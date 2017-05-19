HORRIFIED (Death Metal) vient de signer sur Shadow Kingdom Records. Le groupe sortira son troisième album intitulé Allure Of The Fallen cet automne. Plus d'informations à venir très bientôt. En attendant, vous pouvez toujours vous rendre sur les pages Facebook et Bandcamp du groupe.
LEPROUS (Metal progressif moderne) revient aux affaires le 25 août prochain avec son nouvel album intitulé Malina, qui sortira chez Inside Out Music. Une tournée est déjà annoncée avec plusieurs dates en France au mois de novembre, et un premier extrait sera disponible bientôt.
VALLENFYRE (Death Metal) sortira le 2 juin sur Century Media un nouvel album intitulé Fear Those Who Fear Him. Le groupe a dévoilé un nouvel extrait avec le titre "An Apathetic Grave".
01. Born To Decay
02. Messiah
03. Degeneration
04. An Apathetic Grave
05. Nihilist
06. Amongst The Filth
07. Kill All Your Masters
08. The Merciless Tide
09. Dead World Breathes
10. Soldier Of Christ
11. Cursed From The Womb
12. Temple Of Rats
CARACH ANGREN (Comédie Black Metal) a dévoilé un nouvel extrait de son prochain intitulé Dance And Laugh Amongst The Rotten à paraître le 16 juin sur Season Of Mist Records. Il s'agit du titre "Blood Queen" en écoute à travers le clip ci-dessous. Voici également le tracklisting :
01. Opening
02. Charlie (YouTube)
03. Blood Queen
04. Charles Francis Coghlan
05. Song For The Dead (YouTube)
06. In De Naam Van De Duivel
07. Pitch Black Box
08. The Possession Process
09. Three Times Thunder Strikes
DISPLEASED DISFIGUREMENT (Brutal Slam Death) sortira son premier album intitulé Origin Of Abhorrence le 9 juin via . Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le titre "Malignant Misery". Voici le tracklisting :
DEATH OF KINGS (Heavy Metal/Speed) sortira son premier album le 2 juin sur Boris Records. Celui-ci aura pour titre Kneel Before None. Découvrez ci-dessous un nouvel extrait avec le titre "Sojourn". Voici également le tracklisting :
01. Shadow Of The Reaper (Soundcloud)
02. Sojourn
03. Regicidal
04. Descent Into Madness
05. Hell Comes To Life
06. Knifehammer
07. Plague (Upon The World)
08. Too Fast For Blood
09. Revel In Blasphemy
Par Jean-Clint
Par Ber Val
Par Sagamore
Par gulo gulo
Par gulo gulo
Par Dysthymie
Par hammerbattalion
Par MoM
Par Kedran
Par Neurocatharsis
Par Ikea