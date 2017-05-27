Après une longue période d'inactivité de plus de onze ans, CARPATHIAN FOREST (Black Metal) vient d'annoncer qu'il serait de retour l'année prochaine avec un nouvel album :
CARPATHIAN FOREST a écrit : "The fucking return.... Carpathian Forest recorded a rehearsal/video of the defunct U.S. cult garage band Dead Moon's 'A Fix On You.' The band has also been taping demos, rehearsing for a few live-shows and will start recording the next full-length, 'Likskue' this summer/autumn for a 2018 release."
Découvrez ci-dessous le tout nouveau clip (NSFW) de BROKEN HOPE (Death Metal) pour le titre "The Carrion Eaters". Ce dernier est tiré de l'album Mutilated And Assimilated à paraître le 23 juin via Century Media Records.
01. The Meek Shall Inherit Shit
02. The Bunker
03. Mutilated And Assimilated
04. Outback Incest Clan
05. Malicious Meatholes
06. Blast Frozen
07. The Necropants
08. The Carrion Eaters
09. Russian Sleep Experiment
10. Hell's Handpuppets
11. Beneath Antarctic Ice
12. Swamped-In Gorehog
