Les news du 2 Juin 2017

News
Les news du 2 Juin 2017 Unsane - Abhorrent Decimation - Monarch! - Birushanah
»
(Lien direct)
UNSANE (Noise / Hardcore) sortira à l'occasion du Bash Fest 2017 (21 et 22 juillet) via Amphetamine Reptile Records un nouveau 45 tours. Retrouvez ci-dessous un extrait avec le titre "Fix It".

»
(Lien direct)
ABHORRENT DECIMATION (Death Metal) est de retour avec un nouvel album intitulé The Pardoner qui sortira le 28 juillet chez Prosthetic Records.

La tracklist est la suivante :

1. Soothsayer
2. Heretic Sacrifice
3. Votive Offerings
4. Granted Indulgence
5. Black Candle Gathering
6. Conspire
7. A Glass Coffin Burial
8. The Scythe in the Dark
9. Host
10. The Pardoner		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
C'est aujourd'hui que sort le split entre MONARCH! (Drone/Doom Metal atmosphérique) et BIRUSHANAH (Experimental Doom Metal). Pour le commander, rendez vous sur la page de Music Fear Satan.



 Les news du
Thrasho AxGxB + Jean-Clint + Ikea
2 Juin 2017
Fall Of Summer 2017

