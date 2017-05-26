»

(Lien direct) WINTERSUN (Melo Epic Power Metal) sortira son nouvel album intitulé The Forest Seasons le 21 juillet prochain via Nuclear Blast.



La tracklist est la suivante :



1. Awaken From The Dark Slumber (Spring) 14:40

Part I The Dark Slumber

Part II The Awakening

2. The Forest That Weeps (Summer) 12:18

3. Eternal Darkness (Autumn) 14:08

Part I Haunting Darkness

Part II The Call of the Dark Dream

Part III Beyond the Infinite Universe

Part IV Death

4. Loneliness (Winter) 12:54