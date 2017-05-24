Les Hongrois de LEPRA (Black Metal) ont rejoint les rangs de Drakkar Productions pour la sortie de leur second album intitulé Whom Aeons Tore Apart. Ce dernier sortira en septembre prochain et sera disponible en (CD, vinyle et cassette). L'artwork a été confié à Khaos Diktator Design.
SUN OF THE SLEEPLESS (Black metal), projet de Schwadorf (Empyrium, The Vision Bleak), sortira son premier album intitulé To The Elements, le 21 juillet via Lupus Lounge (sous-branche de Prophecy Productions). Un teaser pour le morceau "Phoenix Rise" a été posté sur Youtube. Voici la tracklist :
1. The Burden
2. Motions
3. The Owl
4. Where In My Childhood Lived A Witch
5. Forest Crown
6. The Realm Of The Bark
7. Phoenix Rise
La compilation Shadows Of The Past, regroupant les premières réalisations du one-man band, doit également voir le jour le 21 juillet - toujours chez Lupus Lounge. La tracklist est la suivante :
1. Thou, Whose Face Hath Felt The Winter´s Wind
2. Grimme Pain
3. Nebelmond
4. Dunkelheit
5. A Wolf In Sheep Skin Clad
6. Romanze Zur Nacht
7. Neunter November
8. Tausend Kalte Winter
9. Spring '99
Vous pouvez précommander ces deux sorties ici ou là.
WASTES (Funeral Doom, avec des membres de Mourning Dawn, Sordide, Ataraxie, Pantheist et Ashtar) a publié un nouveau teaser annonçant la sortie de son premier album, Into the Void of Human Vacuity, sur Youtube. L'album sortira le 16 juin via le label Code666.
Alors que son nouvel album In Extremis est sorti depuis peu, AZARATH (Brutal Blackened Death Metal) vient d’annoncer le départ de son chanteur/guitariste Necrosodom, il sera remplacé pendant la tournée actuelle par Marcin Sienkel d’EMBRIONAL.
Les Anglais de MYTHRA (Heavy Metal) viennent de dévoiler leur tout dernier clip. Il s'agit du titre "A Call To All" visible ci-dessous. Ce dernier est tiré de l'album Still Burning paru le mois dernier sur High Roller Records.
