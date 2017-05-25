chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
37 visiteurs ::   » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Death
 Death - Scream Bloody Gore (C)
Par MoM		   
Nortt
 Nortt - Gudsforladt (C)
Par Sagamore		   
Creeping Fear
 Creeping Fear - Onward To A... (C)
Par coreandcoupdate		   
Oathbreaker
 Oathbreaker - Rheia (C)
Par Dakini		   
Anata
 Anata - The Conductor's Dep... (C)
Par Mera		   
A Forest of Stars
 A Forest of Stars - A Shado... (C)
Par Mera		   
Soundgarden
 Soundgarden - Superunknown (C)
Par Chris		   
Kitchen Witch
 Kitchen Witch - Kitchen Witch (C)
Par AtomicSchnitzel		   
Black Sabbath
 Black Sabbath - Black Sabbath (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Essaie de ne pas te suicider !!!
 Essaie de ne pas te suicide... (D)
Par yog		   
Nargaroth
 Nargaroth - Era of Threnody (C)
Par Mera		   
Beheaded
 Beheaded - Beast Incarnate (C)
Par Mera		   
Gods Forsaken
 Gods Forsaken - In A Pitch ... (C)
Par yog		   

News »

Les news du 25 Mai 2017

News
Les news du 25 Mai 2017 Urfaust - Wederganger - Goatwhore - Watertank
»
(Lien direct)
Sorti il y a quelques jours sur Ván Records, le split entre URFAUST (Black Metal halluciné) et WEDERGANGER (Black Metal) est désormais disponible intégralement en streaming.

01. Wederganger - Heengegaan
02. Wederganger - De Gebrokene
03. Urfaust - Zelfbestraffingsten Denz En Occulte Raabsels
04. Urfaust - Hypnotisch Bevel De Daimonische Mensch

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
C'est le 23 juin sur Metal Blade que sortira le nouvel album des Américains de GOATWHORE (Black/Thrash) intitulé Vengeful Ascension. Découvrez à ce titre la lyric video de "Chaos Arcane". Voici également le tracklisting :

01. Forsaken
02. Under The Flesh, Into The Soul
03. Vengeful Ascension (Soundcloud)
04. Chaos Arcane
05. Where The Sun Is Silent
06. Drowned In Grim Rebirth
07. Abandon Indoctrination
08. Mankind Will Have No Mercy
09. Decayed Omen Reborn
10. Those Who Denied God's Will

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
WATERTANK (Post-Hardcore) vient de publier une reprise du titre "4th Of July" de Soundgarden. Celle-ci s'écoute ci-dessous.

 Les news du
Thrasho AxGxB
25 Mai 2017
Season of Mist recrute

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
GROUPES DU JOUR
Goatwhore
 Goatwhore
Thrash aux relents black - Etats-Unis		   
Urfaust
 Urfaust
Black Metal halluciné - Pays-Bas		   
Watertank
 Watertank
Post-Hardcore - France		   
Wederganger
 Wederganger
Black Metal - Pays-Bas		   
Nortt
Gudsforladt
Lire la chronique
Morfin
Consumed By Evil
Lire la chronique
Oceano
Revelation
Lire la chronique
Soundgarden
Superunknown
Lire la chronique
Deflesher - Interview pour l'album "Ossuary"
Lire l'interview
Black Sabbath
Black Sabbath
Lire la chronique
Gods Forsaken
In A Pitch Black Grave
Lire la chronique
Essaie de ne pas te suicider !!!
Lire le podcast
Insidious one
Хочу, чтобы все умерли...
Lire la chronique
Deflesher
Ossuary
Lire la chronique
Obelyskkh
The Providence
Lire la chronique
The Furor
Cavalries Of The Occult
Lire la chronique
Slaamaskin
2016 (EP)
Lire la chronique
Nicolas Muller
Abécédaire pour les musicie...
Lire la chronique
In Death...
The Devil Speaks
Lire la chronique
Nargaroth
Era of Threnody
Lire la chronique
Skáphe
Untitled (EP)
Lire la chronique
Neverlight Horizon
Dead God Effigies
Lire la chronique
Sabbath Assembly
Rites of Passage
Lire la chronique
Black Sabbath
Forbidden
Lire la chronique
Unchained
Chasing Shadows
Lire la chronique
Feller Buncher
203040 (EP)
Lire la chronique
Smoke Mountain
Smoke Mountain (EP)
Lire la chronique
No One is Innocent + Tagada Jones + Ultra Vomit
Lire le live report
Clutch + Valient Thorr
Lire le live report
Martyr Defiled
Young Gods
Lire la chronique
Sarkrista
Summoners of the Serpents W...
Lire la chronique
Beheaded
Beast Incarnate
Lire la chronique
No Omega
Culture
Lire la chronique
Ascended Dead
Abhorrent Manifestation
Lire la chronique