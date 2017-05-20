Découvrez ci-dessous le nouveau single d'AVATARIUM (Doom Metal) à travers la vidéo de "The Starless Sleep". Hurricanes And Halos sortira le 26 mai via Nuclear Blast.
01. Into The Fire / Into The Storm
02. The Starless Sleep
03. Road To Jerusalem
04. Medusa Child
05. The Sky At The Bottom Of The Sea
06. When Breath Turns To Air
07. A Kiss (From The End Of The World)
08. Hurricanes And Halos
M.O.D. (Thrash/Crossover) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Busted, Broke, And American le 7 juillet sur Megaforce Records. A ce titre, les Américains viennent de dévoiler un premier extrait avec le title track en écoute ci-dessous. Voici le tracklisting :
01. Eisenhower Was Right
02. The Final Declaration
03. You're A Fucking Dick
04. Busted, Broke And American
05. Fight
06. Hooligan
07. Billy Be Damned
08. Shattered Dreams And Broken Glass
09. They
10. All Out Of Bubblegum
11. Go Go Revolution
12. Kennedy Speaks
