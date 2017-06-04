Retrouvez ci-dessous l'intégralité du nouvel album des Chiliens d"UNAUSSPRECHLICHEN KULTEN (Death Metal) intitulé Keziah Lilith Medea (Chapter X). Ce dernier est récemment paru chez Iron Bonehead Productions.
01. Unholy Abjuration Of Faith
02. The Woman, The Devil And God's Permit
03. Dentro Del Círculo
04. Firma El Libro De La Muerte
05. Sacrificio Infanticida
06. Sabbatical Offering
07. The Mark Of The Devil
08. Lujuria Carnal Con Incubos
POWERFLO (Metal/Rap/Crossover), groupe réunissant des membres de Biohazard, Cypress Hill, Downset et Fear Factory, sortira son premier album éponyme le 23 juin via New Damage Records. Découvrez ci-dessous un nouvel extrait avec le titre "Victim Of Circumstance".
