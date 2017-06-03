chargement...

News »

Les news du 3 Juin 2017

News
Les news du 3 Juin 2017 Bliss Of Flesh - Post Pulse - Novae Militiae - Grindpad - Kafirun - Necroheresy
»
(Lien direct)
BLISS OF FLESH (Black/Death) propose le morceau "Penitent" en écoute sur YouTube. Le nouveau disque des Français, Empyrean, sortira le mois prochain. Tracklist:

1 01- ASCENSION 06:57
2 02- PENITENT 04:15
3 03- AGNUS DEI 05:35
4 04- EMPYREAN Last Kingdom 06:29
5 05- EMPYREAN Miserere Mei 06:57
6 06- APOSTASY 05:04
7 07- EXERCITUS CAELORUM 03:47
8 08- RENUNCIATION 06:25

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
POST PULSE (Death Metal) vient de sortir son 1er opus Halls of the Damned. Vous pouvez le télécharger gratuitement sur Bandcamp.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
NOVAE MILITIAE (Black Metal) annonce la sortie prochaine de son 1er full-length Gash’khalah sur le label Goathorned Productions. Le titre "Daemon est Deus Inversus" est enécoute ci-dessous.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
GRINDPAD (Thrash Metal) a posté une vidéo pour le morceau-titre de son nouvel EP Sharkbite! sorti en début d'année.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
KAFIRUN (Black Metal) vient de dévoiler un nouvel extrait de son prochain album. Il s'agit du titre "Lord Of Blessed Murder" en écoute ci-dessous. Ce titre est issu de l'album Eschaton à paraître le 26 juin sur Seance Records. Voici le tracklisting :

01. Lord Of Blessed Murder
02. Eschaton
03. Omega Serpent
04. Divine Providence
05. Prophetic Death Trance
06. Ephemerality Of The Flesh
07. Omnipresence

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Les Serbes de NECROHERESY (Death/Thrash) sortiront leur premier album intitulé Asylum le 16 juin prochain sur Symbol Of Domination Records. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le titre "Battle Of Sokolovo". Voici également le tracklisting :

01. Intro
02. Silence Before The Storm
03. Four Rooms Of Sanatorium
04. Consecration
05. Battle Of Sokolovo
06. Mortal Addiction
07. Blind Monk
08. Satan My Master
09. Asylum
10. Portent

 Les news du
Thrasho Keyser + AxGxB
3 Juin 2017
Season of Mist recrute

