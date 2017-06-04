chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
24 visiteurs ::   » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Slo Burn
 Slo Burn - Amusing The Amaz... (C)
Par KPM		   
Necrowretch
 Necrowretch - Satanic Slavery (C)
Par Ainur		   
Azarath
 Azarath - In Extremis (C)
Par Keyser		   
Infernäl Mäjesty
 Infernäl Mäjesty - No God (C)
Par Keyser		   
Gorod
 Gorod - Kiss The Freak (EP) (C)
Par Mera		   
Whoredom Rife
 Whoredom Rife - The Worship... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Arkhon Infaustus
 Arkhon Infaustus - Orthodoxyn (C)
Par dantefever		   
Triumphant
 Triumphant - Herald The Unsung (C)
Par dantefever		   
Arcturus
 Arcturus - The Sham Mirrors (C)
Par Mera		   
Apotheosis
 Apotheosis - Farthest From ... (C)
Par Mera		   
Black Sabbath
 Black Sabbath - Paranoid (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Ofermod
 Ofermod - Sol Nox (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   

News »

Les news du 4 Juin 2017

News
Les news du 4 Juin 2017 Unaussprechlichen Kulten - Powerflo - Marty Friedman
»
(Lien direct)
Retrouvez ci-dessous l'intégralité du nouvel album des Chiliens d"UNAUSSPRECHLICHEN KULTEN (Death Metal) intitulé Keziah Lilith Medea (Chapter X). Ce dernier est récemment paru chez Iron Bonehead Productions.

01. Unholy Abjuration Of Faith
02. The Woman, The Devil And God's Permit
03. Dentro Del Círculo
04. Firma El Libro De La Muerte
05. Sacrificio Infanticida
06. Sabbatical Offering
07. The Mark Of The Devil
08. Lujuria Carnal Con Incubos

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
POWERFLO (Metal/Rap/Crossover), groupe réunissant des membres de Biohazard, Cypress Hill, Downset et Fear Factory, sortira son premier album éponyme le 23 juin via New Damage Records. Découvrez ci-dessous un nouvel extrait avec le titre "Victim Of Circumstance".

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Le nouvel album de MARTY FRIEDMAN (Metal Progressif) intitulé Wall Of Sound sortira le 4 août via Prosthetic Records. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le titre "Self Pollution".

01. Self Pollution
02. Sorrow And Madness
03. Streetlight
04. Whiteworm
05. For A Friend
06. Pussy Ghost
07. The Blackest Rose
08. Something To Fight
09. The Soldier
10. Miracle
11. The Last Lament

 Les news du
Thrasho AxGxB
4 Juin 2017
Season of Mist recrute

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
Ave Tenebrae
 Ave Tenebrae
Tandis que les parjures se meurent
2016 - M&O Music		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Unaussprechlichen Kulten
 Unaussprechlichen Kulten
Death Metal - Chili		   
Ave Tenebrae
Tandis que les parjures se ...
Lire la chronique
Screamer
Hell Machine
Lire la chronique
Tankard
One foot in the Grave
Lire la chronique
Feller Buncher : Apéro avec trois bûcherons
Lire l'interview
Contaminated
Final Man
Lire la chronique
Xombie
Super Cell
Lire la chronique
Gorod
Kiss The Freak (EP)
Lire la chronique
Slo Burn
Amusing The Amazing (EP)
Lire la chronique
Infernäl Mäjesty
No God
Lire la chronique
Forgotten Woods
As The Wolves Gather (Rééd....
Lire la chronique
Whoredom Rife
The Worship Of Idols Instea...
Lire la chronique
Ofermod
Sol Nox
Lire la chronique
Necrowretch
Satanic Slavery
Lire la chronique
Gigantes
Home (EP)
Lire la chronique
Amiensus
All Paths Lead To Death (EP)
Lire la chronique
Black Sabbath
Paranoid
Lire la chronique
Azarath
In Extremis
Lire la chronique
Mysticum : le come back
Lire l'interview
Point Mort
Look At The Sky (EP)
Lire la chronique
Mørkt Tre
To the Graves of Smoldering...
Lire la chronique
Krimh
Gedankenkarussell
Lire la chronique
Aura Noir + Necroblood + Occvlta
Lire le live report
Au-Dessus
End Of Chapter
Lire la chronique
Mutoid Man
War Moans
Lire la chronique
Nortt
Gudsforladt
Lire la chronique
Morfin
Consumed By Evil
Lire la chronique
Oceano
Revelation
Lire la chronique
Soundgarden
Superunknown
Lire la chronique
Deflesher - Interview pour l'album "Ossuary"
Lire l'interview
Black Sabbath
Black Sabbath
Lire la chronique