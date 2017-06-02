News
»
Les news du 2 Juin 2017
News
Les news du 2 Juin 2017 Unsane - Abhorrent Decimation - Monarch! - Birushanah
|»
|UNSANE (Noise / Hardcore) sortira à l'occasion du Bash Fest 2017 (21 et 22 juillet) via Amphetamine Reptile Records un nouveau 45 tours. Retrouvez ci-dessous un extrait avec le titre "Fix It".
|
|»
|ABHORRENT DECIMATION (Death Metal) est de retour avec un nouvel album intitulé The Pardoner qui sortira le 28 juillet chez Prosthetic Records.
La tracklist est la suivante :
1. Soothsayer
2. Heretic Sacrifice
3. Votive Offerings
4. Granted Indulgence
5. Black Candle Gathering
6. Conspire
7. A Glass Coffin Burial
8. The Scythe in the Dark
9. Host
10. The Pardoner
|
AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE
Par coreandcoupdate
Par AxGxB
Par dantefever
Par dantefever
Par AxGxB
Par AxGxB
Par MoM
Par Mera
Par Mera
Par AxGxB
Par Jean-Clint
Par Jean-Clint
Par rivax