (Grind/Sludge) (Paléo Death/Grind, Toulouse) distribué par Peccata Mundi Records, est maintenant disponible en écoute sur la page Bandcamp du groupe (). Il sortira lundi prochain 22 mai sous forme d’un double CD digipack contenant une réédition des deux premiers opus du groupe, Revelation Flesh et Prognathe, et est disponible en pré-vente dès aujourd’hui.
Le nouvel album des Américains d'INTEGRITY (Holy Terror Hardcore) aura pour titre Howling, For The Nightmare Shall Consume et sortira le 14 juillet sur Relapse Records. Plusieurs versions LP seront disponibles disponibles uniquement via les e-shop de Relapse Records, A389 Recordings et Holy Terror Records. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le titre "I Am The Spell". Voici également le tracklisting :
01. Fallen To Destroy
02. Blood Sermon
03. Hymn For The Children Of The Black Flame
04. I Am The Spell
05. Die With Your Boots On
06. Serpent Of The Crossroads
07. Unholy Salvation Of Sabbatai Zevi
08. 7 Reece Mews
09. Burning Beneath The Devils Cross
10. String Up My Teeth
11. Howling, For The Nightmare Shall Consume
12. Viselle De Drac (Digital / Deluxe Vinyl Bonus Track)
13. Entartete Kunst (Digital / Deluxe Vinyl Bonus Track)
14. Deathly Fighter (Digital / Deluxe Vinyl Bonus Track)
15. The Perfect Silence (Digital Bonus Track)
