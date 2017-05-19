»

(Lien direct) VALLENFYRE (Death Metal) sortira le 2 juin sur Century Media un nouvel album intitulé Fear Those Who Fear Him. Le groupe a dévoilé un nouvel extrait avec le titre "An Apathetic Grave".



01. Born To Decay

02. Messiah

03. Degeneration

04. An Apathetic Grave

05. Nihilist

06. Amongst The Filth

07. Kill All Your Masters

08. The Merciless Tide

09. Dead World Breathes

10. Soldier Of Christ

11. Cursed From The Womb

12. Temple Of Rats



