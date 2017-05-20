chargement...

Nicolas Muller
 Nicolas Muller - Abécédaire... (C)
Par rivax		   
Les news du 19 Mai 2017
 Les news du 19 Mai 2017 - A... (N)
Par Ainur		   
Au Champ des Morts
 Au Champ des Morts - Dans l... (C)
Par Raziel		   
Nargaroth
 Nargaroth - Era of Threnody (C)
Par Ber Val		   
Full of Hell
 Full of Hell - Trumpeting E... (C)
Par Sagamore		   
Les news du 18 Mai 2017
 Les news du 18 Mai 2017 - E... (N)
Par gulo gulo		   
Ataraxie
 Ataraxie - L’Être et la Nau... (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Skáphe
 Skáphe - Untitled (EP) (C)
Par Dysthymie		   
Body Count
 Body Count - Body Count (C)
Par hammerbattalion		   
Ripper
 Ripper - Experiment Of Exis... (C)
Par MoM		   
Sabbath Assembly
 Sabbath Assembly - Rites of... (C)
Par Kedran		   

Les news du 20 Mai 2017

News
Les news du 20 Mai 2017 Gravesite - Slaegt - Avatarium - M.O.D. - Higher Power - Red Fang
Neverending Trail Of Skulls, c'est le titre du nouvel album de GRAVESITE (Death Metal) à paraître le 1er août sur Xtreem Music. Un premier extrait est d'ors et déjà disponible et s'écoute ci-dessous.

01. Neverending Trail Of Skulls
02. Coffin Birth
03. Sewer Freaks
04. Global Disease Madness
05. Forced To Cannibalism
06. Atrofied Organs
07. Town Of The Reanimated
08. Swallowed In Darkness

SLAEGT (Black/Heavy Metal) vient de sortir son premier album via Ván Records. Intitulé Domus Mysterium, ce dernier est intégralement disponible ci-dessous.

01. Succumb
02. I Smell Blood
03. Egovore
04. The Eye Of The Devil
05. The Tower
06. Burning Feathers
07. Remember It's A Nightmare
08. Domus Mysterium

Découvrez ci-dessous le nouveau single d'AVATARIUM (Doom Metal) à travers la vidéo de "The Starless Sleep". Hurricanes And Halos sortira le 26 mai via Nuclear Blast.

01. Into The Fire / Into The Storm
02. The Starless Sleep
03. Road To Jerusalem
04. Medusa Child
05. The Sky At The Bottom Of The Sea
06. When Breath Turns To Air
07. A Kiss (From The End Of The World)
08. Hurricanes And Halos

M.O.D. (Thrash/Crossover) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Busted, Broke, And American le 7 juillet sur Megaforce Records. A ce titre, les Américains viennent de dévoiler un premier extrait avec le title track en écoute ci-dessous. Voici le tracklisting :

01. Eisenhower Was Right
02. The Final Declaration
03. You're A Fucking Dick
04. Busted, Broke And American
05. Fight
06. Hooligan
07. Billy Be Damned
08. Shattered Dreams And Broken Glass
09. They
10. All Out Of Bubblegum
11. Go Go Revolution
12. Kennedy Speaks

HIGHER POWER (Hardcore) vient de dévoiler son tout dernier clip pour le titre "Four Walls Black". Ce morceau est issu de l'album Soul Structure sorti hier sur Flatspot Records et Venn Records.

01. Can’t Relate
02. Looking Inward
03. Balance
04. Hole
05. Four Walls Black
06. Between Concrete And Sky
07. Burning
08. Embrace
09. Reflect
10. You Ain’t Much

RED FANG (Stoner/Alternatif) vient de publier le clip de "Cut It Short". Ce titre est tiré de l'album paru l'année dernière sur Relapse Records.

 Les news du
20 Mai 2017
20 Mai 2017
Fall Of Summer 2017

Slaamaskin
 Slaamaskin
2016 (EP)
2016 - Autoproduction		   

Avatarium
 Avatarium
Doom Metal - Suède		   
Gravesite
 Gravesite
Italie		   
Higher Power
 Higher Power
Royaume-Uni		   
Red Fang
 Red Fang
Stoner/Alternatif - Etats-Unis		   
Slaamaskin
2016 (EP)
Lire la chronique
Nicolas Muller
Abécédaire pour les musicie...
Lire la chronique
In Death...
The Devil Speaks
Lire la chronique
Nargaroth
Era of Threnody
Lire la chronique
Skáphe
Untitled (EP)
Lire la chronique
Neverlight Horizon
Dead God Effigies
Lire la chronique
Sabbath Assembly
Rites of Passage
Lire la chronique
Black Sabbath
Forbidden
Lire la chronique
Unchained
Chasing Shadows
Lire la chronique
Feller Buncher
203040 (EP)
Lire la chronique
Smoke Mountain
Smoke Mountain (EP)
Lire la chronique
No One is Innocent + Tagada Jones + Ultra Vomit
Lire le live report
Clutch + Valient Thorr
Lire le live report
Martyr Defiled
Young Gods
Lire la chronique
Sarkrista
Summoners of the Serpents W...
Lire la chronique
Beheaded
Beast Incarnate
Lire la chronique
No Omega
Culture
Lire la chronique
Ascended Dead
Abhorrent Manifestation
Lire la chronique
The Soulscape Project : le Black Metal autrement
Lire l'interview
Overkill
The Grinding Wheel
Lire la chronique
White Ward
Futility Report
Lire la chronique
Devastation
Idolatry
Lire la chronique
Come to Grief
The Worst of Times (EP)
Lire la chronique
The Soulscape Project
Liberation
Lire la chronique
Full of Hell
Trumpeting Ecstasy
Lire la chronique
Black Flag Nantes
Lire le présentation
Planet Of Zeus avant le concert du 30.11.16 au Batofar
Lire l'interview
Pale King
Monolith Of The Malign
Lire la chronique
Valgrind
Seal Of Phobos (EP)
Lire la chronique
Black Sabbath
The Eternal Idol
Lire la chronique