Après avoir lancé avec succès une campagne de crowdfunding WINTERSUN (Melo Epic Power Metal) sortira son nouvel album intitulé The Forest Seasons le 21 juillet prochain via Nuclear Blast.
La tracklist est la suivante :
1. Awaken From The Dark Slumber (Spring) 14:40 Part I The Dark Slumber
Part II The Awakening
2. The Forest That Weeps (Summer) 12:18
3. Eternal Darkness (Autumn) 14:08 Part I Haunting Darkness
Part II The Call of the Dark Dream
Part III Beyond the Infinite Universe
Part IV Death
4. Loneliness (Winter) 12:54
Sanctimonious, c'est le titre que porte le second album des Allemands de ATTIC (Heavy Metal). Celui-ci paraîtra le 18 août prochain chez Ván Records. L'artwork a été réalisé par Markus Vesper. Voici la tracklist :
01. Iudicium Dei
02. Sanctimonious
03. A Serpent in the Pulpit
04. Penalized
05. Scrupulosity
06. Sinless
07. Die Engelmacherin
08. A Quest for Blood
09. The Hound of Heaven
10. On Choir Stalls
11. Dark Hosanna
12. Born from Sin
13. There is no God
Les Finlandais de LEGIONNAIRE (Heavy Metal) viennent de sortir leur tout premier album. Celui-ci s'intitule Dawn Of Genesis et est disponible depuis aujourd'hui via Gates Of Hell Records. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité via le player ci-dessous.
01. Clairvoyance
02. Enigma Of Time
03. Shadow Upon The Metropolis
04. Millennium
05. The Guardian
06. Dawn Of Genesis
07. Black Harbinger
08. Olympian Aegis
EXECRATION (Death Metal Norvégien) est de retour avec un nouvel album intitulé Return To The Void qui sortira le 14 juillet chez Metal Blade. Un premier extrait est disponible, ainsi que le tracklisting qui est le suivant :
1. Eternal Recurrence
2. Hammers of Vulcan
3. Nekrocosm
4. Cephalic Transmissions
5. Blood Moon Eclipse
6. Unicursal Horrorscope
7. Through the Oculus
8. Return to the Void
9. Det Uransakelige Dyp
MUNICIPAL WASTE (Thrash / Crossover) vient de mettre en ligne un second extrait de son nouvel album Slime And Punishment prévu pour le 23 juin chez Nuclear Blast. Le morceau-titre s'écoute ci-dessous :
