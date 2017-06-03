»

(Lien direct) NECROHERESY (Death/Thrash) sortiront leur premier album intitulé Asylum le 16 juin prochain sur Symbol Of Domination Records. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le titre "Battle Of Sokolovo". Voici également le tracklisting :



01. Intro

02. Silence Before The Storm

03. Four Rooms Of Sanatorium

04. Consecration

05. Battle Of Sokolovo

06. Mortal Addiction

07. Blind Monk

08. Satan My Master

09. Asylum

10. Portent



