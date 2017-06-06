chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
57 visiteurs ::   » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Black Metal : Les limites de la tolérance
 Black Metal : Les limites d... (D)
Par Sombre alcoolo		   
Beastmaker
 Beastmaker - Inside the Skull (C)
Par Ikea		   
Zdań
 Zdań - Svietlaja pamiac, vi... (C)
Par Keyser		   
Screamer
 Screamer - Hell Machine (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Entrails
 Entrails - World Inferno (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Les news du 5 Juin 2017
 Les news du 5 Juin 2017 - T... (N)
Par Keyser		   
The Soulscape Project
 The Soulscape Project - Lib... (C)
Par Luss		   
Skelethal
 Skelethal - Morbid Revelati... (C)
Par jeff48		   
Progenie Terrestre Pura
Progenie Terrestre Pura - ... (C)
Par langoustator		   
Slo Burn
 Slo Burn - Amusing The Amaz... (C)
Par rivax		   
Necrowretch
 Necrowretch - Satanic Slavery (C)
Par Ainur		   
Azarath
 Azarath - In Extremis (C)
Par Keyser		   
Infernäl Mäjesty
 Infernäl Mäjesty - No God (C)
Par Keyser		   
Gorod
 Gorod - Kiss The Freak (EP) (C)
Par Mera		   
Whoredom Rife
 Whoredom Rife - The Worship... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Arkhon Infaustus
 Arkhon Infaustus - Orthodoxyn (C)
Par dantefever		   
Triumphant
 Triumphant - Herald The Unsung (C)
Par dantefever		   

News »

Les news du 6 Juin 2017

News
Les news du 6 Juin 2017 Psychobolia - Gravity - Messiah Force - Celtic Frost - Paradise Lost - Planetshine
»
(Lien direct)
PSYCHOBOLIA (Brutal Death Metal) va sortir son nouvel album Chiaroscuro le 30 juin chez Great Dane Records, et vient de le mettre en écoute intégrale via le lien suivant :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Le nouvel album de la formation Montpelliéraine GRAVITY (Metal Moderne) s'intitule Noi et sortira le 6 octobre sur Apathia Records. Ce long format a été produit, mixé et masterisé par Aurélien Perreira. L'artwork est l'oeuvre d'Igor Omodei. Pour les précommandes, cela se passe ici. Un second teaser a été mis en ligne sur Youtube :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Le label No Remorse va rééditer le seul et unique album des Canadiens de MESSIAH FORCE (Heavy Metal/Speed) intitulé The Last Day. Sorti en 1987, celui-ci sera agrémenté de dix titres bonus tirés des démos Messiah Force (1987) et No Hideaway (1991). Sortie prévue le 16 juin. Voici le tracklisting complet :

Disque 1 :
01. The Sequel
02. Call From The Night
03. Watch Out
04. White Night
05. Spirit Killer
06. Silent Tyrant
07. Hero's Saga
08. The Last Day
09. The Third One

Disque 2 :
01. Silent Tyrant
02. Hero's Saga
03. White Night
04. Watch Out
05. The Forgotten Emperor
06. Spirit Killer
07. The Third One
08. No Hideaway
09. Get Away
10. Lesson For A Liar

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Suite à la décision du groupe BMG de rééditer des réalisations de Noise Records, les premières réalisations de CELTIC FROST (Thrash/Black/Doom) vont ressortir en version remasterisée (mastering supervisépar le groupe) CD et vinyle avec des livrets plus conséquents (certaines notes ayant été censurées par le label, Tom G. Warrior s'est finalement désengagé de ce projet) ainsi que des titres bonus. Seront donc disponible : Morbid Tales, To Mega Therion, Into Pandemonium et Vanity + Nemesis. De même un nouveau "best of", intitulé Innocence And Wrath, verra le jour à la même date - en version 2 CDs. Voici la tracklist de ce dernier :

• Human (Intro)

• Into the Crypts of Rays
• Morbid Tales
• Procreation (Of the Wicked)
• Return to the Eve
• Nocturnal Fear
• Innocence and Wrath
• The Usurper
• Dawn of Meggido
• Circle of the Tyrants
• Fainted Eyes
• Necromantical Screams
• Jewel Throne
• Eternal Summer
• Suicidal Winds (Emperor’s Return EP)
• Visual Aggression (Emperor’s Return EP)
• Mexican Radio
• Inner Sanctum
• Tristesses de la Lune
• I Won’t Dance (The Elders’ Orient)
• In the Chapel In the Moonlight
• The Inevitable Factor (Alternate Vox)
• The Heart Beneath
• Wine in My Hand (Third from the Sun)
• Wings of Solitude
• Nemesis
• Journey Into Fear (Emperor’s Return EP Recording Sessions)

Les précommandes sont ouvertes sur le site de PledgeMusic.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Le nouvel album de PARADISE LOST (Heavy / Doom / Death) aura pour titre Medusa et sortira le 1er septembre sur Nuclear Blast Records.

