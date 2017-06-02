»

(Lien direct) ABHORRENT DECIMATION (Death Metal) est de retour avec un nouvel album intitulé The Pardoner qui sortira le 28 juillet chez Prosthetic Records.



La tracklist est la suivante :



1. Soothsayer

2. Heretic Sacrifice

3. Votive Offerings

4. Granted Indulgence

5. Black Candle Gathering

6. Conspire

7. A Glass Coffin Burial

8. The Scythe in the Dark

9. Host

10. The Pardoner