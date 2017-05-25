C'est le 23 juin sur Metal Blade que sortira le nouvel album des Américains de GOATWHORE (Black/Thrash) intitulé Vengeful Ascension. Découvrez à ce titre la lyric video de "Chaos Arcane". Voici également le tracklisting :
01. Forsaken
02. Under The Flesh, Into The Soul
03. Vengeful Ascension (Soundcloud)
04. Chaos Arcane
05. Where The Sun Is Silent
06. Drowned In Grim Rebirth
07. Abandon Indoctrination
08. Mankind Will Have No Mercy
09. Decayed Omen Reborn
10. Those Who Denied God's Will