Greg Mackintosh a écrit : "Whilst we were writing »Medusa« and realising what the new songs were becoming, we had to find an artist to reflect this direction. After searching around for a while, I found Branca Studios. They have a keen eye for design and their modern take on retro artwork really fit the bill. What they have come up with is a blending of colourful yet retro styling, whilst maintaining the classic PARADISE LOST feel."

Nick Holmes a écrit : "I was intrigued about a greater meaning and thinking more along the lines of what Medusa represents metaphorically. Medusa as a title works in many ways. From a nihilist perspective, when I read the description of 'medusa' on the wikipedia page: 'Attempts to avoid looking into Medusa's eyes represents avoiding the ostensibly depressing reality that the universe is meaningless' - the title was pretty much in the bag!" 		Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Way to nowhere, c'est le titre que porte le premier album de PLANETSHINE (Black Metal Atmosphérique/Ambient) - one-man band créé par Sergey Andrievskih. Celui-ci, paru en début d'année en format digital par le label Kunsthauch, a été édité hier en version CD via Transcendance. Vous pouvez découvrir ce long format en intégralité sur Bandcamp.		 Les news du
Thrasho Jean-Clint + Dysthymie + AxGxB
6 Juin 2017
Season of Mist recrute

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
Zdań
 Zdań
Svietlaja pamiac, viecny spakoj
2017 - Zero Dimensional Records		   
Beastmaker
 Beastmaker
Inside the Skull
2017 - Rise Above Records		   
Direwolves
 Direwolves
The Great Year (EP)
2017 - Throatruiner Records		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Celtic Frost
 Celtic Frost
Thrash/Black/Doom - Suisse		   
Paradise Lost
 Paradise Lost
Heavy / Doom / Death - Royaume-Uni		   
Psychobolia
 Psychobolia
France		   
Direwolves
The Great Year (EP)
Lire la chronique
Beastmaker
Inside the Skull
Lire la chronique
Zdań
Svietlaja pamiac, viecny sp...
Lire la chronique
Entrails
World Inferno
Lire la chronique
Progenie Terrestre Pura
oltreLuna
Lire la chronique
Rammstein
Rammstein : Paris (DVD)
Lire la chronique
Black Metal : Les limites de la tolérance
Lire le podcast
Birushanah / Monarch!
Split (Split 12")
Lire la chronique
Ave Tenebrae
Tandis que les parjures se ...
Lire la chronique
Screamer
Hell Machine
Lire la chronique
Tankard
One foot in the Grave
Lire la chronique
Feller Buncher : Apéro avec trois bûcherons
Lire l'interview
Contaminated
Final Man
Lire la chronique
Xombie
Super Cell
Lire la chronique
Gorod
Kiss The Freak (EP)
Lire la chronique
Slo Burn
Amusing The Amazing (EP)
Lire la chronique
Infernäl Mäjesty
No God
Lire la chronique
Forgotten Woods
As The Wolves Gather (Rééd....
Lire la chronique
Whoredom Rife
The Worship Of Idols Instea...
Lire la chronique
Ofermod
Sol Nox
Lire la chronique
Necrowretch
Satanic Slavery
Lire la chronique
Gigantes
Home (EP)
Lire la chronique
Amiensus
All Paths Lead To Death (EP)
Lire la chronique
Black Sabbath
Paranoid
Lire la chronique
Azarath
In Extremis
Lire la chronique
Mysticum : le come back
Lire l'interview
Point Mort
Look At The Sky (EP)
Lire la chronique
Mørkt Tre
To the Graves of Smoldering...
Lire la chronique
Krimh
Gedankenkarussell
Lire la chronique
Aura Noir + Necroblood + Occvlta
Lire le live report