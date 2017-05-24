»

(Lien direct) SUN OF THE SLEEPLESS (Black metal), projet de Schwadorf (Empyrium, The Vision Bleak), sortira son premier album intitulé To The Elements, le 21 juillet via Lupus Lounge (sous-branche de Prophecy Productions). Un teaser pour le morceau "Phoenix Rise" a été posté sur Youtube. Voici la tracklist :



1. The Burden

2. Motions

3. The Owl

4. Where In My Childhood Lived A Witch

5. Forest Crown

6. The Realm Of The Bark

7. Phoenix Rise







La compilation Shadows Of The Past, regroupant les premières réalisations du one-man band, doit également voir le jour le 21 juillet - toujours chez Lupus Lounge. La tracklist est la suivante :



1. Thou, Whose Face Hath Felt The Winter´s Wind

2. Grimme Pain

3. Nebelmond

4. Dunkelheit

5. A Wolf In Sheep Skin Clad

6. Romanze Zur Nacht

7. Neunter November

8. Tausend Kalte Winter

9. Spring '99



Vous pouvez précommander ces deux sorties ici ou là.