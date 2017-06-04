»

(Lien direct) MARTY FRIEDMAN (Metal Progressif) intitulé Wall Of Sound sortira le 4 août via Prosthetic Records. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le titre "Self Pollution".



01. Self Pollution

02. Sorrow And Madness

03. Streetlight

04. Whiteworm

05. For A Friend

06. Pussy Ghost

07. The Blackest Rose

08. Something To Fight

09. The Soldier

10. Miracle

11. The Last Lament



