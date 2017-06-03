KAFIRUN (Black Metal) vient de dévoiler un nouvel extrait de son prochain album. Il s'agit du titre "Lord Of Blessed Murder" en écoute ci-dessous. Ce titre est issu de l'album Eschaton à paraître le 26 juin sur Seance Records. Voici le tracklisting :
01. Lord Of Blessed Murder
02. Eschaton
03. Omega Serpent
04. Divine Providence
05. Prophetic Death Trance
06. Ephemerality Of The Flesh
07. Omnipresence
Les Serbes de NECROHERESY (Death/Thrash) sortiront leur premier album intitulé Asylum le 16 juin prochain sur Symbol Of Domination Records. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le titre "Battle Of Sokolovo". Voici également le tracklisting :
01. Intro
02. Silence Before The Storm
03. Four Rooms Of Sanatorium
04. Consecration
05. Battle Of Sokolovo
06. Mortal Addiction
07. Blind Monk
08. Satan My Master
09. Asylum
10. Portent
