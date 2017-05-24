chargement...

Les news du 24 Mai 2017

Les news du 24 Mai 2017 Lepra - Sun Of The Sleepless - Wastes - Azarath - Arch Enemy - Mythra
Les Hongrois de LEPRA (Black Metal) ont rejoint les rangs de Drakkar Productions pour la sortie de leur second album intitulé Whom Aeons Tore Apart. Ce dernier sortira en septembre prochain et sera disponible en (CD, vinyle et cassette). L'artwork a été confié à Khaos Diktator Design.		 Les news du

SUN OF THE SLEEPLESS (Black metal), projet de Schwadorf (Empyrium, The Vision Bleak), sortira son premier album intitulé To The Elements, le 21 juillet via Lupus Lounge (sous-branche de Prophecy Productions). Un teaser pour le morceau "Phoenix Rise" a été posté sur Youtube. Voici la tracklist :

1. The Burden
2. Motions
3. The Owl
4. Where In My Childhood Lived A Witch
5. Forest Crown
6. The Realm Of The Bark
7. Phoenix Rise



La compilation Shadows Of The Past, regroupant les premières réalisations du one-man band, doit également voir le jour le 21 juillet - toujours chez Lupus Lounge. La tracklist est la suivante :

1. Thou, Whose Face Hath Felt The Winter´s Wind
2. Grimme Pain
3. Nebelmond
4. Dunkelheit
5. A Wolf In Sheep Skin Clad
6. Romanze Zur Nacht
7. Neunter November
8. Tausend Kalte Winter
9. Spring '99

Vous pouvez précommander ces deux sorties ici ou .		 Les news du

WASTES (Funeral Doom, avec des membres de Mourning Dawn, Sordide, Ataraxie, Pantheist et Ashtar) a publié un nouveau teaser annonçant la sortie de son premier album, Into the Void of Human Vacuity, sur Youtube. L'album sortira le 16 juin via le label Code666.

Alors que son nouvel album In Extremis est sorti depuis peu, AZARATH (Brutal Blackened Death Metal) vient d’annoncer le départ de son chanteur/guitariste Necrosodom, il sera remplacé pendant la tournée actuelle par Marcin Sienkel d’EMBRIONAL.		 Les news du

ARCH ENEMY (Death mélodique) revient le 8 septembre avec son nouvel album intitulé Will To Power, qui sortira chez Century Media et sera le premier avec Jeff Loomis à la guitare.		 Les news du

Les Anglais de MYTHRA (Heavy Metal) viennent de dévoiler leur tout dernier clip. Il s'agit du titre "A Call To All" visible ci-dessous. Ce dernier est tiré de l'album Still Burning paru le mois dernier sur High Roller Records.

24 Mai 2017
24 Mai 2017
Season of Mist recrute

