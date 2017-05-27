chargement...

Les news du 27 Mai 2017

Scalpel - Avulsed - Riti Occulti - Carpathian Forest - Broken Hope - Incantation
SCALPEL (Death Metal) sortira son nouvel opus autoproduit Methods to Delusion le 25 juin. Tracklist:

1. The Cleaner
2. Labors of Loathing
3. The Stink
4. Feeding the Worm
5. Interdelude
6. Methods to Delusion
7. The Woodsman (Part II)
8. Brooding in the Gloom
9. Lung Butter
10. Intensified Festering

AVULSED (Death Metal) a publié le live de son DVD Night of the Living Deathgenerations sur YouTube.

RITI OCCULTI (Psychedelic Occult Doom Metal) a posté une vidéo pour le titre "Assiah" issu du dernier album des Italiens, Tetragrammaton, sorti en octobre. La version non-censurée est disponible ici.

Après une longue période d'inactivité de plus de onze ans, CARPATHIAN FOREST (Black Metal) vient d'annoncer qu'il serait de retour l'année prochaine avec un nouvel album :

CARPATHIAN FOREST a écrit : "The fucking return.... Carpathian Forest recorded a rehearsal/video of the defunct U.S. cult garage band Dead Moon's 'A Fix On You.' The band has also been taping demos, rehearsing for a few live-shows and will start recording the next full-length, 'Likskue' this summer/autumn for a 2018 release."


Découvrez ci-dessous le tout nouveau clip (NSFW) de BROKEN HOPE (Death Metal) pour le titre "The Carrion Eaters". Ce dernier est tiré de l'album Mutilated And Assimilated à paraître le 23 juin via Century Media Records.

01. The Meek Shall Inherit Shit
02. The Bunker
03. Mutilated And Assimilated
04. Outback Incest Clan
05. Malicious Meatholes
06. Blast Frozen
07. The Necropants
08. The Carrion Eaters
09. Russian Sleep Experiment
10. Hell's Handpuppets
11. Beneath Antarctic Ice
12. Swamped-In Gorehog

Le nouvel album d'INCANTATION (Death Metal) aura pour titre Profane Nexus et sortira le 11 août sur Relapse Records. Découvrez ci-dessous un court teaser :
dantefever citer
dantefever
27/05/2017 10:14
Ça a l'air encourageant l'extrait d'Incantation !

