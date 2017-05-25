»

(Lien direct) GOATWHORE (Black/Thrash) intitulé Vengeful Ascension. Découvrez à ce titre la lyric video de "Chaos Arcane". Voici également le tracklisting :



01. Forsaken

02. Under The Flesh, Into The Soul

03. Vengeful Ascension (Soundcloud)

04. Chaos Arcane

05. Where The Sun Is Silent

06. Drowned In Grim Rebirth

07. Abandon Indoctrination

08. Mankind Will Have No Mercy

09. Decayed Omen Reborn

10. Those Who Denied God's Will



