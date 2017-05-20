»

(Lien direct) AVATARIUM (Doom Metal) à travers la vidéo de "The Starless Sleep". Hurricanes And Halos sortira le 26 mai via Nuclear Blast.



01. Into The Fire / Into The Storm

02. The Starless Sleep

03. Road To Jerusalem

04. Medusa Child

05. The Sky At The Bottom Of The Sea

06. When Breath Turns To Air

07. A Kiss (From The End Of The World)

08. Hurricanes And Halos



