Les news du 19 Mai 2017

News
Les news du 19 Mai 2017 Horrified - Leprous - Vallenfyre - Soulskinner - Carach Angren - Displeased Disfigurement - Beastmaker - Death Of Kings - Anasarca - Dead Asylum - Decrepit Birth - Stahlsarg - Unbowed - American
HORRIFIED (Death Metal) vient de signer sur Shadow Kingdom Records. Le groupe sortira son troisième album intitulé Allure Of The Fallen cet automne. Plus d'informations à venir très bientôt. En attendant, vous pouvez toujours vous rendre sur les pages Facebook et Bandcamp du groupe.

LEPROUS (Metal progressif moderne) revient aux affaires le 25 août prochain avec son nouvel album intitulé Malina, qui sortira chez Inside Out Music. Une tournée est déjà annoncée avec plusieurs dates en France au mois de novembre, et un premier extrait sera disponible bientôt.		 Les news du

VALLENFYRE (Death Metal) sortira le 2 juin sur Century Media un nouvel album intitulé Fear Those Who Fear Him. Le groupe a dévoilé un nouvel extrait avec le titre "An Apathetic Grave".

01. Born To Decay
02. Messiah
03. Degeneration
04. An Apathetic Grave
05. Nihilist
06. Amongst The Filth
07. Kill All Your Masters
08. The Merciless Tide
09. Dead World Breathes
10. Soldier Of Christ
11. Cursed From The Womb
12. Temple Of Rats

C'est le 22 mai via Xtreem Music que sortira le quatrième album de SOULSKINNER intitulé Descent To Abaddon. Celui-ci est disponible en intégralité ci-dessous.

01. Fracticide
02. Soul Of Death
03. Nemesis
04. Chorus Of The Initiated
05. The Dead Have Ravished
06. True Bliss
07. The Fall
08. A Spectral Vision
09. Murder
10. Descent To Abaddon

CARACH ANGREN (Comédie Black Metal) a dévoilé un nouvel extrait de son prochain intitulé Dance And Laugh Amongst The Rotten à paraître le 16 juin sur Season Of Mist Records. Il s'agit du titre "Blood Queen" en écoute à travers le clip ci-dessous. Voici également le tracklisting :

01. Opening
02. Charlie (YouTube)
03. Blood Queen
04. Charles Francis Coghlan
05. Song For The Dead (YouTube)
06. In De Naam Van De Duivel
07. Pitch Black Box
08. The Possession Process
09. Three Times Thunder Strikes

DISPLEASED DISFIGUREMENT (Brutal Slam Death) sortira son premier album intitulé Origin Of Abhorrence le 9 juin via . Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le titre "Malignant Misery". Voici le tracklisting :

01. Intro
02. Parasitic Devourement
03. Analgestic Subjection
04. Infernal Machine
05. Malignant Misery
06. Illluminated Race
07. LockDown
08. Injected Suffering
09. Human Cattle

C'est aujourd'hui sur Rise Records que sort le deuxième album des Américains de BEASTMAKER (Doom). Intitulé Inside The Skull, ce dernier est intégralement disponible ci-dessous.

01. Evil One
02. Heaven To Hell
03. Now Howls The Beast
04. Of Gods Creation
05. Give Me A Sign
06. Nature Of The Damned
07. Psychic Visions
08. Inside The Skull
09. Night Bird
10. Sick Sick Demon

DEATH OF KINGS (Heavy Metal/Speed) sortira son premier album le 2 juin sur Boris Records. Celui-ci aura pour titre Kneel Before None. Découvrez ci-dessous un nouvel extrait avec le titre "Sojourn". Voici également le tracklisting :

01. Shadow Of The Reaper (Soundcloud)
02. Sojourn
03. Regicidal
04. Descent Into Madness
05. Hell Comes To Life
06. Knifehammer
07. Plague (Upon The World)
08. Too Fast For Blood
09. Revel In Blasphemy

ANASARCA (Death Metal) sortira son nouvel album Survival Mode le 25 mai sur Sevared Records. Le titre "Cannibal" est en ligne ci-dessous dans une version "lyric video".

DEAD ASYLUM (Death/Thrash Mélodique) a dévoilé un morceau de son nouvel opus Death Always Wins à venir le 2 juin. Il s'agit de "Defiance".		 Les news du

DECREPIT BIRTH (Brutal Death Technique) sortira son nouveau full-length Axis Mundi le 21 juillet chez Nuclear Blast. Un 1er extrait, "Epigenetic Triplicity", vient d'être publié. Tracklist:

1. Vortex of Infinity – Axis Mundi
2. Spirit Guide
3. The Sacred Geometry
4. Hieroglyphic
5. Transcendental Paradox
6. Mirror of Humanity
7. Ascendant
8. Epigenetic Triplicity
9. Embryogenesis

STAHLSARG (Black Metal) a signé sur Non Serviam Records pour la sortie d'un nouvel album intitulé Mechanisms Of Misanthropy à l'automne.		 Les news du

UNBOWED (Death/Black Mélodique) propose l'écoute intégrale de son nouvel opus Through Endless Tides qui sort aujourd'hui.

AMERICAN (Black/Sludge/Indus) sortira son nouvel album Violate and Control le 23 juin chez Sentient Ruin Laboratories.

