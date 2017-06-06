Le nouvel album de la formation Montpelliéraine GRAVITY (Metal Moderne) s'intitule Noi et sortira le 6 octobre sur Apathia Records. Ce long format a été produit, mixé et masterisé par Aurélien Perreira. L'artwork est l'oeuvre d'Igor Omodei. Pour les précommandes, cela se passe ici. Un second teaser a été mis en ligne sur Youtube :
Le label No Remorse va rééditer le seul et unique album des Canadiens de MESSIAH FORCE (Heavy Metal/Speed) intitulé The Last Day. Sorti en 1987, celui-ci sera agrémenté de dix titres bonus tirés des démos Messiah Force (1987) et No Hideaway (1991). Sortie prévue le 16 juin. Voici le tracklisting complet :
Disque 1 :
01. The Sequel
02. Call From The Night
03. Watch Out
04. White Night
05. Spirit Killer
06. Silent Tyrant
07. Hero's Saga
08. The Last Day
09. The Third One
Disque 2 :
01. Silent Tyrant
02. Hero's Saga
03. White Night
04. Watch Out
05. The Forgotten Emperor
06. Spirit Killer
07. The Third One
08. No Hideaway
09. Get Away
10. Lesson For A Liar
Suite à la décision du groupe BMG de rééditer des réalisations de Noise Records, les premières réalisations de CELTIC FROST (Thrash/Black/Doom) vont ressortir en version remasterisée (mastering supervisépar le groupe) CD et vinyle avec des livrets plus conséquents (certaines notes ayant été censurées par le label, Tom G. Warrior s'est finalement désengagé de ce projet) ainsi que des titres bonus. Seront donc disponible : Morbid Tales, To Mega Therion, Into Pandemonium et Vanity + Nemesis. De même un nouveau "best of", intitulé Innocence And Wrath, verra le jour à la même date - en version 2 CDs. Voici la tracklist de ce dernier :
• Human (Intro)
• Into the Crypts of Rays
• Morbid Tales
• Procreation (Of the Wicked)
• Return to the Eve
• Nocturnal Fear
• Innocence and Wrath
• The Usurper
• Dawn of Meggido
• Circle of the Tyrants
• Fainted Eyes
• Necromantical Screams
• Jewel Throne
• Eternal Summer
• Suicidal Winds (Emperor’s Return EP)
• Visual Aggression (Emperor’s Return EP)
• Mexican Radio
• Inner Sanctum
• Tristesses de la Lune
• I Won’t Dance (The Elders’ Orient)
• In the Chapel In the Moonlight
• The Inevitable Factor (Alternate Vox)
• The Heart Beneath
• Wine in My Hand (Third from the Sun)
• Wings of Solitude
• Nemesis
• Journey Into Fear (Emperor’s Return EP Recording Sessions)
Les précommandes sont ouvertes sur le site de PledgeMusic.
Le nouvel album de PARADISE LOST (Heavy / Doom / Death) aura pour titre Medusa et sortira le 1er septembre sur Nuclear Blast Records.
Greg Mackintosh a écrit : "Whilst we were writing »Medusa« and realising what the new songs were becoming, we had to find an artist to reflect this direction. After searching around for a while, I found Branca Studios. They have a keen eye for design and their modern take on retro artwork really fit the bill. What they have come up with is a blending of colourful yet retro styling, whilst maintaining the classic PARADISE LOST feel."
Nick Holmes a écrit : "I was intrigued about a greater meaning and thinking more along the lines of what Medusa represents metaphorically. Medusa as a title works in many ways. From a nihilist perspective, when I read the description of 'medusa' on the wikipedia page: 'Attempts to avoid looking into Medusa's eyes represents avoiding the ostensibly depressing reality that the universe is meaningless' - the title was pretty much in the bag!"
Way to nowhere, c'est le titre que porte le premier album de PLANETSHINE (Black Metal Atmosphérique/Ambient) - one-man band créé par Sergey Andrievskih. Celui-ci, paru en début d'année en format digital par le label Kunsthauch, a été édité hier en version CD via Transcendance. Vous pouvez découvrir ce long format en intégralité sur Bandcamp.
